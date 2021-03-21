The 2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveler: A US Exclusive
The KLR 650 Traveler variant is exclusive to the US 2021 Kawasaki line-up. It’s not available in Canada, sadly. This model is almost identical to the base model KLR 650, though it features a number of accessories that make it better suited to long-haul trips. However, don’t be disheartened if you can’t get hold of the Traveler in your region, because you can purchase the necessary bits to convert your own from the Genuine Kawasaki Accessories catalog.
Like the other models in the KLR 650 sub-range, the Traveler variant draws power from the Japanese manufacturer’s newly updated and Euro5 compliant 652cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with 40 horsepower and 39 lb-ft of peak torque on tap. It shares the same updated bodywork, the same chassis, and almost everything else.
The only real difference is the addition of some luggage accessories and travel practicalities as standard—namely the top case. If you want a brand new KLR 650 with a Kawasaki Motorcycles factory-installed top case, then this is absolutely the model for you. And if you can’t get the Traveler, simply purchase a top case separately and install it yourself.
For 2021, the Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveler is available exclusively in Pearl Lava Orange.
The 2021 Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveler starts from $7,399 USD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $7,399 USD
- Key Features:
- Updated 652 cc liquid-cooled engine
- Factory-installed top case
- DC and USB charging sockets
Main Specs
- Engine: 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine
- Power: 40 HP
- Torque: 39 lb-ft
- Kerb Weight: 456 lbs (207 kg)
- Seat Height: 34.3 in (870 mm)
2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveler Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine
|Power
|40 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|100.0 x 83.0mm
|Compression Ratio
|
9.8:1
|Fuel System
|DFI w/40mm Throttle Body
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc manual clutch
|Transmission
|5-speed, return shift
|Final Drive
|Sealed Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41mm telescopic fork/ 7.9 in
|Suspension Rear
|Uni-Trak®, single shock with adjustable rebound damping and adjustable spring preload / 7.3 in
|Brakes Front
|Single 300mm disc with 2-piston calipers, ABS
|Brakes Rear
|
Single 240mm disc with single-piston caliper, ABS
|Tires Front
|90/90-21
|Tires Rear
|130/80-17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6.1 gal
|Color
|
Pearl Lava Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Digital CDI with 3 Coupler Options
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|89.8 in
|Overall Width
|38.2 in
|Overall Height
|57.7/56.3 in (screen hi/lo)
|Wheelbase
|60.6 in
|Ground Clearance
|8.3 in
|Seat Height
|34.3 in
|Curb Weight
|471.7 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|12 Months
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|12, 24, or 36 months
2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Traveler Features
ABS (Anti-lock Brake System)
