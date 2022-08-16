Eduardo Zepeda·
2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS [Specs, Features, Photos]

Contents

The MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS is a version based on the MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR 2021. Therefore, it received all the improvements made to the Dragster family: the engine, the cycle part, and the equipment and it’s brand spanking new for the 2022 model year.

In addition, this version features the innovative SCS (Smart Clutch System) automatic transmission developed together with Rekluse, which has also refined its behavior. As a result, this system allows you to pick up speed faster than traditional clutch bikes.

The SCS 2.0 allows for a perfect balance between clutch action and engine delivery curve. However, the SCS doesn’t change how the rider interacts with the bike. The clutch control and the change and gears remain in their usual place, but with the option of not using the clutch to maximize performance.

Designwise, this Italian-made motorbike shows vitality and character at every angle, ready to burn the asphalt thanks to the new intelligent gearbox and electronics. The fuel tank’s curves, headlight, short exhaust, and sleek radial-mounted wheels frame the three-cylinder engine.

This motor has an electronic control with an extremely sensitive response and allows you to exploit its full potential.

The 2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS starts at $23,398 USD / $26,346 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS in one place.

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $23,398 USD / $26,346 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • 140 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
    • Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
    • S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc
    • Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with three injectors.

Main Specs

  • Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
  • Power: 140 hp (103 kW) at 11,000 rpm
  • Torque: 64 lb-ft (87 Nm) at 8,500 rpm
  • Wet Weight:  425 lbs (193 kg)
  • Seat Height: 33.27 in. (845 mm)

Competitors

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE
Engine 798 cm3 (48.68 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve
Power 140 Hp
Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
Compression Ratio 13.3:1
Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
Starter Electric
Color Meatallic Pearl Yellow Gloss, Intense Black Gloss, Fried Red Gloss, Matt Megnum Avio Grey, Matt Metallic Dark Gery

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc
Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
Final Drive Ratio 16/41

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork in DLC treated aluminium, with anodized fork legs and having rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
Tires Rear 200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W)
Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function

ELECTRICAL
Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah
Voltage 12 V
Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m.
Headlight
Tail Light

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 2035 mm (80.12 in.)
Overall Width 935 mm (36.81 in.)
Trail 103.5 mm (4.07 in.)
Wheelbase 1400 mm (55.12 in.)
Ground Clearance 135 mm (5.31 in.)
Seat Height 845 mm (33.27 in.)
Dry Weight 175 kg (385.8 lbs.)

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS Features

Electronics

The SCS 2.0 system allows a perfect match between the clutch action and the delivery curve of the three-cylinder engine. The support of highly sophisticated electronics has allowed MV engineers to unlock the secret to beating traditional-clutch models in acceleration performance.

Technology

The SCS 2.0 system doesn’t really change the way the rider interacts with the motorcycle: the clutch control, shift and gears are still just where you’d expect to find them, but with the bonus option of simply deciding not to use the clutch. For extreme functionality, without sacrificing anything.

Safety

A braking system worthy of the name and performance of the Dragster. Powerful and scalable, with two 320 mm-diameter floating discs and four-piston radial callipers, plus the assistance of the advanced Continental ABS with cornering function.

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS Photos

