Having just passed the Century mark manufacturing motorcycles, what does Moto Guzzi have in store for us all this year? It seems the Italian builder has trimmed the lineup back to just a couple of models and teases of an all-new model set to arrive during this year.

While the other Italian brands tend to focus more on pure performance, Moto Guzzi stays true to its roots. There is a look and feel that is wholly unique when looking down on the cylinder heads protruding by your knees. The distinctive transverse cylinder heads will always set Moto Guzzi apart, as does the feeling of blipping the throttle and feeling the bike rock beneath you as only that unique V-Twin can.

At the 2021 EICMA show in Milan Italy in late November, Moto Guzzi did make two great announcements. First for a new model, the V100 Mandello, and second for the V85 TT Guardia D’Onore Edition.

Let’s look at how Moto Guzzi is positioning itself for its next century of bike building, and I will also share what is known about these 2 new models.

2022 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone E5

Last year saw the V7 Stone getting a major revamp centered around the 850cc engine. No changes appear to have been made for 2022. The hearty 65 horsepower engine rumbles beautifully and is fully Euro 5-compliant.

The classic V7 look has been refined with revamped side panels embellished with a new-look logo, black exhausts, and aluminum rims giving the bike a more elegant appearance and showcasing its unmistakable metropolitan personality.

The V7 Stone sports LED turn indicators and stoplight, MGCT Moto Guzzi Traction Control, Standard double channel ABS, and the totally digital single circular instrument dial which awaits its rider’s commands and can be connected to your smartphone by means of the Moto Guzzi MIA platform.

Colors: Nero Ruvido, Arancione Rame, Azzurro Ghiaccio

MSRP: $8,999 USD / $10,990 CDN

Info @MotoGuzzi

2022 Moto Guzzi V7 Special E5

Last year saw the V7 Special getting the same 850cc engine upgrade and chassis improvements as the other V7 models. No changes appear to have been made for 2022.

Iconic graphics on the fuel tank speak to the new engine capacity, while a host of smart chromatic details distinguish its shape and color, with finishes that blend tradition and innovation to perfection, such as the spoked wheels with polished aluminum channels and black hubs, an instrument panel with two analog circular dials and the bulb-like headlight.

The V7 Special sports LED turn indicators and stoplight, MGCT Moto Guzzi Traction Control, Standard double channel ABS.

Colors: Grigio Casual, Blu Formale

MSRP: $9,490 USD / $11,590 CDN

Info @MotoGuzzi

2022 Moto Guzzi V85 TT E5

The Moto Guzzi V85 TT was an absolute curveball when it first arrived on the scene. A Moto Guzzi adventure bike? Yes! And though it hasn’t been around long enough to warrant an update, this new model has already won critical acclaim from all those who have had the pleasure of taking one for a spin. Armed with Guzzi’s latest 853 cc transverse 90-degree V-twin, and 80 horses and 59 lb-ft on tap, long-travel KYB suspension, spoked wheels, adventure tires, a tall front screen as standard, it certainly looks the part of a rugged adventurer.

Surprisingly, it’s also fairly capable both on and off-road. Granted, you won’t be tackling any heavy-duty enduro trails on this beauty, but very few adventure-motorcycle owners ever do, regardless of the pedigree of their ride, so it’s not such a big deal. Light trails? Check. On-road? Great fun. It’s everything you’d want from an adventure bike, but without an enormous price tag. Plus, it’s also available in a more impressive “Adventure” trim, too.

Colors: Nero Etna

MSRP: $11,990 USD / $13,990 CDN

Info @MotoGuzzi

2022 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Guardia D’Onore Edition

Since 1946 Moto Guzzi has held the honor of supplying the official motorcycles used by the Cuirassiers Regiment, the honor guard to the Italian President. For 2022, Moto Guzzi is releasing a limited edition V85 TT to the public as a way of honoring this historic relationship.

The special editions will come with a suite of accessories, such as a taller windshield, paint-matched side covers, a center stand, and LED auxiliary lights. Each bike will be serialized, numbered 1 through 1,946, with that number engraved on the handlebar risers and special black and white Livery will pay homage to the Regiments’ traditional look.

No release date has been shared nor has pricing information.

2022 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Adventure E5

The “Adventure” option for the V85 TT shares almost all of its DNA with the above-mentioned V85 TT. As one of the newer Moto Guzzi models, the V85 TT Travel also boasts the relatively new 853 cc transverse 90-degree V-twin. This improved engine produces a hearty 80 horsepower and 59 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a shaft drive.

The Adventure points toward a greater ADV focus with high-performance Michelin Anakee Adventure tires for greater grip in a variety of scenarios. Full LED lighting with DRL, LCD Dashboard, MGCT Moto Guzzi Traction Control, Two-channel ABS, and aluminum top box and side cases are all standard equipment.

Colors: Giallo Mojave, Rosso Uluru

MSRP: $12,990 USD / $15,190 CDN

Info @MotoGuzzi

2022 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel E5

The “Travel” option for the V85 TT shares almost all of its DNA with the above-mentioned V85 TT. As one of the newer Moto Guzzi models, the V85 TT Travel also boasts the relatively new 853 cc transverse 90-degree V-twin. This improved engine produces a hearty 80 horsepower and 59 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a shaft drive. Essentially, it’s the standard V85 TT but with a little extra magic.

The Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel comes complete with a wide range of electronic equipment, including Ride-by-Wire technology, a selection of engine maps, three selectable riding modes, advanced traction control, ABS, cruise control, and more. However, what really separates the V85 TT Travel from the base model is the addition of hard luggage as standard, off-road profiled tires, a taller front windshield, a perforated suede saddle, and an exclusive color scheme.

Colors: Sabbia Namib

MSRP: $13,390 USD / $15,390 CDN

Info @MotoGuzzi

2022 Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber E5

Moto Guzzi’s ever-popular V9 Bobber seems it will continue to be available in 2022 with no changes.

This bobber isn’t much of a bobber in the traditional sense of the word, and it’s actually more like a standard cruiser motorcycle with a retro infusion. The only real bobber-like features include the shorter saddle, stripped down and bare-bones nature, and of course, the V-twin engine. It also has smaller wheels too.

The Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber uses Moto Guzzi’s larger 853 cc air and oil-cooled 90-degree V-twin engine that makes 55 horsepower and 45.7 lb-ft of peak torque. It features a six-speed transmission mated to a shaft final drive. The result is user-friendly power that can be enjoyed by new and experienced riders alike, in a confidence-inspiring and incredibly rideable package. It also looks great too, which really sells this one to us.

Colors: Nero Essenziale

MSRP: $10,490 USD / N/A CDN

Info @MotoGuzzi

2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello

At EICMA 2021 shared with the world the all-new V100 Mandello. The first Moto Guzzi powered by the new compact block engine, it respects the transverse 90° V-twin architecture, with a more compact and lightweight 1042-cc motor, 103 mm shorter than the V85 TT small block. Features include liquid cooling, wet-sump lubrication, and a wet clutch with hydraulic command. The given output from Moto Guzzi is 115 horsepower and 105 Nm of torque at 9500 rpm.

The V100 Mandello is the world’s first motorbike to adopt an active aerodynamic system that automatically regulates the position of the deflectors on the sides of the 17.5-liter fuel tank in line with the speed and selected Riding Mode to deliver greater comfort and protection from the air, as per a genuine sport-tourer.

The V100 Mandello will include a Ride by Wire electronic throttle with 4 different riding modes, 6-axis IMU, cruise control and ABS cornering for optimal braking.

I was unable to find a formal release date or any pricing information as of this writing.