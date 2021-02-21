The 2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE is the Perfect Trail Bike

The 2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE is a bike that is positioned perfectly in the trail bike lineup to offer the teenage rider trail riding excitement, while also helping them learn how to handle off-road terrain. Geared more towards a younger audience, this Yamaha bike moves to a manual transmission and has bigger, grippier tires to get things moving. It is also a suitable trail bike for lighter, smaller adults looking to learn how to trail ride.

Powered by strong Japanese engineering, the TT-R125E is powered by an air-cooled, 125cc, 2 valve 4-stroke engine that is linear and delivers a lot of its torque in the mid-range, where you need it for hills and obstacles. Torque is rated at 7.3 lb-ft, although like most trail bikes, horsepower figures are not available.

Another shift up from the junior bikes is the addition of a disc brake at the front with a twin-piston caliper to control the faster speeds that the TT-R125LE can reach. The rear remains a drum brake.

The 2021 Yamaha TT-R125E starts at $3,349 USD / $4,299 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $3,349 USD / $4,299 CAD

$3,349 USD / $4,299 CAD Key Features:

Three speed automatic clutch to help beginners learn shift points Lightweight but sturdy, designed for the trail Electric starter, with a kick start failover

Main Specs Engine Type: 125cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve

125cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Torque: 7.3 lb-ft

7.3 lb-ft Wet Weight : 198 lbs (90 kg)

: 198 lbs (90 kg) Seat Height: 31.7 inches (805 mm) Competitors Honda CRF125F/CRF125F Big Wheel

Suzuki DR-Z125L

Kawasaki KLX140R

2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 125cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve Power Not provided by manufacturer Bore x Stroke 54.0mm x 54.0mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Fuel System Mikuni® VM20 carburetor Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission Constant-mesh 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 31mm telescopic fork, adjustable preload; 7.1-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock, adjustable compression and rebound; 6.6-in travel Brakes Front Hydraulic single disc, 220mm Brakes Rear Drum, 110mm Tires Front 70/100-19 Tires Rear 90/100-16 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.6 gal Color Team Yamaha Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition CDI Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 74.2 in Overall Width 31.3 in Overall Height 42.7 in Wheelbase 50.0 in Ground Clearance 10.4 in Seat Height 31.7 in Wet Weight 198 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE Features

TOP FEATURES Accessible Performance

Big fun for the whole family, the YZ-styled, four-stroke-powered TT-R125LE begs to be ridden by everyone from bigger kids to adults.

Low Seat Height

A seat height of less than 32 inches positions this bike to be accessible to most riders while the 11-plus inches of ground clearance and long-travel suspension at both ends make it a serious trail bike as well.

Full-Featured Performance

The TT-R125LE features push-button electric start, 19-inch and 16-inch wheels for great handling, an aluminum swingarm, adjustable suspension calibrated for aggressive and/or bigger riders and 220mm front disc brake.



ENGINE Torque-Rich Motor

Potent 124cc air-cooled SOHC four-stroke powerplant puts out torquey, broadband power tuned for maximum off-road performance in a wide range of trail conditions.

Responsive Power

20mm Mikuni® carburetor ensures crisp, dependable throttle response.

5-Speed Transmission

Smooth-shifting, five-speed transmission with heavy-duty clutch is geared for maximum versatility and usable power delivery.

Digital Ignition

CDI ignition system is ultra-reliable and never needs maintenance.

Low Maintenance Engine

Automatic cam chain tensioner means minimal maintenance and longer engine life.

Easy Serviceability

Easy-access, tool-free air filter adds extra convenience during maintenance.

Forest-Friendly Exhaust

The lightweight exhaust system features quiet, USFS-approved spark arrestor.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Robust, Compact Frame

Rigid frame design features a long wheelbase to accommodate bigger riders while maintaining quick, agile off-road handling.

Trail-Ready Front Fork

31mm telescopic front fork with 7.1 inches of travel has preload adjustability for plush, confidence-inspiring control over rough terrain.

Advanced Rear Suspension

The ingle rear shock with 6.6 inches of travel and compression and the rebound damping adjustability provide predictable handling for the aggressive rider.

Adjustable Suspension

TT-R125LE features preload adjustability for even more aggressive off-road performance and handling.

Nimble Wheels and Tires

Big 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels on the 125LE offer great handling and terrainability with sharp, predictable steering.

Lightweight Swingarm

TT-R125LE features a lightweight aluminum box-section swingarm with snail-type chain adjusters for reduced unsprung weight and optimum suspension performance.

Powerful Braking

Front disc and rear drum brakes deliver strong, dependable stopping power.

Durable Knobby Tires

Knobby tires offer superb grip and exceptional wear.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Low Seat Height

The long, YZ-style seat is low and comfortable and allows easy rider movement with a gripper-style to aid in seat-of-the-pants feel.

Racing Style

Team Yamaha-inspired colors and graphics and front and side number plates are styled like the larger YZ lineup while the sleek, narrow fuel tank creates a big-bike look and feel.

Grippy Foot pegs

Large folding, cleated foot pegs provide excellent footing, even in wet or muddy conditions.

Fork Protection

Durable fork boots ensure excellent fork seal and stanchion tube protection.



2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE Photos

2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE Videos

N/A