Husqvarna: New FS 450 SuperMoto Joins 2023 Lineup

Just like that, Husqvarna is continuing their motocross legacy into 2023 – and the drop into the new season comes with a new machine to do the honors.

The 237lb SF 450, according to RacerXOnline, has been decked out in some dynamic set of white and grey graphics, which in turn pay respect to the all-new heart: A 4-stroke engine with a redesigned SOHC cylinder head, among other things.

Husqvarna’s SF 450. Media sourced from Husqvarna.

The whole package purportedly weighs a mere 26.8 Kg/ 59lbs and has been “tilted two degrees backwards to further centralise mass” (via Husqvarna) – a possibility made all the easier by the new hydro-formed frame / polyamide-reinforced aluminum subframe.

Pro Taper handlebars carry an upgraded map select switch that make traction control, launch control and Quickshifter selection all the easier – and that’s not even mentioning the Suter anti-hopping clutch and banging suspension Huskie chose for this machine.

With AER technology dressing the new WP XACT 48 mm front forks (and rear shock design complementing CFD-optimized main piston and tool-free adjusters), you’re getting a ride that can be as smooth or as choppy as you like – no more excuses.

Moving past the Brembo hydraulics and Alpina rubbers, Huskie’s new SF 450 also carries a Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery to aid in the electric start and other sparky nitty-gritties – but here’s the big question.

Can Husqvarna’s SF 450 live up to the brand’s tout of “most powerful, best handling and most complete supermoto machine on the market today?”

Time will tell; in the meantime, expect to see this machine NOW (yay), as coverage has stated a release to dealerships by November of this year.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.