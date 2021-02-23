The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 140R Series: The Best Bikes To Learn Trail Riding For The Intermediate Rider
The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 140R, 140R L, and 110R F dirt bikes are designed to be progressively used by teenaged riders to progress through to full sized off-road bikes. Powered by a 144cc air cooled, four-stroke single, all three variations of the bike share a five speed manual transmission and a light but positive clutch.
The KLX 140R is the base spec of the three and is aimed at the 10-14 year old rider with a low seat height and smaller wheels. It features disc brakes front and rear, an electric starter, and a full 7 inches of suspension travel.
The KLX 140R L from the Japanese manufacturer is the mid-spec, designed for 13-15 year olds. The only major difference from the base spec is larger wheels, with 19 inches at the front and 16 inches at the rear. It shares the same suspension movement of the base spec at 7.1 inches.
The Kawasaki KX110R F is the “big boy” bike of the lineup for fully grown young teens at 16+ years old, featuring full sized wheels and adjustable suspension. The front wheel is 21 inches, the rear is 18 inches, and the suspension can be adjusted to provide up to 7.5 inches of travel, and is meant to be the transition bike to more powerful or larger trail or off-road bikes.
The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 140R starts at $3,149 USD / $3,849 CAD,
The KLX 140R L starts at $3,449 USD / $4,249 CAD
The KLX 140R F starts at $3,749 USD / $4,449 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $3,149 USD / $3,849 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Five speed manual transmission across all three models
- Full disc brakes front and rear
- Electronic starter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 144cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single
- Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: 205 lbs (93 kg)
- Seat Height: 30.7 inches (780 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CRF125F & CRF125F Big Wheel
- Yamaha TT-R125LE
- Suzuki DR-Z125L
2021 Kawasaki KLX 140R Series Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|144cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single
|Power
|Not provided by manufacturer
|Bore x Stroke
|58.0 x 54.4mm
|Compression Ratio
|
9.5:1
|Fuel System
|20mm Keihin carburetor
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc manual clutch
|Transmission
|5-speed, return shift
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|33mm telescopic fork/7.1 in
|Suspension Rear
|Uni-Trak® linkage system and single shock with 5-way preload adjustability/7.1 in
|Brakes Front
|Single 220mm petal disc with a dual-piston caliper
|Brakes Rear
|
Single 186mm petal disc with single-piston caliper
|Tires Front
|70/100-17
|Tires Rear
|90/100-14
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|1.5 gal
|Color
|
Lime Green
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Digital DC-CDI
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|71.7 in
|Overall Width
|31.1 in
|Overall Height
|41.3 in
|Wheelbase
|49.6 in
|Ground Clearance
|9.3 in
|Seat Height
|30.7 in
|Curb Weight
|205.0 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|6 Months
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|12, 24, or 36 months
2021 Kawasaki KLX 140R Series Features
2021 Kawasaki KLX 140R Series Photos
2021 Kawasaki KLX 140R Series Videos
Links
Kawasaki Official Websites
