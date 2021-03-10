The 2021 KTM 150 SX: Track Attack To The Max
The 2021 KTM 150 SX is an interesting take on the supercross and motocross categories. Using a special chromoly steel alloy, KTM’s engineers have managed to keep the weight of the 150 SX down, letting the extra power from the 150cc engine move it at speeds closer to a 250cc class competition bike, but with the agility and light handling of a 125cc.
The Austrian company actually developed the engine from the 125 SX engine, adding a little more bore and stroke to give it that extra punch. While there is no 150cc class in motocross competition, the 150 SX is often bought by trail riders and motocrossers to practice on for 250cc events without wearing out their primary bike.
The bike still includes the standard WP suspension, 6-speed multi-plate hydraulic clutch, and ultra-durable swingarm and frame that has been battle tested in the crucible of motocross. What is interesting about the WP XAct suspension on the 150 SX is that it is AER equipped, meaning that the right fork provides steering damping and moderate shock absorption, while the left fork is a full on air spring. This gives the bike extremely confident handling and a great addition to their offroad models for 2021.
The 2021 KTM 150 SX starts at $7,599 USD / $8,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $7,599 USD / $8,999 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- 6-speed manual transmission
- WP XAct racing suspension with AER tech included
- Kickstarter only, no electric start
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 150cc two-stroke single
- Horsepower: Over 40 HP
- Torque: Not supplier by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: 210 lbs (approx 95.5 kg)
- Seat Height: Not supplier by manufacturer
Competitors
- Kawasaki KLX140R
- Yamaha TT-R125LE
- Honda CRF150R
2021 KTM 150 SX Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|150cc, 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Power
|Over 40 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|58 mm x 54.5 mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS
|Power in KW
|Starter
|Kickstarter
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multi-plate clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Chain
|5/8 x 1/4″
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Brakes Front
|260 mm, Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|220 mm, Disc brake
|Suspension travel (front)
|310 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|300 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|7.5 l
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|375 mm
|Seat Height
|950 mm
|Wet Weight
|87.5 kg
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 KTM 150 SX Features
2021 KTM 150 SX Photos
2021 KTM 150 SX Videos
