2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS: The Tarmac Burner
The MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS is a version based on the MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR 2021. Therefore, it received all the improvements made to the Dragster family: the engine, the cycle part, and the equipment and it’s brand spanking new for the 2022 model year.
In addition, this version features the innovative SCS (Smart Clutch System) automatic transmission developed together with Rekluse, which has also refined its behavior. As a result, this system allows you to pick up speed faster than traditional clutch bikes.
The SCS 2.0 allows for a perfect balance between clutch action and engine delivery curve. However, the SCS doesn’t change how the rider interacts with the bike. The clutch control and the change and gears remain in their usual place, but with the option of not using the clutch to maximize performance.
Designwise, this Italian-made motorbike shows vitality and character at every angle, ready to burn the asphalt thanks to the new intelligent gearbox and electronics. The fuel tank’s curves, headlight, short exhaust, and sleek radial-mounted wheels frame the three-cylinder engine.
This motor has an electronic control with an extremely sensitive response and allows you to exploit its full potential.
The 2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS starts at $23,398 USD / $26,346 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $23,398 USD / $26,346 CAD
- Key Features:
- 140 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc
- Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with three injectors.
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 140 hp (103 kW) at 11,000 rpm
- Torque: 64 lb-ft (87 Nm) at 8,500 rpm
- Wet Weight: 425 lbs (193 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.27 in. (845 mm)
2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.68 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve
|Power
|140 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Meatallic Pearl Yellow Gloss, Intense Black Gloss, Fried Red Gloss, Matt Megnum Avio Grey, Matt Metallic Dark Gery
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/41
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork in DLC treated aluminium, with anodized fork legs and having rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16.5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.6 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2035 mm (80.12 in.)
|Overall Width
|935 mm (36.81 in.)
|Trail
|103.5 mm (4.07 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1400 mm (55.12 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm (5.31 in.)
|Seat Height
|845 mm (33.27 in.)
|Dry Weight
|175 kg (385.8 lbs.)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS Features
2022 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS Photos
