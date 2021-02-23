The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS: Designed To Cross Continents
Contents
The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS is the top of the line touring cruiser from the Japanese company. Powered by a 1,700cc liquid cooled V-twin, much like its brother the 1700 Vaquero, it is tuned more for long-distance road trips instead of short blasts for a day trip. It generates 73 HP and 100 lb-ft of torque, which helps it be fuel-efficient while also giving it more than enough grunt to push through the air on any paved road.
Kawasaki did not skimp at all for their top model. Electronic cruise control, dual-zone ABS with unified braking, wide-band radio built in along with AM/FM and optional satellite radio, integrated rear hard-case luggage compartment with integrated pillion seat, and a full set of aerodynamic fairings and windshield. As well, the Voyager has multiple options for adding hard case saddlebags, grip heaters, seat heaters, and a variety of other touring necessities.
The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS starts at $17,999 USD / $20,799 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $17,999 USD / $20,799 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Electronically controlled throttle valves to ensure economy with power
- Electronic cruise control
- Standard dual-zone ABS with unified braking
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 1,700cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 8-valve V-twin
- Horsepower: 73 HP
- Torque: 100 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 895 lbs (406 kg) with luggage case empty
- Seat Height: 28.7 inches (730 mm)
2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,700cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 8-valve V-twin
|Power
|73 hp
|Bore x Stroke
|102.0 x 104.0mm
|Compression Ratio
|
9.5:1
|Fuel System
|DFI 42mm Throttle Bodies (2)
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed with overdrive and positive neutral finder
|Final Drive
|Carbon fiber-reinforced belt
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|45mm Showa telescopic fork/5.5 in
|Suspension Rear
|Swingarm with twin air-assisted shocks, with 4-way rebound damping/3.1 in
|Brakes Front
|Dual 300mm discs, dual four-piston calipers, K-ACT II ABS
|Brakes Rear
|
Single 300mm disc, twin-piston caliper, K-ACT II ABS
|Tires Front
|130/90-16
|Tires Rear
|170/70-16
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.3 gal
|Color
|
Pearl Meteor Gray/Metallic Spark Black
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCBI w/ Electronic Advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|100.8 in
|Overall Width
|39.2 in
|Overall Height
|61.0 in
|Wheelbase
|65.6 in
|Ground Clearance
|5.3 in
|Seat Height
|28.7 in
|Curb Weight
|895.2 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|12 Month Limited Warranty
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|12 / 24 / 36 / 48 months
2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS Features
Electronic Cruise Control
Electronic Throttle Valves
Electronic throttle valves also enable more precise control of electronic engine management systems like S-KTRC and KTRC, and allow the implementation of electronic systems like KLCM, Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, and Electronic Cruise Control.
K-ACT (Kawasaki Advanced Coactive-braking Technology) ABS
Complementing its standard ABS function, K-ACT ABS links the front and rear brakes. It monitors the brake force the rider is exerting at both the front and rear, and takes into consideration vehicle speed to ensure highly effective braking while maintaining chassis stability.
For example, let’s say the rider pulls on the front brake lever. To keep the bike from pitching forward, the ABS ECU actuates the rear brake (via fluid pumps) to ensure that front-rear balance is maintained. Should the rider push the rear brake pedal, the system actuates the front brake as well to distribute the load more evenly so that the rear wheel does not lock up. Based on the vehicle speed, K-ACT decides the optimum hydraulic pressure to send to each caliper, ensuring that even with a heavy motorcycle, stable braking performance is possible.
2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS Photos
2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS Videos
N/A
Links
Kawasaki Official Websites
No Comment