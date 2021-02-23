The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900: Accessible Cruiser For Everyone

The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 comes in three sets of clothing: The bare, raw 900 Classic, a city cruiser through and through; the 900 Custom, an expression of American custom style from Japanese manufacturer; and the 900 Classic LT, which is designed for the longer distance touring style of cruising.

All are powered by a liquid-cooled 903cc V-twin, which chucks our 50 HP and a gutsy 57 lb-ft of torque. All power the rear wheel through a kevlar-reinforced belt-drive system. The 900 Classic features tank mounted instruments, rider floorboards with heel and toe shifters, and a pillion cushion for a passenger. The 900 Classic LT, which stands for Light Touring, adds a pillion backrest, leather saddlebags, seat studding, and a full touring windshield.

The 900 Custom is where Kawasaki designers and engineers took a bit of liberty to have a little fun. Low and pulled back drag bars give the bike a more aggressive look, as do the forward mounted pegs replacing the floorboards. The bike also gets a set of loud, parallel slash-cut exhaust pipes in matte black, and pinstripe wheels. It also gets a classic American teardrop tank.

The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic starts at $8,199 USD / $10,199 CAD, the 900 Custom starts at $8,699 USD / $10,399 CAD, and the 900 Classic LT starts at $9,199 USD / $11,749 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $8,199 USD / $10,199 CAD

$8,199 USD / $10,199 CAD Key Features:

Entry-level cruiser with reliable v-twin power Three distinct specifications to choose from Standard dual-zone ABS

Main Specs Engine Type: 903cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 8-valve V-twin

903cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 8-valve V-twin Horsepower: 50 HP

50 HP Torque: 57 lb-ft

57 lb-ft Wet Weight : 621 lbs (282 kg) for 900 Classic base model

: 621 lbs (282 kg) for 900 Classic base model Seat Height: 26.8 inches (680 mm) Competitors Suzuki Boulevard C50 series

Yamaha Bolt R-Spec

Harley-Davidson Street 750

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic, Custom, & LT Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 903cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 8-valve V-twin Power 50 hp Bore x Stroke 88.0 x 74.2mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System DFI 34mm Throttle Bodies (2), with sub-throttle valves Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 5-speed with positive neutral finder Final Drive Kevlar-reinforced belt CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm Showa telescopic fork/5.9 in Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® swingarm, 7-way adjustable spring preload/4.1 in Brakes Front Single 300mm hydraulic disc Brakes Rear Single 270mm hydraulic disc Tires Front 130/90-16 Tires Rear 180/70-15 Fuel Tank Capacity 5.3 gal Color Pearl Storm Gray/Pearl Blizzard White ELECTRICAL Ignition TCBI w/ Electronic Advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 97.0 in Overall Width 39.6 in Overall Height 41.9 in Wheelbase 64.8 in Ground Clearance 5.3 in Seat Height 26.8 in Curb Weight 619.6 lb WARRANTY Warranty 12 Month Limited Warranty Kawasaki Protection Plus 12 / 24 / 36 / 48 months

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic, Custom, & LT Features

Dual Throttle Valves Late-model sport bikes often use large-bore throttle bodies to generate high levels of power. However, with large diameter throttles, when a rider suddenly opens the throttle, the unrestricted torque response can be strong. Dual throttle valve technology was designed to tame engine response while contributing to performance. On models with dual throttle valves, there are two throttle valves per cylinder: in addition to the main valves, which are physically linked to the throttle grip and controlled by the rider, a second set of valves, opened and closed by the ECU, precisely regulates intake airflow to ensure a natural, linear response. With the air passing through the throttle bodies becoming smoother, combustion efficiency is improved and power is increased.



2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic, Custom, & LT Cafe Photos

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic, Custom, & LT Videos

N/A