2022 Yamaha XT250 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Yamaha XT250: A Light, Nimble, & Reliable Off-Roader

Yamaha takes their starter motorcycles just as seriously as their entry-level musical instruments, which is to say you can usually expect a lot of bang for your buck. That’s certainly the case with the XT250—a fantastically-versatile enduro bike that’s as capable of taking you to work in city traffic as it is bombing through the backcountry.

This bike has been around for ages, and there have been almost no major changes made during its lifetime—the last significant upgrades came all the way back in 2008. This year’s edition still has the 249cc air-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC, 2-valve, 4-stroke engine from the previous update, putting out 19 HP and 14 lb-ft of torque. It might not sound like much on paper, but it’s enough to get a bike under 300 lbs up to some pretty decent speeds—and it’s one of the most unbreakable engines you’ll find anywhere.

This thing’s also built to handle some pretty heavy use, if the flex-mounted turn signals are any indication, so don’t be afraid to take it for a romp through tougher territory. Most of the Japanese motorcycle brands build pretty resilient bikes, but Yamaha’s going above and beyond with these little details.

For 2022, the XT250 comes in a fitting Radical Grey color scheme—yes, they’re really daring you to go hog wild with it. It might be one of the smallest bikes in Yamaha’s 2022 motorcycle lineup, but it certainly punches above its weight.

The 2022 Yamaha XT250 starts at $5,199 USD/$5,699 CAD.

Model Overview

2022 Yamaha XT250 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 249cc air-cooled SOHC 4-stroke single; 2 valves Power 19 HP Bore x Stroke 74.0mm x 58.0mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Yamaha Fuel Injection (YFI) Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission 5-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 35mm telescopic fork; 8.9-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock, adjustable preload; 7.1-in travel Brakes Front Single disc, 245mm Brakes Rear Single disc, 203mm Tires Front 2.75-21 Tires Rear 120/80-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.5 gal / CA model, 2.2 gal Color ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 84.6 in Overall Width 31.7 in Overall Height 45.7 in Wheelbase 53.5 in Rake 26.5° Maximum Ground Clearance 11.2 in Seat Height 32.7 in Wet Weight 291 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2022 Yamaha XT250 Features

TOP FEATURES Advanced Long-Travel Suspension

Long-travel suspension and more than 11.2 inches of ground clearance live under a seat that’s only 31.9 inches from the ground.

The XT250’s fuel injection offers smooth throttle response and easy starting in nearly all conditions.

Electric start makes firing up the 249cc four-stroke effortless.

245mm front disc and 203mm rear disc brakes combine to deliver superb stopping power on both paved and unpaved surfaces. ENGINE Reliable Four-Stroke Motor

249cc air-cooled four-stroke with 9.5:1 compression makes for great on-and off-road performance.

The XT250’s fuel injection offers smooth throttle response and easy starting in nearly all conditions.

A light and strong forged piston inside a plated cylinder helps dissipate heat more efficiently, increasing both performance and durability.

A light crankshaft provides quick, responsive power.

Wide-ratio five-speed transmission provides maximum power and performance in a wide range of terrain and conditions.

The XT250’s straighter intake tract improves performance.

Hassle-free push-button electric starting adds extra convenience and reliability.

The engine is mounted high in the frame for incredible 11.2 inches of ground clearance.

Automatic cam chain tensioner means minimal maintenance and longer engine life. CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Strong, Compact Frame

A semi-double-cradle steel frame achieves a lighter, nimbler feel through greater mass centralization. Greater lateral and torsional rigidity and reduced weight of the lower frame parts help produce light, stable handling.

The front fork has 8.9 inches of travel to soak up the rough stuff, both on- and off-road while an aluminum lower triple clamp keeps the weight down.

The maximum turning angle of the handlebar is 51 degrees—almost like a trials machine. Combined with a short wheelbase of only 53.5 inches, the XT250 has a super-tight turning radius for excellent maneuverability.

A rear shock provides 7.1 inches of wheel travel through a progressive Monocross® linkage system for a smooth ride.

21-inch front and 18-inch rear aluminum wheels are extremely durable and reduce unsprung weight for enhanced suspension performance and handling.

11.2 inches of ground clearance means you’ve got serious off-road capability. ADDITIONAL FEATURES Advanced LCD Instruments

Multifunction digital LCD instrument panel with cool green background lighting is easily visible day or night. It also removes unnecessary weight from the handlebar for light, precise handling. Extended Fuel Range

The stylish gas tank holds a full 2.6 gallons for long-range riding.

The long, thick seat creates a balanced riding position for optimal movement and comfort.

The durable and wide front fender is designed to keep mud and dirt off the rider when exploring off-road.

Frame-mounted passenger foot pegs provide two-up riding capability.

Enduro-style, 60/55-watt halogen headlight features a cool 133mm lens for excellent visibility at night.

Flex-mounted turn indicators offer great durability against breakage.

Durable fork boots help prevent rocks and debris from damaging fork sliders.

A spark arrestor makes the XT trail-ready.

Dependable, low-maintenance battery.

