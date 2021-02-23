The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900: Accessible Cruiser For Everyone
The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 comes in three sets of clothing: The bare, raw 900 Classic, a city cruiser through and through; the 900 Custom, an expression of American custom style from Japanese manufacturer; and the 900 Classic LT, which is designed for the longer distance touring style of cruising.
All are powered by a liquid-cooled 903cc V-twin, which chucks our 50 HP and a gutsy 57 lb-ft of torque. All power the rear wheel through a kevlar-reinforced belt-drive system. The 900 Classic features tank mounted instruments, rider floorboards with heel and toe shifters, and a pillion cushion for a passenger. The 900 Classic LT, which stands for Light Touring, adds a pillion backrest, leather saddlebags, seat studding, and a full touring windshield.
The 900 Custom is where Kawasaki designers and engineers took a bit of liberty to have a little fun. Low and pulled back drag bars give the bike a more aggressive look, as do the forward mounted pegs replacing the floorboards. The bike also gets a set of loud, parallel slash-cut exhaust pipes in matte black, and pinstripe wheels. It also gets a classic American teardrop tank.
The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic starts at $8,199 USD / $10,199 CAD, the 900 Custom starts at $8,699 USD / $10,399 CAD, and the 900 Classic LT starts at $9,199 USD / $11,749 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $8,199 USD / $10,199 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Entry-level cruiser with reliable v-twin power
- Three distinct specifications to choose from
- Standard dual-zone ABS
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 903cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 8-valve V-twin
- Horsepower: 50 HP
- Torque: 57 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 621 lbs (282 kg) for 900 Classic base model
- Seat Height: 26.8 inches (680 mm)
Competitors
- Suzuki Boulevard C50 series
- Yamaha Bolt R-Spec
- Harley-Davidson Street 750
2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic, Custom, & LT Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|903cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 8-valve V-twin
|Power
|50 hp
|Bore x Stroke
|88.0 x 74.2mm
|Compression Ratio
|
9.5:1
|Fuel System
|DFI 34mm Throttle Bodies (2), with sub-throttle valves
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|5-speed with positive neutral finder
|Final Drive
|Kevlar-reinforced belt
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41mm Showa telescopic fork/5.9 in
|Suspension Rear
|Uni-Trak® swingarm, 7-way adjustable spring preload/4.1 in
|Brakes Front
|Single 300mm hydraulic disc
|Brakes Rear
|
Single 270mm hydraulic disc
|Tires Front
|130/90-16
|Tires Rear
|180/70-15
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.3 gal
|Color
|
Pearl Storm Gray/Pearl Blizzard White
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCBI w/ Electronic Advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|97.0 in
|Overall Width
|39.6 in
|Overall Height
|41.9 in
|Wheelbase
|64.8 in
|Ground Clearance
|5.3 in
|Seat Height
|26.8 in
|Curb Weight
|619.6 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|12 Month Limited Warranty
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|12 / 24 / 36 / 48 months
2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic, Custom, & LT Features
Dual Throttle Valves
On models with dual throttle valves, there are two throttle valves per cylinder: in addition to the main valves, which are physically linked to the throttle grip and controlled by the rider, a second set of valves, opened and closed by the ECU, precisely regulates intake airflow to ensure a natural, linear response. With the air passing through the throttle bodies becoming smoother, combustion efficiency is improved and power is increased.
