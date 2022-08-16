2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS: The Tarmac Burner

The MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS is a version based on the MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR 2021. Therefore, it received all the improvements made to the Dragster family: the engine, the cycle part, and the equipment and it’s brand spanking new for the 2022 model year.

In addition, this version features the innovative SCS (Smart Clutch System) automatic transmission developed together with Rekluse, which has also refined its behavior. As a result, this system allows you to pick up speed faster than traditional clutch bikes.

The SCS 2.0 allows for a perfect balance between clutch action and engine delivery curve. However, the SCS doesn’t change how the rider interacts with the bike. The clutch control and the change and gears remain in their usual place, but with the option of not using the clutch to maximize performance.

Designwise, this Italian-made motorbike shows vitality and character at every angle, ready to burn the asphalt thanks to the new intelligent gearbox and electronics. The fuel tank’s curves, headlight, short exhaust, and sleek radial-mounted wheels frame the three-cylinder engine.

This motor has an electronic control with an extremely sensitive response and allows you to exploit its full potential.

The 2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS starts at $23,398 USD / $26,346 CAD

Model Overview

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS Specifications

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.68 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve Power 140 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Meatallic Pearl Yellow Gloss, Intense Black Gloss, Fried Red Gloss, Matt Megnum Avio Grey, Matt Metallic Dark Gery DRIVETRAIN Clutch S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork in DLC treated aluminium, with anodized fork legs and having rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2035 mm (80.12 in.) Overall Width 935 mm (36.81 in.) Trail 103.5 mm (4.07 in.) Wheelbase 1400 mm (55.12 in.) Ground Clearance 135 mm (5.31 in.) Seat Height 845 mm (33.27 in.) Dry Weight 175 kg (385.8 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS Features

Electronics The SCS 2.0 system allows a perfect match between the clutch action and the delivery curve of the three-cylinder engine. The support of highly sophisticated electronics has allowed MV engineers to unlock the secret to beating traditional-clutch models in acceleration performance.



Technology The SCS 2.0 system doesn’t really change the way the rider interacts with the motorcycle: the clutch control, shift and gears are still just where you’d expect to find them, but with the bonus option of simply deciding not to use the clutch. For extreme functionality, without sacrificing anything.



Safety A braking system worthy of the name and performance of the Dragster. Powerful and scalable, with two 320 mm-diameter floating discs and four-piston radial callipers, plus the assistance of the advanced Continental ABS with cornering function.



