The 2021 KTM 300 XC TPI: The Ultimate Balance Of Power & Weight
Contents
The 2021 KTM 300 XC TPI is nothing short of an amazing cross-country racer from the KTM off-road design department. This Austrian-made bike combines the light weight of a steel alloy double cradle frame with the untamed ferocity of a 300cc TPI two-stroke single, to the tune of 55 or more HP, and you have a bike that is meant to not so much cross the country as it is meant to shred it.
Add on top of that that the entire subframe assembly, made out of competition grade aluminum, weighs less than 2 pounds in total, and you’re headed towards a bike that will happily jump down from a ledge as much as it will conquer a steep hill. The fact that the engine will give the immediate power of a two-stroke, with the longevity of a fuel-injected engine, and you can see why the 300 XC TPI is a winner in this year’s lineup.
KTM also gives the bike a semi-close-ratio 6-speed gearbox to get the most longevity from the fuel and the power output. WP shocks are standard, as is a NEKEN aluminum handlebar. On top of it all, KTM has partnered with Continental to provide their engine management systems, and it shows with the simple fact that the 300 XC TPI is faster than pretty much any other bike in its class, with less maintenance needed.
There is also a secondary model of the 300 XC TPI known as the 300 XC-W TPI. The bikes are identical in almost every way, except for the fact that the XC-W comes with full ration gears instead of semi-close. This is particularly useful for first and second gear, giving the rider many more options for slow crawling and technical sections of a cross country race that requires precise throttle and power control.
Both the 2021 KTM 300 XC TPI and 300 XC-W TPI start at $10,199 USD / $11,499 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 300 XC TPI in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $10,199 USD / $11,499 CAD
- Key Features:
- 6-speed manual transmission
- WP XAct racing suspension included
- Electric starter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 300cc two-stroke single with transfer port injection
- Horsepower: Approx 55+ HP
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: Approx 241 lbs (approx 109.5 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
- Kawasaki KX250X
- Yamaha YZ250X
- Honda CRF300L
2021 KTM 300 XC TPI & 300 XC-W TPI Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|300cc, 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine
|Power
|Approx 55+ HP
|Bore x Stroke
|72 mm x 72 mm
|EMS
|Continental EMS
|Power in KW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Chain
|5/8 x 1/4″
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Brakes Front
|260 mm, Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|220 mm, Disc brake
|Suspension travel (front)
|310 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|300 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|8.5 l
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|370 mm
|Seat Height
|950 mm
|Wet Weight
|101.3 kg
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 KTM 300 XC TPI & 300 XC-W TPI Features
Engine
Cylinder
Crankcases and engine covers
Frame
Transmission
Balancer shaft
Swingarm
Handlebar
2021 KTM 300 XC TPI & 300 XC-W TPI Photos
2021 KTM 300 XC TPI & 300 XC-W TPI Videos
