The 2021 XT250 is another notch on the belt for Yamaha Motorcycle’s longest-running, most reliable, most durable, most-insert-your-adjective-here dual-sport motorcycle. First introduced back in 1980, the bike has only gone through two changes, with the latest third-generation bike coming to be in 2008. Basically, it’s Yamaha putting money behind the saying “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!”

For the 2021 model, the little XT250 continues to have a 249cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, 2-valve single that puts out 19 HP and 14 lb-ft of torque, and is one of the marvels of Japanese engineering. Unless you seriously try, it is nearly impossible to break the engine. The term “bulletproof” is almost doing it a disservice.

In terms of the rest of the bike, the XT250 is ready and willing to get off-road as soon as you even glance at a bumpy trail. This is through the serrated footpegs for extra grip, rubber covered brake and clutch lever boots to keep out rain and mud, and a low, long seat that wouldn’t look out of place on a Yamaha motocross bike. Suspension is also ready to go, with a 35mm fork up front with 8.9 inches of travel, and an adjustable link monocross suspension at the rear with 7.1 inches of travel, combined with ground clearance of 11.2 inches.

The 2021 Yamaha XT250 starts at $5,199 USD / $5,499 CAD.

Time-tested durability and reliability
Simple mechanicals means that repairs, if needed, are simple to do
Electric starter

ENGINE Engine 249cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve Power 19 HP Bore x Stroke 74.0mm x 58.0mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Yamaha Fuel Injection (YFI) Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission 5-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 35mm telescopic fork; 8.9-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock, adjustable preload and rebound damping; 7.1-in travel Brakes Front Single disc, 245mm Brakes Rear Single disc, 203mm Tires Front 2.75-21 Tires Rear 120/80-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.6 gal / CA model, 2.4 gal Color Radical Gray ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 84.6 in Overall Width 31.7 in Overall Height 45.7 in Wheelbase 53.5 in Ground Clearance 11.2 in Seat Height 31.9 in Wet Weight 291 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

TOP FEATURES Advanced Long-Travel Suspension

Long-travel suspension and more than 11.2 inches of ground clearance live under a seat that’s only 31.9 inches from the ground.

Modern Fuel Injection

The XT250’s fuel injection offers smooth throttle response and easy starting in nearly all conditions.

Convenient Electric Start

Electric start makes firing up the 249cc four-stroke effortless.

Dual Disc Brakes

245mm front disc and 203mm rear disc brakes combine to deliver superb stopping power on both paved and unpaved surfaces.



ENGINE Reliable Four-Stroke Motor

249cc air-cooled four-stroke with 9.5:1 compression makes for great on-and off-road performance.

Advanced Cylinder Design

A light and strong forged piston inside a plated cylinder helps dissipate heat more efficiently, increasing both performance and durability.

Responsive Power

A light crankshaft provides quick, responsive power.

5-Speed Transmission

Wide-ratio five-speed transmission provides maximum power and performance in a wide range of terrain and conditions.

Efficient Intake Design

The XT250’s straighter intake tract improves performance.

Trail-Ready Chassis

The engine is mounted high in the frame for incredible 11.2 inches of ground clearance.

Low Maintenance Engine

Automatic cam chain tensioner means minimal maintenance and longer engine life.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Strong, Compact Frame

A semi-double-cradle steel frame achieves a lighter, nimbler feel through greater mass centralization. Greater lateral and torsional rigidity and reduced weight of the lower frame parts help produce light, stable handling.

Nimble Steering

The maximum turning angle of the handlebar is 51 degrees—almost like a trials machine. Combined with a short wheelbase of only 53.5 inches, the XT250 has a super-tight turning radius for excellent maneuverability.

Linkage-Style Shock

A rear shock provides 7.1 inches of wheel travel through a progressive Monocross® linkage system for a smooth ride.

Dirt-Ready Wheels

21-inch front and 18-inch rear aluminum wheels are extremely durable and reduce unsprung weight for enhanced suspension performance and handling.

Generous Ground Clearance

11.2 inches of ground clearance means you’ve got serious off-road capability.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Advanced LCD Instruments

Multifunction digital LCD instrument panel with cool green background lighting is easily visible day or night. It also removes unnecessary weight from the handlebar for light, precise handling.

Extended Fuel Range

The stylish gas tank holds a full 2.6 gallons for long-range riding.

Comfortable Saddle

The long, thick seat creates a balanced riding position for optimal movement and comfort.

Protective Fenders

The durable and wide front fender is designed to keep mud and dirt off the rider when exploring off-road.

Passenger-Ready

Frame-mounted passenger foot pegs provide two-up riding capability.

Bright Illumination

Enduro-style, 60/55-watt halogen headlight features a cool 133mm lens for excellent visibility at night.

Dual Sport Lighting

Flex-mounted turn indicators offer great durability against breakage.

Fork Protection

Durable fork boots help prevent rocks and debris from damaging fork sliders.

Forest-Friendly Exhaust

A spark arrestor makes the XT trail-ready.

Modern Battery

Dependable, low-maintenance battery.



