2022 Indian Chieftain Elite [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Indian Chieftain Elite: The Range-Topping Chieftain Model
The 2022 Indian Chieftain Elite joins the Chieftain, Chieftain Black Horse, and Chieftain Limited in the 2022 Indian Motorcycle portfolio. The Chieftain Elite was introduced to celebrate the 120 years of Indian Motorcycle, and only 150 examples have been produced. This premium motorcycle represents the very best of the Chieftain lineup and is one of the most expensive models in the American manufacturer’s lineup.
The Chieftain Elite shares much of its hardware with the Indian Chieftain Limited and the Chieftain Dark Horse. It’s powered by the company’s Thunderstroke 116 engine displaces 1,890 cc while producing 126 ft-lb of torque. In typical Indian Motorcycles fashion, the company has not revealed an official horsepower figure for the Chieftain Elite.
It also offers the same extensive list of features and riding aids with a 7-inch infotainment system powered by the Ride Command software, remote locking saddlebags, three ride modes, cruise control, rear cylinder deactivation, keyless ignition, and a 12V charging port.
Additionally, it comes with an electronically adjustable windshield, tire pressure monitoring system, and a fantastic 400 Watt audio system.
The 2022 Indian Chieftain Elite is available in just one color scheme — Heavy Metal Smoke with Polished Bronze Accents.
The 2022 Indian Chieftain Elite starts at $27,999 USD / $34,999 CAD
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
Main Specs
2022 Indian Chieftain Elite Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116
|Engine Power
|126 ft-lbs (171 Nm)
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.2 : 1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/ Air adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 61H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.5 gal (20.8 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Heavy Metal Smoke with Polished Bronze Accents
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|98.7 in (2,506 mm)
|Overall Width
|40.3 in / 1023 mm
|Overall Height
|54 in (1371.6 mm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.1 in (130 mm)
|Seat Height
|25.6 in (650 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
797 lbs (362 kg) / 829 lbs (376 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2022 Indian Chieftain Elite Features
Custom-Inspired Styling
Truly Exclusive. Truly Elite.
Powered by the Thunderstroke 116
Precision Machined Front Wheel
Take a Front Row Seat
LED Lighting Fender to Fender
Remote-locking saddlebags
2022 Indian Chieftain Elite Photos
2022 Indian Chieftain Elite Videos
2022 Indian Chieftain Elite Official Promo: