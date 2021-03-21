The 2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveler: A US Exclusive

The KLR 650 Traveler variant is exclusive to the US 2021 Kawasaki line-up. It’s not available in Canada, sadly. This model is almost identical to the base model KLR 650, though it features a number of accessories that make it better suited to long-haul trips. However, don’t be disheartened if you can’t get hold of the Traveler in your region, because you can purchase the necessary bits to convert your own from the Genuine Kawasaki Accessories catalog.

Like the other models in the KLR 650 sub-range, the Traveler variant draws power from the Japanese manufacturer’s newly updated and Euro5 compliant 652cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with 40 horsepower and 39 lb-ft of peak torque on tap. It shares the same updated bodywork, the same chassis, and almost everything else.

The only real difference is the addition of some luggage accessories and travel practicalities as standard—namely the top case. If you want a brand new KLR 650 with a Kawasaki Motorcycles factory-installed top case, then this is absolutely the model for you. And if you can’t get the Traveler, simply purchase a top case separately and install it yourself.

For 2021, the Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveler is available exclusively in Pearl Lava Orange.

The 2021 Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveler starts from $7,399 USD.

2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveler

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $7,399 USD
  • Key Features:
    • Updated 652 cc liquid-cooled engine
    • Factory-installed top case
    • DC and USB charging sockets

Main Specs

  • Engine: 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine
  • Power: 40 HP
  • Torque: 39 lb-ft
  • Kerb Weight: 456 lbs (207 kg)
  • Seat Height: 34.3 in (870 mm)

Competitors

2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveler

2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveler Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE
Engine 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine
Power 40 HP
Bore x Stroke 100.0 x 83.0mm
9.8:1
Fuel System DFI w/40mm Throttle Body
Starter Electric
DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch
Transmission 5-speed, return shift
Final Drive Sealed Chain

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 41mm telescopic fork/ 7.9 in
Suspension Rear Uni-Trak®, single shock with adjustable rebound damping and adjustable spring preload / 7.3 in
Brakes Front Single 300mm disc with 2-piston calipers, ABS
Brakes Rear
Single 240mm disc with single-piston caliper, ABS
Tires Front 90/90-21
Tires Rear 130/80-17
Fuel Tank Capacity 6.1 gal
Color
Pearl Lava Orange

ELECTRICAL
Ignition Digital CDI with 3 Coupler Options
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 89.8 in
Overall Width 38.2 in
Overall Height 57.7/56.3 in (screen hi/lo)
Wheelbase 60.6 in
Ground Clearance 8.3 in
Seat Height 34.3 in
Curb Weight 471.7 lb

WARRANTY
Warranty 12 Months
Kawasaki Protection Plus 12, 24, or 36 months

2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveler

2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveler Features

ABS (Anti-lock Brake System)

Kawasaki ABS systems use front and rear wheel sensors to constantly monitor wheel speed. Should information from either of the sensors indicate that wheel lock has occurred, the ABS ECU directs the pump in the ABS unit to modulate brake fluid pressure (releasing and reapplying pressure so that traction can be regained) until normal operation resumes. ABS offers rider reassurance that contributes to greater riding enjoyment.

2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveler Photos

