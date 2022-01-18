ARCH Motorcycles Collab with J.W. Speaker Includes “Revolutionary Adaptive Motorcycle Headlight™”

As if it weren’t enough that ARCH landed a partnership with Motul for high-tech solutions and lubrication, Keanu Reeve’s co-owned bike brand now has purportedly teamed up with J.W. Speaker for lighting technologies – and that includes future models still draped for the near future.

An example of this, BusinessWire tells us, is a revolutionary Adaptive Motorcycle Headlight™, “designed to calculate bank angles on a real-time basis, automatically sending light up or down as the motorcycle leans into a corner.”

The light is slotted to fit ARCH’s KRGT-1, and we’re told that “J.W. Speaker will [also] provide its premium LED headlights for all ARCH Motorcycle units built in 2022, including the ARCH KRGT-1 and the upcoming ARCH 1s and ARCH Method 143 models.”

“J.W. Speaker and ARCH Motorcycle will also partner in developing customized LED lighting technology for future ARCH models.”

We look forward to this partnership; given that ARCH has a reputation for top-shelf machines with high-class accoutrements (and judging by J.W. Speaker’s own excellent rep), we anticipate great things (a hefty thumbs-up if it makes ARCH pop out a new bike sooner).

“We’re beyond thrilled to be working with ARCH Motorcycle as their lighting partner for 2022 builds and beyond,” says Trish Logue, Director of Marketing at J.W. Speaker.

“J.W. Speaker has been at the forefront of innovative LED lighting designs for decades and developed the world’s first dynamically Adaptive Motorcycle Headlight™… ARCH Motorcycle has built its brand around utilizing best-in-class components and we’re proud to be part of its roster of partners.”

“J.W. Speaker has been an important collaborator of ours for years, so we’re excited to evolve that relationship further as we look ahead to the release of upcoming models like the ARCH 1s,” adds Reeves’s business partner, Gard Hollinger, co-founder at ARCH Motorcycle.

“Our riders’ safety is of utmost importance and working alongside a trusted partner like J.W. Speaker with their Adaptive 2 Series headlights ensures we deliver best-in-class lighting technology for all ARCH motorcycles.”

*Title media sourced by BusinessWire*