The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 140R Series: The Best Bikes To Learn Trail Riding For The Intermediate Rider

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 140R, 140R L, and 110R F dirt bikes are designed to be progressively used by teenaged riders to progress through to full sized off-road bikes. Powered by a 144cc air cooled, four-stroke single, all three variations of the bike share a five speed manual transmission and a light but positive clutch.

The KLX 140R is the base spec of the three and is aimed at the 10-14 year old rider with a low seat height and smaller wheels. It features disc brakes front and rear, an electric starter, and a full 7 inches of suspension travel.

The KLX 140R L from the Japanese manufacturer is the mid-spec, designed for 13-15 year olds. The only major difference from the base spec is larger wheels, with 19 inches at the front and 16 inches at the rear. It shares the same suspension movement of the base spec at 7.1 inches.

The Kawasaki KX110R F is the “big boy” bike of the lineup for fully grown young teens at 16+ years old, featuring full sized wheels and adjustable suspension. The front wheel is 21 inches, the rear is 18 inches, and the suspension can be adjusted to provide up to 7.5 inches of travel, and is meant to be the transition bike to more powerful or larger trail or off-road bikes.

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 140R starts at $3,149 USD / $3,849 CAD,

The KLX 140R L starts at $3,449 USD / $4,249 CAD

The KLX 140R F starts at $3,749 USD / $4,449 CAD.

Model Overview

Five speed manual transmission across all three models Full disc brakes front and rear Electronic starter

Main Specs Engine Type: 144cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single

144cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Torque: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Wet Weight : 205 lbs (93 kg)

: 205 lbs (93 kg) Seat Height: 30.7 inches (780 mm) Competitors Honda CRF125F & CRF125F Big Wheel

Yamaha TT-R125LE

Suzuki DR-Z125L

2021 Kawasaki KLX 140R Series Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 144cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single Power Not provided by manufacturer Bore x Stroke 58.0 x 54.4mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System 20mm Keihin carburetor Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch Transmission 5-speed, return shift Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 33mm telescopic fork/7.1 in Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® linkage system and single shock with 5-way preload adjustability/7.1 in Brakes Front Single 220mm petal disc with a dual-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 186mm petal disc with single-piston caliper Tires Front 70/100-17 Tires Rear 90/100-14 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.5 gal Color Lime Green ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital DC-CDI Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 71.7 in Overall Width 31.1 in Overall Height 41.3 in Wheelbase 49.6 in Ground Clearance 9.3 in Seat Height 30.7 in Curb Weight 205.0 lb WARRANTY Warranty 6 Months Kawasaki Protection Plus 12, 24, or 36 months

2021 Kawasaki KLX 140R Series Features

2021 Kawasaki KLX 140R Series Photos

2021 Kawasaki KLX 140R Series Videos

