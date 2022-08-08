2022 Yamaha XT250 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Yamaha XT250: A Light, Nimble, & Reliable Off-Roader
Contents
Yamaha takes their starter motorcycles just as seriously as their entry-level musical instruments, which is to say you can usually expect a lot of bang for your buck. That’s certainly the case with the XT250—a fantastically-versatile enduro bike that’s as capable of taking you to work in city traffic as it is bombing through the backcountry.
This bike has been around for ages, and there have been almost no major changes made during its lifetime—the last significant upgrades came all the way back in 2008. This year’s edition still has the 249cc air-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC, 2-valve, 4-stroke engine from the previous update, putting out 19 HP and 14 lb-ft of torque. It might not sound like much on paper, but it’s enough to get a bike under 300 lbs up to some pretty decent speeds—and it’s one of the most unbreakable engines you’ll find anywhere.
This thing’s also built to handle some pretty heavy use, if the flex-mounted turn signals are any indication, so don’t be afraid to take it for a romp through tougher territory. Most of the Japanese motorcycle brands build pretty resilient bikes, but Yamaha’s going above and beyond with these little details.
For 2022, the XT250 comes in a fitting Radical Grey color scheme—yes, they’re really daring you to go hog wild with it. It might be one of the smallest bikes in Yamaha’s 2022 motorcycle lineup, but it certainly punches above its weight.
The 2022 Yamaha XT250 starts at $5,199 USD/$5,699 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Yamaha XT250 in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $5,199 USD/$5,699 CAD
- Key Features:
- Long-travel suspension with over 11.2 inches of ground clearance
- Fuel-injection for improved throttle response and easy starting in different conditions
- Flex-mounted turn signals for resilience while off-roading
- Time-tested and highly-reliable engine
Key Specs
- Engine: 249cc air-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC, 2-valve, 4-stroke single
- Power: 19 hp
- Torque: 14 lb-ft
- Dry Weight: 291 lbs (132 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.7 in (830 mm)
Key Competitors
2022 Yamaha XT250 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|249cc air-cooled SOHC 4-stroke single; 2 valves
|Power
|19 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|74.0mm x 58.0mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Fuel System
|Yamaha Fuel Injection (YFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|35mm telescopic fork; 8.9-in travel
|Suspension Rear
|Single shock, adjustable preload; 7.1-in travel
|Brakes Front
|Single disc, 245mm
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc, 203mm
|Tires Front
|2.75-21
|Tires Rear
|120/80-18
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|2.5 gal / CA model, 2.2 gal
|Color
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|84.6 in
|Overall Width
|31.7 in
|Overall Height
|45.7 in
|Wheelbase
|53.5 in
|Rake
|26.5°
|Maximum Ground Clearance
|11.2 in
|Seat Height
|32.7 in
|Wet Weight
|291 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
|Extension
2022 Yamaha XT250 Features
TOP FEATURES
- Advanced Long-Travel Suspension
Long-travel suspension and more than 11.2 inches of ground clearance live under a seat that’s only 31.9 inches from the ground.
- Modern Fuel Injection
The XT250’s fuel injection offers smooth throttle response and easy starting in nearly all conditions.
- Convenient Electric Start
Electric start makes firing up the 249cc four-stroke effortless.
- Dual Disc Brakes
245mm front disc and 203mm rear disc brakes combine to deliver superb stopping power on both paved and unpaved surfaces.
ENGINE
- Reliable Four-Stroke Motor
249cc air-cooled four-stroke with 9.5:1 compression makes for great on-and off-road performance.
- Modern Fuel Injection
The XT250’s fuel injection offers smooth throttle response and easy starting in nearly all conditions.
- Advanced Cylinder Design
A light and strong forged piston inside a plated cylinder helps dissipate heat more efficiently, increasing both performance and durability.
- Responsive Power
A light crankshaft provides quick, responsive power.
- 5-Speed Transmission
Wide-ratio five-speed transmission provides maximum power and performance in a wide range of terrain and conditions.
- Efficient Intake Design
The XT250’s straighter intake tract improves performance.
- Convenient Electric Start
Hassle-free push-button electric starting adds extra convenience and reliability.
- Trail-Ready Chassis
The engine is mounted high in the frame for incredible 11.2 inches of ground clearance.
- Low Maintenance Engine
Automatic cam chain tensioner means minimal maintenance and longer engine life.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
- Strong, Compact Frame
A semi-double-cradle steel frame achieves a lighter, nimbler feel through greater mass centralization. Greater lateral and torsional rigidity and reduced weight of the lower frame parts help produce light, stable handling.
- Advanced Long-Travel Suspension
The front fork has 8.9 inches of travel to soak up the rough stuff, both on- and off-road while an aluminum lower triple clamp keeps the weight down.
- Nimble Steering
The maximum turning angle of the handlebar is 51 degrees—almost like a trials machine. Combined with a short wheelbase of only 53.5 inches, the XT250 has a super-tight turning radius for excellent maneuverability.
- Linkage-Style Shock
A rear shock provides 7.1 inches of wheel travel through a progressive Monocross® linkage system for a smooth ride.
- Dirt-Ready Wheels
21-inch front and 18-inch rear aluminum wheels are extremely durable and reduce unsprung weight for enhanced suspension performance and handling.
- Generous Ground Clearance
11.2 inches of ground clearance means you’ve got serious off-road capability.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
- Advanced LCD Instruments
Multifunction digital LCD instrument panel with cool green background lighting is easily visible day or night. It also removes unnecessary weight from the handlebar for light, precise handling.
- Extended Fuel Range
The stylish gas tank holds a full 2.6 gallons for long-range riding.
- Comfortable Saddle
The long, thick seat creates a balanced riding position for optimal movement and comfort.
- Protective Fenders
The durable and wide front fender is designed to keep mud and dirt off the rider when exploring off-road.
- Passenger-Ready
Frame-mounted passenger foot pegs provide two-up riding capability.
- Bright Illumination
Enduro-style, 60/55-watt halogen headlight features a cool 133mm lens for excellent visibility at night.
- Dual Sport Lighting
Flex-mounted turn indicators offer great durability against breakage.
- Fork Protection
Durable fork boots help prevent rocks and debris from damaging fork sliders.
- Forest-Friendly Exhaust
A spark arrestor makes the XT trail-ready.
- Modern Battery
Dependable, low-maintenance battery.
2022 Yamaha XT250 Photos
2022 Yamaha XT250 Videos
2022 Yamaha XT250
New 2022 Yamaha XT250 first startup & walk-around – Best dual sport ever!
Links
Yamaha Motorcycles Official Websites