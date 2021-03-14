The 2021 KTM 300 XC TPI: The Ultimate Balance Of Power & Weight

The 2021 KTM 300 XC TPI is nothing short of an amazing cross-country racer from the KTM off-road design department. This Austrian-made bike combines the light weight of a steel alloy double cradle frame with the untamed ferocity of a 300cc TPI two-stroke single, to the tune of 55 or more HP, and you have a bike that is meant to not so much cross the country as it is meant to shred it.

Add on top of that that the entire subframe assembly, made out of competition grade aluminum, weighs less than 2 pounds in total, and you’re headed towards a bike that will happily jump down from a ledge as much as it will conquer a steep hill. The fact that the engine will give the immediate power of a two-stroke, with the longevity of a fuel-injected engine, and you can see why the 300 XC TPI is a winner in this year’s lineup.

KTM also gives the bike a semi-close-ratio 6-speed gearbox to get the most longevity from the fuel and the power output. WP shocks are standard, as is a NEKEN aluminum handlebar. On top of it all, KTM has partnered with Continental to provide their engine management systems, and it shows with the simple fact that the 300 XC TPI is faster than pretty much any other bike in its class, with less maintenance needed.

There is also a secondary model of the 300 XC TPI known as the 300 XC-W TPI. The bikes are identical in almost every way, except for the fact that the XC-W comes with full ration gears instead of semi-close. This is particularly useful for first and second gear, giving the rider many more options for slow crawling and technical sections of a cross country race that requires precise throttle and power control.

Both the 2021 KTM 300 XC TPI and 300 XC-W TPI start at $10,199 USD / $11,499 CAD.

2021 KTM 300 XC TPI & 300 XC-W TPI Specifications

ENGINE Engine 300cc, 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine

Power Approx 55+ HP Bore x Stroke 72 mm x 72 mm EMS Continental EMS Power in KW Starter Electric starter Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics Transmission 6-speed Chain 5/8 x 1/4″ CHASSIS Suspension Front WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm

Suspension Rear WP XACT Monoshock with linkage

Brakes Front 260 mm, Disc brake

Brakes Rear 220 mm, Disc brake

Suspension travel (front) 310 mm Suspension travel (rear) 300 mm Tank capacity (approx.) 8.5 l Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance 370 mm Seat Height 950 mm Wet Weight 101.3 kg WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 300 XC TPI & 300 XC-W TPI Features

Engine The 300 cc 2-stroke engine is known and respected for offering the most powerful 2-stroke performance in its segment. Thanks to state-of-the-art engineering, innovative 2-stroke design and revolutionary TPI fuel injection technology, the powerplant is more refined than ever before. The compact and lightweight 2-stroke is a great choice for all Enduro riders searching for easy-to-ride Enduro performance with the power and torque to conquer the most extreme climbs.



Cylinder The KTM 300 XC TPI cylinder has a bore of 72mm and is fitted with a state-of-the-art power valve, which provides really smooth and controllable power characteristics. For the EFI application the cylinder features two lateral domes that hold the fuel injectors supplying fuel into the rear transfer ports. The downstream injection guarantees excellent atomization of the fuel with the upstreaming air. Thus the loss of unburnt fuel is minimal for fewer emissions, a more efficient combustion and reduced fuel consumption. A little tube in the back of the cylinder is connected with an intake pressure sensor, which supplies pressure data to the control unit.



Crankcases and engine covers The compact engine cases are manufactured using a high pressure die-cast production process which helps with weight reduction, while retaining strength and durability. The design allows for optimal shaft arrangements close to the center of gravity, resulting in ideal mass centralization and easier ride-ability. The engine covers feature a smart surface structure which reduces wear caused by the rider’s boots, keeping them looking as fresh as the day you bought your XC TPI.



Frame The high-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame has a knack for easy handling, outlandish rideability, precise cornering and excellent stability. You can also count on precisely calculated stiffness of the frame. This results in better absorption of the energy created from the front and rear suspension, sucking up jumps and bumps. In short: more comfort and less rider fatigue. Laterally attached, lightweight aluminum engine head stays (the connection between cylinder head and frame) contribute to more precise cornering and a reduced vibration level. The engineers were able to pull off all that, while making their frame 2.2 pounds lighter than that of the lightest competitor on the market. In addition, it is easier to maintain, easier to work on and supplies more space for the tank and other components. The bike also features an extra-light subframe made of aluminum, which tips the scales at less than 2 pounds.



Transmission A robust 6-speed semi-close transmission features gear ratios perfectly in sync with the 300’s power band. An advanced ´No Dirt´ gear shift lever design prevents mud and sand from jamming the joint of the lever and guarantees trouble-free shifting.



Balancer shaft Say goodbye to numb feet and hands. This engine design allows the implementation of a lateral balancer shaft in order to keep the vibrations to a minimum. You know what that means: more comfort, less fatigue, more racing.



Swingarm The cast aluminum design offers low weight and a perfect flex behavior. The single-component casting process eliminates any inconsistencies and inherent weak points created by welding. It’s better looking too.



Handlebar KTM engineers sure know how to handle handlebars. This tapered unit, made of high-strength aluminum by NEKEN, features a throttle assembly which has a twin-cable for TPI models just like their 4-stroke brothers with a double-cable aluminum body and straightforward free-play adjustment. A vulcanized grip sits on the right, while on the left side of the bar a comfortable ODI lock-on grip is mounted, which does not require any wire or glue to be fixed.



2021 KTM 300 XC TPI & 300 XC-W TPI Photos

2021 KTM 300 XC TPI & 300 XC-W TPI Videos

