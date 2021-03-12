The 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI: A Powerful Beginner Bike For The Aspiring Rider

The 2021 model of the KTM 150 XC-W TPI is nothing short of an amazing cross-country racer from the off-road design department. The Austrian manufacturer engineered it to be extremely lightweight, but to also leverage the power of a fuel-injected two stroke 143cc single, which sings out with over 20 HP.

The biggest thing about the bike, however, is the full-ratio gearbox. With very long first and second gears, slow speed control is superb. The other benefit is that it is quite beginner friendly, with many comments online and in videos stating that unless you actually try, and try hard, it is nearly impossible to loop the bike. This will allow newer riders to off-road competition to have some confidence while focusing on the navigation and objectives of their race.

In following KTM’s philosophy, they also give the bike the standard bevy of great racing parts, with WP suspension, NEKEN aluminum handlebars, a multi-plate clutch with Brembo hydraulics, and both electric and kick starters. While it won’t shock any experienced rider to the core, it is, as KTM themselves say, it is meant to raise rider and machine to “incredible new levels of competence.”

The 2021 KTM 150 XC-W TPI starts at $8,999 USD / $9,999 CAD.

Price: $8,999 USD / $9,999 CAD

6-speed manual transmission, full ratio gears WP XPLOR racing suspension included Electric and kickstarter

Main Specs Engine Type: 143cc two-stroke single with transfer port injection

143cc two-stroke single with transfer port injection Horsepower: Over 20 HP

Over 20 HP Torque: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Wet Weight : Approx 231 lbs (approx 105 kg)

2021 KTM 150 XC-W TPI Specifications

ENGINE Engine 143cc , 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine

Power Over 20 HP Bore x Stroke 58 mm x 54.5 mm EMS Continental EMS Power in KW Starter Kick and electric starter Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics Transmission 6-speed Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ CHASSIS Suspension Front WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm

Suspension Rear WP Xplor PDS shock absorber

Brakes Front 260 mm, Disc brake

Brakes Rear 220 mm, Disc brake

Suspension travel (front) 300 mm Suspension travel (rear) 310 mm Tank capacity (approx.) 9 l Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance 370 mm Seat Height 950 mm Wet Weight 96.8 kg WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 150 XC-W TPI Features

Engine Thanks to state-of-the-art engineering, innovative 2-stroke design and revolutionary TPI fuel injection technology, the 150 cc 2-stroke powerplant is more refined than ever before, delivering class-leading power throughout the entire rev range. The benefit to this compact, lightweight 2-stroke, is reflected in the highly effective power delivery and easy rideability, making it a great option for those looking to delve into more extreme action.



Cylinder The KTM 150 XC-W TPI cylinder has a bore of 58 mm and with refined port timings and the aid of a sophisticated power valve, provides really smooth and controllable power characteristics. For the EFI application the cylinder features two lateral domes which hold the fuel injectors that supply fuel to the rear transfer ports. The downstream injection guarantees excellent atomization of the fuel with the upstreaming air. Thus, the loss of unburnt fuel is minimal, resulting in less emissions, a more efficient combustion and reduced fuel consumption. A small tube in the back of the cylinder is connected with an intake pressure sensor, which supplies pressure data to the control unit. The cylinder features a power valve unit with a sophisticated mechanism for the lateral support exhaust ports. The exhaust port layout increases engine performance, while the upper contour of the exhaust port has been machined to ensure more accurate port timing. The new cylinder, with TPI technology, produces outstanding performance over the entire range with significantly increased torque compared to its predecessor.



Crankcases and engine covers The compact engine cases are manufactured using a high pressure die-cast production process which helps with weight reduction, while retaining strength and durability. The design allows for optimal shaft arrangements close to the center of gravity, resulting in ideal mass centralization and easier ride-ability. To accommodate the larger alternator, the 2020 model has a new ignition cover. The engine covers feature a smart surface structure which reduces wear caused by the rider’s boots, keeping them looking as fresh as the day you bought your XC-W.



Clutch The 150 XC-W TPI is fitted with a DS (diaphragm steel) clutch. It features a one-piece clutch basket and primary gear made of high-strength billet steel. Its compact rivet-less design guarantees unbeatable reliability. The clutch is fitted with extremely heat-resistant steel carrier friction discs which ensure excellent disengagement of the clutch and are pre-tensioned by means of a diaphragm spring, substantially reducing the lever force required by the Brembo hydraulic system.



Transmission The KTM 150 XC-W TPI is now fitted with a robust 6-speed transmission made by PANKL RACING SYSTEMS. The gear ratios were carried over from the predecessor, but all the gears feature improvements and reinforcements. Instead of using a circlip for the pinion, the secondary drive is now fixed and secured with a screw and diaphragm spring as on all other offroad models. This guarantees superior reliability. Another highlight of the KTM 150 XC-W TPI transmission, is the no-dirt gear shifter. Similar to the footpeg design, it prevents the build-up of dirt and ensures the next gear is always available, no matter what the conditions.



E-Starter The engine management system (EMS) of the TPI models features a control unit located below the seat. The ECU defines the ignition timing while the amount of fuel to inject is based on several sensor readings such as intake air pressure, throttle position and water temperature plus a new additional ambient air pressure sensor. Thanks to altitude and temperature compensation the rider does not need to worry about fiddling around with the jetting anymore. Should the rider decide to mount a radiator fan from the KTM PowerParts program, it will be controlled directly by the EMS without needing to add an additional thermal switch.



Engine management system The engine management system (EMS) of the TPI models features a control unit located below the seat. The ECU defines the ignition timing and amount of fuel to inject is based on several sensor readings such as intake air pressure, throttle position and water temperature plus a new additional ambient air pressure sensor. Thanks to altitude and temperature compensation the rider does not need to worry about fiddling around with the jetting anymore. Should the rider decide to mount a radiator fan from the KTM PowerParts program, it will be controlled directly by the EMS without needing to add an additional thermal switch. An optional map select switch can be purchased, which allows the rider to select an alternate map while on the fly, for the optimal power delivery no matter the conditions.



Frame All XC-W models feature new high-tech, lightweight chromoly steel frames. This includes hydro-formed elements produced by state-of-the-art robot welding. They retain their race-proven geometries, but by redesigning certain areas they now have a higher lateral, longitudinal and torsional stiffness, resulting in better feedback for the rider, playful handling and improved stability. The laterally attached engine head stays (the connection between cylinder, head and frame) are now made of aluminum, reducing vibration and further contributing to precise cornering. The bikes also feature newly designed lateral frame guards with a structured surface, improving grip, while also serving as a heat protector against the muffler on the right side. The subframe is made of extra-light and stable aluminum profiles, weighing less than 2 lbs (900 gr) and is 40 mm longer than before, providing better rear fender stability.



Swingarm The KTM 150 XC-W TPI’s one-piece aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight. The single-component casting process offers low weight, perfect flex behavior and also allows for a large number of geometry solutions.



2021 KTM 150 XC-W TPI Photos

