2023 Husqvarna FE 501S [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Husqvarna FE 501S: A Dual-Sport Beast?

Husqvarna Motorcycles has nicely revised this beast of a European Dual-Sport to take the FE 501 S to the next level.

Packing the most powerful engine in their dual-sport lineup for 2022, the 510.9cc single-cylinder engine is extremely compact and weighs in at just 64.8lbs. Mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox, the FE 501S is engineered with the powertrain mass as centralized as possible for a nimble lightweight handling feel. In an effort to find further weight savings the FE 501S is fitted with a 2.2-pound, two-piece, carbon composite subframe that utilizes a 70% polyamide and 30% carbon fiber blend.

The suspension is full WP Xplor front and rear. The XPlor 48 front shock is fully adjustable with 30 clicks of range easily changed on top of each fork. The WP Xact rear shock is the same as found in the Husqvarna motocross range and allows up to 300mm of rear wheel travel. Braketec GSK 260mm front and 220 mm rear wave discs provide plenty of stopping power and great feel.

The 2023 Husqvarna FE 501S comes in traditional white/blue/electric yellow with new graphic style for the 2023 model year.

The 2023 Husqvarna FE 501S starts at $12,649 USD / $14,399 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $12,649 USD / $14,399 CAD Key Features: Carbon Composite Subframe Toolless Air Filter Change Electric Start Fully Adjustable WP XPlor Suspension New Braktec Hydraulic Clutch

Main Specs Engine: 510.9 cc 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine

510.9 cc 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Power: 44.5 hp (32.7 kW) at 8,400 rpm (approx)

44.5 hp (32.7 kW) at 8,400 rpm (approx) Torque: 32 lb-ft (43.4 Nm) at 6,900 rpm (approx)

32 lb-ft (43.4 Nm) at 6,900 rpm (approx) Dry Weight: 239 lbs (108.4 kg)

239 lbs (108.4 kg) Seat Height: 37.4 in. (950 mm) Competitors Beta 500 RR-S

KTM 500 EXC-F

Honda CRF450RL

2023 Husqvarna FE 501S Specifications

Engine Transmission 6-speed Cooling Power 44.5 hp (32.7 kW) at 8,400 rpm (approx) Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 95 mm X 72 mm Clutch DDS wet multi-disc clutch, Braktec hydraulics Torque 32 lb-ft (43.4 Nm) at 6,900 rpm (approx) Displacement 510.9 cm³ EMS Keihin EMS Design 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Fuel consumption Lubrication Chassis Weight (without fuel) 108.4 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 9 l ABS Front brake disc diameter 260 mm Rear brake disc diameter 220 mm Front brake Disc brake Rear brake Disc brake Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ Frame design Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel Front suspension WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm Ground clearance 360 mm Rear suspension WP XACT Monoshock with linkage Seat height 950 mm Steering head angle 63.5 ° Suspension travel (front) 300 mm Suspension travel (rear) 300 mm

2023 Husqvarna FE 501S Features

Engine The most powerful engine in the Husqvarna Motorcycles FEs line-up, the 510.9 cc power plant is more advanced than ever while only weighing 64.8 lbs. Delivering colossal performance in all conditions, the FE 501s power is controlled with a lightweight 6-speed transmission and DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch.



Frame The chromium molybdenum steel frame is expertly crafted using laser-cut, robot-welded, hydro-formed tubes, ensuring the highest level of precision and quality. The specifically crafted geometry utilises advanced longitudinal and torsional flex characteristics, for unparalleled rider feedback, energy absorption and exceptional straight-line stability. The cylinder head mountings are made of forged aluminium, improving handling and comfort. The premium grey powder coated frame features standard frame protectors, providing extra durability.



Cylinder head The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible, significantly improving handling and agility. The lightweight valves are actauted via a rocker arm and feature timing specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response. 40 mm titanium intake valves, 33 mm steel exhaust valves and low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and shorter low-friction chain guides offer the optimum efficiency and reliability.



WP suspension (front) The WP XPLOR front fork provides 250 mm wheel travel and capable performance specifically aimed at enduro type riding. The forks consists of an open cartridge layout with a spring in each circuit and split damping functions with the left leg dedicated to compression damping and right fork leg rebound damping.



Crankcase The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the best possible position, centralizing masses for a lightweight handling feel. High-pressure die cast production processes result in a thin but reliable wall thickness and keeping weight to a minimum.



WP XPLOR front fork The WP XPLOR 48 front fork is designed specifically for off-road riding. Its open cartridge layout has a spring in each leg with split damping functions. Compression damping is in the left leg and rebound damping is in the right. Adjustment is via easy-to-access clickers (30 clicks) on the top of each fork leg. The standard preload adjusters allow for easier adjustment without the use of tools. The fork’s mid-valve piston delivers consistent damping, while the setting allows the fork to operate higher in the stroke for exceptional rider feedback and bottoming resistance.



Hydraulic brakes The highest level of quality is guaranteed with the new BRAKTEC braking system, offering the highest level of braking performance while being specifically tailored for enduro riding and delivering a sensitive and modulated feel. GSK wave discs (260 mm disc front and 220 mm rear) complete the high-quality braking package for complete confidence.



TOOL-LESS AIR FILTER ACCESS The airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts aimed at preventing air deformation and ensuring maximum airflow and filter protection. The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design that features a simple fail proof mounting system for safe and accurate filter installation.



Throttle body The FE 501s features a 42 mm Keihin throttle body optimized for throttle response. The injector is positioned to ensure the most efficient flow into the combustion chamber while the throttle cable is mounted directly without a throttle linkage. This provides an immediate throttle response and improved feel.



