The 2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE is the Perfect Trail Bike
Contents
The 2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE is a bike that is positioned perfectly in the trail bike lineup to offer the teenage rider trail riding excitement, while also helping them learn how to handle off-road terrain. Geared more towards a younger audience, this Yamaha bike moves to a manual transmission and has bigger, grippier tires to get things moving. It is also a suitable trail bike for lighter, smaller adults looking to learn how to trail ride.
Powered by strong Japanese engineering, the TT-R125E is powered by an air-cooled, 125cc, 2 valve 4-stroke engine that is linear and delivers a lot of its torque in the mid-range, where you need it for hills and obstacles. Torque is rated at 7.3 lb-ft, although like most trail bikes, horsepower figures are not available.
Another shift up from the junior bikes is the addition of a disc brake at the front with a twin-piston caliper to control the faster speeds that the TT-R125LE can reach. The rear remains a drum brake.
The 2021 Yamaha TT-R125E starts at $3,349 USD / $4,299 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $3,349 USD / $4,299 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Three speed automatic clutch to help beginners learn shift points
- Lightweight but sturdy, designed for the trail
- Electric starter, with a kick start failover
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 125cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve
- Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer
- Torque: 7.3 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 198 lbs (90 kg)
- Seat Height: 31.7 inches (805 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CRF125F/CRF125F Big Wheel
- Suzuki DR-Z125L
- Kawasaki KLX140R
2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|125cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve
|Power
|Not provided by manufacturer
|Bore x Stroke
|
54.0mm x 54.0mm
|Compression Ratio
|
10.0:1
|Fuel System
|
Mikuni® VM20 carburetor
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch
|Transmission
|
Constant-mesh 6-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|
31mm telescopic fork, adjustable preload; 7.1-in travel
|Suspension Rear
|
Single shock, adjustable compression and rebound; 6.6-in travel
|Brakes Front
|Hydraulic single disc, 220mm
|Brakes Rear
|
Drum, 110mm
|Tires Front
|
70/100-19
|Tires Rear
|
90/100-16
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|
1.6 gal
|Color
|Team Yamaha Blue
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|
CDI
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|
74.2 in
|Overall Width
|31.3 in
|Overall Height
|42.7 in
|Wheelbase
|
50.0 in
|Ground Clearance
|
10.4 in
|Seat Height
|
31.7 in
|Wet Weight
|
198 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
|Extension
2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE Features
TOP FEATURES
Big fun for the whole family, the YZ-styled, four-stroke-powered TT-R125LE begs to be ridden by everyone from bigger kids to adults.
Low Seat Height
A seat height of less than 32 inches positions this bike to be accessible to most riders while the 11-plus inches of ground clearance and long-travel suspension at both ends make it a serious trail bike as well.
Full-Featured Performance
The TT-R125LE features push-button electric start, 19-inch and 16-inch wheels for great handling, an aluminum swingarm, adjustable suspension calibrated for aggressive and/or bigger riders and 220mm front disc brake.
ENGINE
Potent 124cc air-cooled SOHC four-stroke powerplant puts out torquey, broadband power tuned for maximum off-road performance in a wide range of trail conditions.
Responsive Power
20mm Mikuni® carburetor ensures crisp, dependable throttle response.
5-Speed Transmission
Smooth-shifting, five-speed transmission with heavy-duty clutch is geared for maximum versatility and usable power delivery.
Digital Ignition
CDI ignition system is ultra-reliable and never needs maintenance.
Low Maintenance Engine
Automatic cam chain tensioner means minimal maintenance and longer engine life.
Easy Serviceability
Easy-access, tool-free air filter adds extra convenience during maintenance.
Forest-Friendly Exhaust
The lightweight exhaust system features quiet, USFS-approved spark arrestor.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
Rigid frame design features a long wheelbase to accommodate bigger riders while maintaining quick, agile off-road handling.
Trail-Ready Front Fork
31mm telescopic front fork with 7.1 inches of travel has preload adjustability for plush, confidence-inspiring control over rough terrain.
Advanced Rear Suspension
The ingle rear shock with 6.6 inches of travel and compression and the rebound damping adjustability provide predictable handling for the aggressive rider.
Adjustable Suspension
TT-R125LE features preload adjustability for even more aggressive off-road performance and handling.
Nimble Wheels and Tires
Big 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels on the 125LE offer great handling and terrainability with sharp, predictable steering.
Lightweight Swingarm
TT-R125LE features a lightweight aluminum box-section swingarm with snail-type chain adjusters for reduced unsprung weight and optimum suspension performance.
Powerful Braking
Front disc and rear drum brakes deliver strong, dependable stopping power.
Durable Knobby Tires
Knobby tires offer superb grip and exceptional wear.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
The long, YZ-style seat is low and comfortable and allows easy rider movement with a gripper-style to aid in seat-of-the-pants feel.
Racing Style
Team Yamaha-inspired colors and graphics and front and side number plates are styled like the larger YZ lineup while the sleek, narrow fuel tank creates a big-bike look and feel.
Grippy Foot pegs
Large folding, cleated foot pegs provide excellent footing, even in wet or muddy conditions.
Fork Protection
Durable fork boots ensure excellent fork seal and stanchion tube protection.
2021 Yamaha TT-R125LE Photos
