2022 Indian Chieftain Elite [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Indian Chieftain Elite: The Range-Topping Chieftain Model

The 2022 Indian Chieftain Elite joins the Chieftain, Chieftain Black Horse, and Chieftain Limited in the 2022 Indian Motorcycle portfolio. The Chieftain Elite was introduced to celebrate the 120 years of Indian Motorcycle, and only 150 examples have been produced. This premium motorcycle represents the very best of the Chieftain lineup and is one of the most expensive models in the American manufacturer’s lineup.

The Chieftain Elite shares much of its hardware with the Indian Chieftain Limited and the Chieftain Dark Horse. It’s powered by the company’s Thunderstroke 116 engine displaces 1,890 cc while producing 126 ft-lb of torque. In typical Indian Motorcycles fashion, the company has not revealed an official horsepower figure for the Chieftain Elite.

It also offers the same extensive list of features and riding aids with a 7-inch infotainment system powered by the Ride Command software, remote locking saddlebags, three ride modes, cruise control, rear cylinder deactivation, keyless ignition, and a 12V charging port.

Additionally, it comes with an electronically adjustable windshield, tire pressure monitoring system, and a fantastic 400 Watt audio system.

The 2022 Indian Chieftain Elite is available in just one color scheme — Heavy Metal Smoke with Polished Bronze Accents.

The 2022 Indian Chieftain Elite starts at $27,999 USD / $34,999 CAD

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $32,999 USD / $40,499 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine 400 Watt audio system with AM/FM, Bluetooth Premium bronze finished badging and components

Main Specs Engine: 1,890cc V-twin

1,890cc V-twin Power: NA

NA Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Wet Weight: 829 lbs (376 kg)

829 lbs (376 kg) Seat Height: 25.6 in (650 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Road Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

BMW R18

2022 Indian Chieftain Elite Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 Engine Power 126 ft-lbs (171 Nm) Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.2 : 1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 61H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Heavy Metal Smoke with Polished Bronze Accents ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.7 in (2,506 mm) Overall Width 40.3 in / 1023 mm Overall Height 54 in (1371.6 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.1 in (130 mm) Seat Height 25.6 in (650 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 797 lbs (362 kg) / 829 lbs (376 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Chieftain Elite Features

Custom-Inspired Styling The eye-catching Heavy Metal Smoke paint is complemented by premium bronze engine finishes, badging, and componentry.



Truly Exclusive. Truly Elite. With only 150 available across the globe, the Chieftain Elite is highly exclusive.



Powered by the Thunderstroke 116 Our award-winning Thunderstroke 116 V-twin has 126 ft-lbs of torque and power to spare in every gear.



Precision Machined Front Wheel An open fender showcases a 10-spoke, precision machined wheel that completes the custom look.



Take a Front Row Seat Overcome road and engine noise with a sound system that cuts through it all. PowerBand Audio works seamlessly with RIDE COMMAND and sets the mood for your trip, thanks to front fairing speakers with built-in amplifiers. And the 9-band equalizer to crystal clear sound.



LED Lighting Fender to Fender The Adaptive Pathfinder LED headlight combined with the rear saddlebag LED lights provide even more eye-catch style – even at night.



Remote-locking saddlebags All cargo is protected inside spacious, weatherproof saddlebags. Simply press a button the console or key fob, and your cargo is stowed away safely.



