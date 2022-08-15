2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR: The Rebel Naked
The MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR 2021 takes a step forward compared to its predecessor, thanks to an exciting evolution for their 2022 lineup.
This ultra-sporty Italian motorcycle begins by upgrading its three-cylinder engine to Euro 5. It also mounts new parts with improved DLC treatments that reduce friction and therefore improve engine efficiency, besides other enhancements such as the improved exhaust system or an increase in the pressure of the injectors and better operation of the clutch. Still, the power output remains at 140 horsepower.
The chassis also develops with increased torsional and longitudinal stiffness, reconfigured suspension, a new rear mount, and revised valving, just like the fork. In addition, the seat has new padding, which makes it much more comfortable.
We must also highlight the electronic improvement achieved with the new IMU inertial unit, which allows ABS in curves and the mitigation of rear wheel lift and anti-wheelie, thanks to the Continental MK100 unit.
You can control everything from a new 5.5″ color TFT screen that communicates via Bluetooth with your mobile through the MV Ride app.
The 2022 Dragster RR is available in three new color schemes: Fire Red with Deep Black and Dark Grey, Pearl Metallic Yellow with Deep Black, and Matte Dark Gray and Metallic.
The 2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR starts at $20,900 USD / $25,464 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $20,900 USD / $25,464 CAD
- Key Features:
- 140 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- Marzocchi telescopic hydraulic fork and progressive Sachs, single shock absorber, both with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
- Steering damper manually adjustable with 8 settings
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 140 hp (103 kW) at 12,300 rpm
- Torque: 64 lb-ft (87 Nm) at 10,250 rpm
- Wet Weight: 410 lbs (186 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.27 in. (845 mm)
2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.68 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve
|Power
|140 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Matt Magnum Silver, Matt Metallic Dark Grey, Matt Magnum Avio Grey
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multi-disc wet clutch with hydraulic actuation and back torque limiting device.
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/41
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork in DLC treated aluminium, with anodized fork legs and having rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16.5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.6 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2035 mm (80.12 in.)
|Overall Width
|935 mm (36.81 in.)
|Trail
|103.5 mm (4.07 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1400 mm (55.12 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm (5.31 in.)
|Seat Height
|845 mm (33.27 in.)
|Dry Weight
|175 kg (385.8 lbs.)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR Features
