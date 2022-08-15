2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR: The Rebel Naked

The MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR 2021 takes a step forward compared to its predecessor, thanks to an exciting evolution for their 2022 lineup.

This ultra-sporty Italian motorcycle begins by upgrading its three-cylinder engine to Euro 5. It also mounts new parts with improved DLC treatments that reduce friction and therefore improve engine efficiency, besides other enhancements such as the improved exhaust system or an increase in the pressure of the injectors and better operation of the clutch. Still, the power output remains at 140 horsepower.

The chassis also develops with increased torsional and longitudinal stiffness, reconfigured suspension, a new rear mount, and revised valving, just like the fork. In addition, the seat has new padding, which makes it much more comfortable.

We must also highlight the electronic improvement achieved with the new IMU inertial unit, which allows ABS in curves and the mitigation of rear wheel lift and anti-wheelie, thanks to the Continental MK100 unit.

You can control everything from a new 5.5″ color TFT screen that communicates via Bluetooth with your mobile through the MV Ride app.

The 2022 Dragster RR is available in three new color schemes: Fire Red with Deep Black and Dark Grey, Pearl Metallic Yellow with Deep Black, and Matte Dark Gray and Metallic.

The 2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR starts at $20,900 USD / $25,464 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $20,900 USD / $25,464 CAD

$20,900 USD / $25,464 CAD Key Features: 140 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Marzocchi telescopic hydraulic fork and progressive Sachs, single shock absorber, both with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Steering damper manually adjustable with 8 settings

Main Specs Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC

798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC Power: 140 hp (103 kW) at 12,300 rpm

140 hp (103 kW) at 12,300 rpm Torque: 64 lb-ft (87 Nm) at 10,250 rpm

64 lb-ft (87 Nm) at 10,250 rpm Wet Weight: 410 lbs (186 kg)

410 lbs (186 kg) Seat Height: 33.27 in. (845 mm) Competitors KTM 890 Duke R

Yamaha XSR900

Suzuki Katana

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.68 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve Power 140 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Matt Magnum Silver, Matt Metallic Dark Grey, Matt Magnum Avio Grey DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multi-disc wet clutch with hydraulic actuation and back torque limiting device. Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork in DLC treated aluminium, with anodized fork legs and having rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2035 mm (80.12 in.) Overall Width 935 mm (36.81 in.) Trail 103.5 mm (4.07 in.) Wheelbase 1400 mm (55.12 in.) Ground Clearance 135 mm (5.31 in.) Seat Height 845 mm (33.27 in.) Dry Weight 175 kg (385.8 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR Features

Electronics From the dashboard to the ABS, taking in the controls and the firmware of the control unit: the electronics on the new Dragster RR have taken a huge step forward in quality, thanks in part to the arrival of the new IMU inertial platform, which reads the spatial positioning of the motorcycle and enables traction controls to be managed with great sensitivity based on the lean angle.



Technology The weight distribution, the refined chassis and suspension as well as the Dragster’s unique character are the main characteristics of a machine that was created for the most demanding riding enthusiasts.



Safety When you can concentrate purely on riding, you automatically increase the fun. And when safety is covered by a Continental ABS system with cornering function and Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation, there’s nothing to worry about. The system mitigates the pressure exerted on the front brake to avoid rear-wheel lift.



2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR Photos

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR Videos

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR | First Ride | 2022

MV Agusta Dragster RR 2022 ✊ Onboard 🔈🔥 Engine Sound Only