The 2023 Suzuki Motorcycle Lineup + Our Take On Each Model

The 2023 Suzuki lineup is full of updates and unique options for every category of rider. Suzuki has a variety of options that include the latest technology to enhance your street riding, off roading or cruising. Cool new rides like the GSX-8S show that Suzuki is still at the top of their game. Many models feature their newest and brights dash displays and the electronics packages available on the supersport and adventure bikes embrace the latest technology and ensure you make the most of your ride no matter the category of riding you enjoy.

Adventure

2023 Suzuki V-STROM 800DE/DE Adventure

Suzuki’s all-new 2023 V-STROM 800DE is propelled by a new 776cc parallel twin engine with the most ground clearance of any V-Strom. The engine employs 270-degree crankshaft timing with the industry-exclusive Suzuki Cross Balancer to deliver a smooth, torque-rich experience. The bike is nimble and stable on paved roads or on dirt trails. The long, inverted fork is fully adjustable, as is the rear shock absorber that employs a remote, hand-operated hydraulic spring preload adjuster.

The V-Strom includes the latest tech like a color 5-inch TFT LCD multifunction instrument panel that provides the rider access and on-the-fly control over the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), the Suzuki Traction Control System, and Suzuki’s Bi-Directional Quick Shift system. The V-STROM 800DE’s S.I.R.S. features a new GRAVEL Traction Control* mode and rear ABS** that can be switch off for off-road riding.

Ride all day in comfort with a vibration-damping tapered handlebar, strong seat, and wide footpegs while an adjustable windscreen keeps the wind off you.

Colors: Glass Matte Mechanical Gray, Champion Yellow No. 2/Glass Sparkle Black

2023 Suzuki V-STROM 1050DE/DE Adventure

The 2023 V-STROM 1050 models are Engineered for the Unexpected. Suzuki further enhanced these legendary Adventure motorcycles so you can conquer the unexpected. Continuing the reputation of a reliable sports adventure tourer, these models deliver a stronger connection between rider and machine. Thanks to an updated Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), V-STROM 1050 riders have even more comfort and control over varied terrain and conditions.

The 2023 V-STROM Adventure motorcycle lets riders explore the great outdoors with ease, whether they’re looking to take a long-distance trip on pavement or head off the beaten path on gravel roads and country trails. The V-STROM 1050DE’s proven V-twin engine is housed in a chassis with increased ground clearance to accommodate new 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke-style wheels, as well as more aggressive Dunlop Adventure tires. This makes for a motorcycle that’s ready to tackle any adventure, big or small.

The V-STROM 1050DE continues the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with an expanded 5-inch color TFT LCD multi-function instrument panel. The V-STROM 1050DE also features unique Dakar-inspired styling, with an aggressive front fender, aluminum engine protector, and rugged accessory bar.

Colors: Pearl Vigor Blue / Pearl Brilliant White /ADV: Champion Yellow No 2 / Metallic Matte Sword Silver

MSRP: $15,999/$17,599USD / $18,999/$20,299 CAD (1050DE and DE Adventure respectively)

More @ Suzuki

2023 Suzuki V-Strom 650/650XT/650XT Adventure

The V-Strom models are popular among riders for their versatility, reliability, and value. They’re able to be used for touring, commuting, or a spontaneous fun ride, and they’re balanced with a natural riding position, comfortable seat, and flexible engine that produces stress-free riding during brief daily use or a high-mile adventure. The V-Strom 650 continues the tradition of being a fun and logical motorcycle to buy and ride. The engine delivers performance and fuel economy while being low weight and having a trim chassis, creating a V-Strom 650 that is versatile, controllable, and financially accessible.

Colors: Pearl Vigor Blue/Pearl Brilliant White/Glass Sparkle Black

MSRP: $9,104/$9,599/$10,799 USD / $10,699, $11,499, $12,999 CAD (650, 650XT, and 650XT Adventure)

More @ Suzuki

Cruiser

2023 Suzuki Boulevard C50T

Cruise the highways in style with the Suzuki 2023 Boulevard C50T. This bike has it all—fuel-injected 50 cubic inch V-twin engine for abundant torque, bold styling, custom-made leather-look saddlebags with studs, and an aerodynamic windshield. Plus, its pearl Brilliant White paint and subtle blue graphics add a unique touch of class. Enjoy comfortable long-distance cruising with its spacious riding position and ergonomically designed dual seats. Ride with confidence and command on both city streets and highways with the Suzuki 2023 Boulevard C50T.

Motorcyclists seeking a classic ride can settle in behind the windscreen. Its buckhorn-style handlebars, forward-mount floorboards, and a plush, studded seat that sits a mere 27.6 inches off the ground provide a comfortable experience. The bike boasts a 4.1-gallon fuel tank and large, valance fenders that cover the 15-inch rear and 16-inch front whitewall tires mounted on chrome-plated spoke-style wheels. The front fork is shielded with brushed stainless steel covers, and a hidden, link-style rear shock provides a smooth ride with a classic, hard-tail look.

Colors: Pearl Brilliant White

MSRP: $10,359 USD / $12,799 CAD

More @ Suzuki

2023 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S.

The 2023 Suzuki M109R B.O.S.S. is the epitome of performance cruisers. Its 109 cubic inch V-twin engine features some of the largest pistons in the industry and offers an adrenaline-pumping ride. Its dark, muscular style is highlighted by slash-cut mufflers, drag-style bars, a solo seat cowl, and a distinctively shaped headlight nacelle that’s uniquely Suzuki. Available in deep red and black or bright blue and black paint schemes, the M109R is sure to turn heads on the road. Inverted forks and a hidden single-shock rear suspension provide responsive handling and a comfortable ride, making the M109R the perfect combination of style and performance.

Colors: Metallic Triton Blue / Glass Sparkle Black

MSRP: $15,599 USD / $17,599 CAD

More @ Suzuki

2023 Suzuki Boulevard C50

The 50 cubic inch (805cc), 45-degree V-twin engine of this bike rumbles through dual pipes with a light pull of the clutch and smooth shifting of the five-speed transmission. The classically styled 4.1-gallon fuel tank and large, valance fenders add to the nostalgic vibe, while the hidden, link-style rear shock provides a comfortable ride. The buckhorn-style handlebars and forward-mount floorboards allow for an easy ride and the seat height is only 27.6 inches from the ground. Riders will experience modern performance on the road with the beefy tires and wide, spoke-style chrome wheels.

Colors: Solid Iron Gray, Candy Daring Red

MSRP: $8,909 USD / $10,899 CAD

More @ Suzuki

Street

2023 Suzuki GSX-8S

Hop on the all-new 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S and check out a unique naked street fighter that features a powerful 776cc DOHC parallel twin engine utiliizing theSuzuki Cross Balancer for a smooth, torque-rich ride. The GSX-8S is engineered with a rugged steel backbone frame, providing a nimble and stable ride on any road surface. It also features quality suspension and braking components that offer Supersport-level performance. With its innovative design, brilliant performance, and powerful looks, the GSX-8S is a statement to your riding brilliance at an unbeatable price.

New tech includes their full color 5-inch TFT LCD multifunction instrument panel that provides the rider access and on-the-fly control over the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) suite of advanced electronic control systems that includes Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, the Suzuki Traction Control System*, and Suzuki’s Bi-directional Quick Shift system.

Colors: Pearl Tech White, Pearl Cosmic Blue,Metallic Matte Black No. 2 / Glass Sparkle Black

2023 Suzuki GSX-S1000

The GSX-S1000 sets the performance standard for naked sportbikes, delivering agility, power and controllability for an exhilarating and rewarding riding experience. The long-stroke GSX-R1000 engine and nimble chassis are complemented by sharp, angular styling and stacked Mono-focus LED headlights, bordered by MotoGP-inspired winglets. Electronic Ride-by-Wire throttle bodies and the latest version of the Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) ensure smooth shifting and engine braking, while the aluminum, twin-spar frame and superbike-braced swingarm ensure exceptional handling.

The suspension features a fully adjustable, inverted KYB fork and easy-to-adjust rear shock, and stopping power is provided by the dual, ABS-equipped, radial-mounted, four-piston Brembo front brake calipers and 310mm floating rotors. With its combination of power, style and performance, the GSX-S1000 is ready to turn heads and own the streets.

Colors: Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Sparkle Black

MSRP: $11,499 USD / $14,699 CAD

More @ Suzuki

2023 Suzuki GSX-S750 / ZABS

For 2023, the GSX-S750 has been unchanged, blending GSX-R750-derived engine performance with an ergonomically sound chassis to fashion a naked sportbike that gathers attention everywhere it goes. Its Metallic Matte Black bodywork and blacked-out engine, wheels, and select chassis components give it an aggressive style. With rider-adjustable traction control and a fuel-injected, 749cc, four-cylinder engine, the GSX-S750 is the perfect response to the craving of today’s discriminating riders. It is nimble, comfortable, and an exhilarating, fun ride that retains Suzuki’s heritage of quality, reliability, and value.

Colors: Metallic Matte Black No. 2, Metallic Triton Blue / Glass Sparkle Black

MSRP: $8549 USD (non-ABS) / $8949 USD ((ABS) / $10,599 CAD

More @ Suzuki

2023 Suzuki Katana

The KATANA continues to honor Suzuki’s commitment to providing reliable, performance-driven motorcycles that offer riders a bold new expression of style and technology. Built upon the proven and extraordinary performance of the long-stroke GSX-R1000 engine, the KATANA is equipped with a twin-spar aluminum alloy frame and Superbike-type braced swingarm for a combination of comfort, stability, and road-holding. The hardware on this bike make it even more impressive with the addition of features like the Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) drive line, Suzuki Advanced Traction Control*, and adjustable KYB suspension. Dual floating front brake rotors and Brembo Monobloc brake calipers, plus an Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)**, ensure smooth and controlled stopping power.

All of these features make the KATANA a reliable, performance-driven motorcycle that will continue to be a bold new expression of Suzuki technology and styling for years to come.

Colors: Metallic Mystic Silver, Solid Black

MSRP: $13,499 USD / $17,799 CAD

More @ Suzuki

2023 Suzuki SV650/ABS

The 2023 Suzuki SV650 is a powerful and lightweight bike boasting a refined L-twin powerplant, advanced EFI system and dual Tokico brake calipers for excellent stopping power. Its trellis-style frame is constructed of high-strength steel tubes, providing remarkable lean angles when cornering and a low weight chassis. The low RPM Assist feature helps to smoothly deliver power, while the liquid-cooled engine offers surprising performance with low emissions and outstanding fuel economy.

Dual four-piston Tokico brake calipers up front grasp a pair of 290mm fully floating stainless steel rotors for great stopping performance.

Colors: Glass Sparkle Black / Solid Iron Gray

MSRP: $7,399 USD / $8,999 CAD

More @ Suzuki

Sport

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is the ultimate sportbike, ready to take riders on the ride of their life. Its 1,340cc engine delivers a strong wave of power, accelerating quicker and smoother than ever before while complying with worldwide emissions standards. Its chassis is thoroughly updated, while aerodynamic bodywork with vent shapes, air diffusers, and reimagined logos give the bike a distinct and polished look. The Hayabusa’s Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) offers an array of rider control options such as adjustable power delivery, traction control*, cruise control, launch control, quick shift, Motion Track ABS** and Combined Brake systems. With these features and more, the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is ready to take on any challenge.

Colors: Metallic Matte Black No. 2 & Glass Sparkle Black

MSRP: $18,799 USD / $22,799 CAD

More @ Suzuki

2023 Suzuki GSX-R1000R

The 2023 GSX-R1000R is the pinnacle of the GSX-R family of ultra-high-performance motorcycles. Its compact chassis delivers nimble handling, complete with excellent suspension feel and braking control. Advanced electronic rider aids are also included, such as traction control, launch control, and a bi-directional quick shifter. The GSX-R bodywork is aerodynamic with a distinctive design. The bike is equipped with Showa’s BFF and BFRC-Lite suspension components, ensuring reliable performance. At the front, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc brake calipers are fed by stainless steel brake lines and grab a pair of 320mm Brembo T-drive floating brake rotors for great stopping power with excellent response and feel.

Colors: Pearl Brilliant White / Metallic Matte Stellar Blue

MSRP: $18,199 USD / $22,799 CAD

More @ Suzuki

2023 GSX-R600

The 2023 GSX-R600 is the perfect blend of race-winning performance and street-friendly manners. Its 599cc four-cylinder engine, fuel-injected and canted forward, provides a rush of power from idle to redline. The Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) allows the rider to adjust the engine’s power delivery to best suit the conditions.

The lightweight and strong twin-spar aluminum frame, combined with the engine suspended below the frame, keeps the wheelbase short for excellent agility. The Showa Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) and remote reservoir rear shock absorber are adjustable to give you the perfect ride. Two Brembo Monobloc, radially mounted front brake calipers, paired with fully floating stainless steel brake rotors, give you the stopping power you need. The 2023 GSX-R600 is the perfect combination of power and control.

Colors: Glass Sparkle Black / Glass Matte Mechanical Gray

MSRP: $11,699 USD / $12,899 CAD

More @ Suzuki

2023 Suzuki GSX-R750/Z

The GSX-R750 is a sports bike designed for riders who want the ultimate in power, performance, and agility – both on the road and on the track. Its 750cc engine provides thrilling power, while the advanced suspension and brakes deliver precise handling and strong stopping power.

The Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) lets riders adjust engine output to suit the riding conditions, while the Showa Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) and remote reservoir rear shock absorber provide excellent suspension performance. Twin Brembo Monobloc, radially mounted front brake calipers grasp fully floating stainless steel brake rotors to deliver strong stopping power. The GSX-R750 is a powerhouse of performance, designed for riders who demand the best.

Colors: Pearl Brilliant White / Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Glass Sparkle Black / Glass Matte Mechanical Gray. Z model: Metallic Triton Blue / Metallic Mystic Silver

MSRP: $12,849/$12,949 USD / $12,899 CAD

More @ Suzuki

2023 Suzuki GSX-250R ABS

The 2022 Suzuki GSX250R ABS remains the same as the previous model year, offering a reliable and approachable ride with a proven, easy-to-service twin cylinder, fuel-injected engine. It features a stylish full-fairing bodywork and a comfortable riding position, allowing riders to enjoy both the daily commute and extended outings. The GSX250R ABS has a low seat height and slim fuel tank, making it an unintimidating ride.

It also offers Anti-lock brakes (ABS)* and tuned KYB suspension, allowing it to be nimble and responsive on city streets and open roads. With a four-gallon fuel tank and highly efficient powerplant, the GSX250R ABS has a riding range of over 250 miles**. It also comes with a reverse-lit LCD instrument panel and a bright halogen headlight, plus distinctive position lamps and tail light using new tech, surface-emitting LEDs. The 2022 Suzuki GSX250R ABS is the perfect quarter liter sportbike for riders of all leve

ls.Colors: Metallic Crystal Blue / Pearl Nebular Black

MSRP: $4999 USD / NA CAD

More @ Suzuki

Sport Touring

2023 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT/GT+

The 2023 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT/GT+ is a powerful, yet comfortable, Grand Tourer motorcycle that offers both sportbike level performance and avantgarde styling. Its 999cc four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC in-line four engine produces smooth, consistent power throughout its wide power band, while Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) technology helps to refine and control this performance.

Some of the many features include electronic cruise control, traction control*, and clutchless quick shifting, making passing slower traffic easy. Additionally, the full-color TFT instrument panel is integrated with Suzuki mySPIN connectivity application, providing riders with easy access to contacts, maps, music, and phone communication. For added convenience, an extensive selection of optional equipment, such integrated side cases, is available. Whether traveling long distances on the highway or just around town, the 2023 GSX-S1000GT/GT+ is the perfect motorcycle for a GT riding experience.

Colors: Metallic Reflective Blue, GT+: Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Sparkle Black

Scooter

2023 Suzuki Burgman 400

The 2023 Suzuki Burgman 400 is a cool looking performance scooter that stands out from the competition with its distinctive styling and technical features. Its Solid Iron Gray paint scheme with blue wheels and dual LED headlights with integrated position lights give it an unmistakable look. The instrument cluster is designed for function, displaying the riding range and real-time fuel consumption to help riders save fuel.

Its 15-inch cast front and 13-inch rear wheels provide excellent stability and are accompanied by a pair of 260mm disc brake rotors, and a 210mm hydraulic disc brake with ABS for reliable stopping power. With its powerful engine and strong brakes, the Burgman 400 is the perfect machine for the rider who wants to make a statement.

Colors: Solid Iron Gray

MSRP: $8,599 USD / $9,899 CAD

More @ Suzuki

2023 Suzuki Burgman 200

The 2022 Burgman 200 is the perfect combination of performance, comfort and style, making it the ideal ride for urban commuting, weekend touring, and even long-distance trips. With its modern design and cutting-edge technology, the 2022 Burgman 200 is the perfect scooter for everyone.

Its advanced features, such as the fuel-injected engine, automatic transmission, and ABS, make it the perfect choice for riders who want to get the most out of their scooter. Whether you’re a commuter, a weekend warrior, or a long-distance traveler, the Burgman 200 is the ultimate ride for you.

Colors: Metallic Matte Stellar Blue

MSRP: $4,999 USD / NA CAD

More @ Suzuki

Dual Sport

2023 Suzuki DR650S

For 2023, the Suzuki DR650S remains the ultimate in dual-purpose motorcycle performance. This bike features a reliable, 644cc, air- and oil-cooled, four-stroke, single engine mounted in a strong steel, semi-double cradle frame. It’s equipped with convenient push-button electric starting, a smooth-shifting transmission with easy-pull clutch, and high-quality suspension and braking components.

Whether you’re riding on roads or trails, the DR650S is the perfect ride for any adventure. Thanks to its robust construction and powerful engine, this bike delivers outstanding performance and value. With its unbeatable combination of power and agility, the DR650S is sure to provide you with a thrilling, reliable ride every time.

Colors: Solid Black & Iron Grey, Solid Special White No. 2

MSRP: $6,999 USD / $7,199 CAD

More @ Suzuki

2023 Suzuki DRZ-400S

The Suzuki DR-Z400S has been a go-to bike for DualSport riders for many years and the 2023 model is no exception. With the reliable powerplant, adjustable suspension, and street-legal features, this bike is sure to be a favorite for years to come. Whether you’re looking for a weekend trail buddy or a daily commuter, the 2023 Suzuki DR-Z400S is ready for the ride. The DR-Z is completely street legal, with an electric start and easy-to-read instrument cluster. Fully black, aluminum EXCEL rims laced with bright stainless-steel spokes are setup to accept rim locks if you want to move to serious DualSport rubber.

True to its Suzuki off-road heritage, the 2023 DR-Z400S is available with Champion Yellow body work that is augmented with blue and black graphics. Also new is Solid Black bodywork with contrasting black, silver, and yellow graphics make the bike stand out wherever you are.

Colors: Champion Yellow No. 2, Solid Black

MSRP: $7,099 USD / $8,099 CAD

More @ Suzuki

Supermoto

2023 Suzuki DRZ-400SM

The Suzuki DR-Z400SM for 2023 is an exciting blend of Supermotard style and performance, wrapped in a street-legal package. It’s built on the same proven platform of the DR-Z400S, but with some key differences to give it an extra edge. The bike’s 398cc, four-stroke engine provides good low-end torque and responsive throttle control for tackling twisty roads, tight corners, and congested city traffic. The DR-Z400SM also features an inverted front fork for improved handling, wide spoke-style wheels, and a 300mm diameter floating front brake rotor for an added sporty touch. With these features, the DR-Z400SM is ready to take you on an exhilarating ride.

SuperMoto boasts fully adjustable MX-style suspension plus high-grip sportbike tires on strong spoke wheels featuring anodized, aluminum Excel rims.

Colors: Grand Blue No. 2 & Solid Black,Solid Special White No. 2