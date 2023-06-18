2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 is Not To Be Messed With

The Ducati Streetfighter line of naked-sport bikes grew to include a V2 variation in 2022. Unfortunately, this means that there aren’t any updates for the 2023 iteration, however, the excellent and exciting package that Ducati put together continues to hold up.

The Streetfighter series is, effectively, a Panigale, with the fairing stripped off and a more street-dedicated setup, because of this, the Streetfighter V2 is no slouch in the performance department. At the heart of this Italian-engineered naked bike is a 955cc v-twin which creates a claimed 153hp and 74.8 lb-ft of torque. The bike weighs just 392 lbs (178 kg), so you can imagine that it is capable of some incredible speeds.

Much like its Panigale brother, the Streetfighter V2 comes equipped with a rider aid package that is nearly unrivalled by its competition. The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 comes standard with Engine braking control, wheelie control, traction control, and a bi-directional quick shifter, among other features. All of these are tied into a six-axis interior measurement unit, which monitors the position of the bike and makes adjustments for the best possible riding experience.

The Ducati Streetfighter V2 comes equipped with an angled LED headlight which is reminiscent of the Panigale’s. The bike can be purchased in either Ducati Red or Storm Green. Both colourways truly make this bike stand out among the rest of Ducati’s amazing 2023 lineup.

The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 starts at $17,995 USD / $20,195 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc., so you can read up on the new 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $17,995 USD / $20,195 CAD

$17,995 USD / $20,195 CAD Key Features:

Panigale V2 derived engine Full LED headlight Six Axis Inertial Measurement Unit Three pre-set riding modes

Main Specs Engine: 955cc V-Twin

955cc V-Twin Power: 150 hp

150 hp Torque: 74.8 lb-ft

74.8 lb-ft Weight: 392 lbs (178 kg)

392 lbs (178 kg) Seat Height: 33.3 inches (845 mm) Competitors Honda CB1000R

Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha MT-10

Suzuki GSX-S1000

Kawasaki Z900

Aprilia RS660

Triumph Street Triple 765

KTM 890 Duke R

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 955cc, Superquadro: 90 ° V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled Power 112,3 kW (153 hp) @ 10.750 rpm Bore x Stroke 100 x 60,8 mm Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies Starter Electric Exhaust 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes Torque 101,4 Nm (74,8 lb-ft) @ 9.000 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2 Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45 CHASSIS Suspension Front Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 4-piston callipers with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO. Self bleeding master cylinder Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV 120/70 ZR17M Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV 180/60 ZR17M Fuel Tank Capacity 17 l – 4.5 gallon (US) Color Ducati Red, Storm Green ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1.465 mm (57,7 in) Rake 24° Trail 94 mm (3.70 in) Seat Height 845 mm (33,3 in) Dry Weight 178 kg (392 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months, Unlimited mileage Extension

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Features

Design Essential and sharp, the design of the new Streetfighter V2 embraces the classic style elements of the Streetfighter V4: the V-shaped DRL typical of Ducati sports bikes and inspired by the famous grin of the Joker.



Vehicle and Ergonomics The right mix of sportiness and comfort: saddle now is longer, wider and has new padding that contributes to make this bike even more comfortable in sporty riding and facilitate everyday use at the same time.



Electronics The comprehensive and modern electronic compartment fitting the Streetfighter V2 is inherited from the Panigale V2. The 6-axis IMU inertial platform manages all the electronic controls of the bike and measures its position in space in real time.



2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Photos

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Videos

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Review by RevZilla:



2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 by ChaseOnTwoWheels:

