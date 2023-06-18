2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 is Not To Be Messed With
The Ducati Streetfighter line of naked-sport bikes grew to include a V2 variation in 2022. Unfortunately, this means that there aren’t any updates for the 2023 iteration, however, the excellent and exciting package that Ducati put together continues to hold up.
The Streetfighter series is, effectively, a Panigale, with the fairing stripped off and a more street-dedicated setup, because of this, the Streetfighter V2 is no slouch in the performance department. At the heart of this Italian-engineered naked bike is a 955cc v-twin which creates a claimed 153hp and 74.8 lb-ft of torque. The bike weighs just 392 lbs (178 kg), so you can imagine that it is capable of some incredible speeds.
Much like its Panigale brother, the Streetfighter V2 comes equipped with a rider aid package that is nearly unrivalled by its competition. The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 comes standard with Engine braking control, wheelie control, traction control, and a bi-directional quick shifter, among other features. All of these are tied into a six-axis interior measurement unit, which monitors the position of the bike and makes adjustments for the best possible riding experience.
The Ducati Streetfighter V2 comes equipped with an angled LED headlight which is reminiscent of the Panigale’s. The bike can be purchased in either Ducati Red or Storm Green. Both colourways truly make this bike stand out among the rest of Ducati’s amazing 2023 lineup.
The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 starts at $17,995 USD / $20,195 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $17,995 USD / $20,195 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Panigale V2 derived engine
- Full LED headlight
- Six Axis Inertial Measurement Unit
- Three pre-set riding modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 955cc V-Twin
- Power: 150 hp
- Torque: 74.8 lb-ft
- Weight: 392 lbs (178 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.3 inches (845 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CB1000R
- Yamaha MT-09
- Yamaha MT-10
- Suzuki GSX-S1000
- Kawasaki Z900
- Aprilia RS660
- Triumph Street Triple 765
- KTM 890 Duke R
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|955cc, Superquadro: 90 ° V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
|Power
|112,3 kW (153 hp) @ 10.750 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|100 x 60,8 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.5:1
|Fuel Injection
|Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes
|Torque
|101,4 Nm (74,8 lb-ft) @ 9.000 rpm
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder
|Transmission
|6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2
|Final Drive
|Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes
|Suspension Rear
|Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm
|Brakes Front
|2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 4-piston callipers with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO. Self bleeding master cylinder
|Brakes Rear
|245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV 120/70 ZR17M
|Tires Rear
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV 180/60 ZR17M
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|17 l – 4.5 gallon (US)
|Color
|Ducati Red, Storm Green
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Max Length
|Max Width
|Max height
|Wheelbase
|1.465 mm (57,7 in)
|Rake
|24°
|Trail
|94 mm (3.70 in)
|Seat Height
|845 mm (33,3 in)
|Dry Weight
|178 kg (392 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months, Unlimited mileage
|Extension
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Features
