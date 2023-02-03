Aprilia Finishes 2022 Debt-Free

The Powersports industry has quite the handful of bike brands that have hit financial lows.

From Norton’s unfortunate progression to Buell’s in-and-out revival, our market is known for surviving to face another day of yoinks, braaps and revs – which is why Aprilia’s conclusion with their creditors is so heartening.

According to Aprilia’s CEO, Timur Sardarov, the settlement of the company’s Composition with Creditors was the numero uno priority, “in order to regain the trust of our clients and our suppliers.”

Aprilia’s 125cc RS. Media sourced from Aprilia.

“Our dark years are over, as we have finally created the conditions for MV Agusta to write a new chapter in the history of motorcycling,” celebrates Sardarov in a RideApart article contributed by Janaki Jitchotvisut.

‘Despite the negative effects of the pandemics, the strong increase in the cost of raw materials and the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the engagement and the professionalism of MV Agusta’s management brought this important result home.”

“We must now look at the future with renewed confidence, comforted by the success of our new models.”

Aprilia’s 2021 RSV4 Factory. Media sourced from Motorcycle News.

With Aprilia’s newfound connection in KTM AG scaling expansion of brand reach, improving service quality and revitalizing communications with riders worldwide, we look forward to seeing what 2023 brings.

Stay tuned, subscribe for more news articles like this, smack that button at the top of the page for the best ad-free reading experience this side of the ‘web, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.