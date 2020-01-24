The Bestselling Dual Sport Honda CRF250L Is Back For 2020

Versatile, practical, and seriously fun. This is the Honda CRF250L: a motorcycle that can tear up the trails on the weekend, and carry you across town for your Monday to Friday commute. It’s a dual-purpose machine that’s capable of whatever task you throw at it.

The CRF250L is one of the bestselling dual-sports motorcycles on the market, and for good reason. It offers all of the thrill of a true dirt bike, with long travel suspension, nimble handling, and feisty nature but it’s 100% road-legal and excels on the asphalt too. Powered by a potent 249.6cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke that produces 24.4 horses of peak power and 16.4 lb-ft of peak torque, the CRF250L has all the power you need, and most importantly, it delivers it where and when you need it.

In terms of upgrades from the 2019 model, there aren’t any. However, for 2020, the Honda CRF250L comes in two trims: with or without ABS. Both models are available in red.

If you’re looking for a machine that can take you across rugged continents just as capably as it could take you to and from work, then the Honda CRF250L should be at the top of your list.

Model Overview

General Info Price: Est $5,199

Est $5,199 Key Features: Fuel Injection Rally Bike Styling Disc Brakes

Key Specs Engine type: 249.6cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke

249.6cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power: 24.4 horsepower



24.4 horsepower Curb Weight: 321 lbs

321 lbs Seat height: 34.4 Inch Key Competitors Yamaha XT250

2020 Honda CRF250L Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 249.6cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power 24.4 horsepower Bore x Stroke 76mm x 55mm Compression Ratio 10.7 Fuel System PGM-FI, 38mm throttle body Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive #520 chain; 14T/40T CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single shock with spring; 9.4 inches of travel Brakes Front Single 256mm disc with twin-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 220mm disc Tires Front 3.00-21 Tires Rear 120/80-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 7.9 L (2.1 US gal.) Color Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Computer-controlled digital transistorized with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 1445mm (56.9 in.) Ground Clearance 255 mm (10 in) Seat Height 875 mm(34.4 in.) Curb Weight 145 kg (321 lb.) WARRANTY Warranty One Year, Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2020 Honda CRF250L Features

ENGINEERING ENGINE COUNTERBALANCER Because it features a counterbalancer, the engine is a smooth runner. You get the narrow overall width and power advantages of a single along with the smoothness of a multi-cylinder bike. FUEL INJECTION Fuel injection means the CRF250L models start right up, even in cold weather. Compared to a carbureted bike, it also helps reduce emissions and enhance performance and fuel efficiency. HANDLING 21-INCH/18-INCH FRONT AND REAR WHEELS A 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel give you a wide selection of tire choices for everything from serious off-road trail riding to smooth on-road adventures. DISC BRAKES The CRF250L models feature front and rear hydraulic discs for excellent stopping power and brake feel, both for on- and off-road use. Both bikes are even available with optional anti-lock brakes (ABS). An added plus: when dirt riding, you can turn off the ABS function for the rear wheel; on the street, it’s easy to switch it back on. INVERTED FORK An inverted Showa® fork features large 43mm sliders. That makes it strong and helps add to the CRF250L model’s excellent handling in on or off-road conditions. PRO-LINK REAR SUSPENSION Thanks to our single-shock Pro-Link rear suspension, the CRF250L models deliver excellent comfort, traction and handling, while also improving rider confidence. The Rally’s suspension front and rear offers more travel and greater ground clearance. STRONG STEEL FRAME A sturdy steel frame is strong and designed to survive in the real world of rough pavement or off-road trails. STYLE RALLY BIKE STYLING The tall windscreen, the extra-coverage fairing and side panels, the blended, frame-mounted bodywork are all marks of a true rally machine. The 2020 CRF250L Rally looks great, but you’ll appreciate the extra wind- and weather protection too. VERSATILITY COMFORTABLE SEATING POSITION With a long, motocross-style seat, you can move forward and back, left and right with ease, helping you navigate changing terrain in comfort. CARGO CONVENIENCE Special cargo hooks make it easy to secure a light load to the passenger seat with bungee cords. It’s just another one of the nice touches that help make these bikes so versatile. It also has a storage box on the left side for small items you need to keep secure. DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION The CRF250L’s digital instrument cluster is integrated with the headlight visor, and gives you all the information you need: Speedometer, clock, twin tripmeter, fuel gauge, and more. The CRF250L Rally’s digital instrument cluster tucks in behind the rally-style windscreen, just like the big Dakar bikes. PASSENGER READY With its long seat and fold-up frame-mounted passenger footpegs, each CRF250L model is fully equipped to carry a passenger so you can share the fun.

