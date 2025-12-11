2025’s Best-Selling Bike Brand is Released, KTM Dreams Up a 1390 Super Duke RR

Naturally, we’ve got a big bag of goodies for this week’s news list, courtesy of our good Powersports community (and Santa’s little helpers, if you’re into that sort of EOY cheery baloney):

Indian Motorcycles – in France – has collaborated with a custom company for a bespoke Challenger Venum that will be available to France’s riding community (although we’re told the big reveal will be in Spain). On top of the software updates and recalls, KTM has made the decision that big-bore performance precision is exactly what we need under the tree this year… and the paperwork shows a weight reduction on top of a very nice pipe choice. Polaris has officially released its 2026 model lineup, alongside the Slingshot’s new colourways, variants, and other performance-oriented goodies. PowerSports Business has cataloged its data, and we have an official winner for the number one bike brand in the United States (and a gander at where Harley-Davidson is in the docket). The FIM JuniorGP World Championship Cup is Now Open for Applications!

Let’s see what’s going on in Indian’s court first, shall we?

Indian Motorcycles Partners Up with Venum for New Custom Challenger

Built in France, Debut Set for Madrid on December 13th

A view of India’s new custom Challenger Venum for France’s riding community. Media sourced from Indian Motorcycles.

If you’re wondering what Indian’s been up to under their new CEO, we have an answer…kind of.

Apparently, Indian’s French division has been going hard in the way of custom bike projects; this most recent reveal – a “Challenger Venum,” titled after the Indian bike’s model and the inclusion of a global leader in combat sports equipment “Venum” – shows off the decision to fuse raw American bagger performance with the assertive aesthetics of fight culture. The collaboration was purportedly inspired by the Challenger’s style and features an exclusive camouflage paint scheme, thanks to the imagination of Venum’s visual codes. and their translation of the custom world at large.

Baptiste Grenguet (Marketing Manager for Indian Motorcycle France) and Louis Caze (Chief Business Development Officer at Venum) are definitely aligned on the exciting particulars:

“This collaboration was born from a shared desire to combine our worlds. The Indian Challenger Venum embodies the perfect fusion between raw performance and assertive aesthetics.” – Baptiste Grenguet, Marketing Manager for Indian Motorcycle France ( Indian )

“Venum and Indian Motorcycle share the same philosophy: that of total commitment and excellence. This motorcycle reflects this synergy.” – Louis Caze, Chief Business Development Officer at Venum ( Indian )

On top of sneaky-sneaky hues, we’re told that this particular Challenger Venum has been given a sweet Dr. Jekill & Mr Hyde exhaust system that allows the rider to toggle between a subdued rumble and an aggressive, powerful roar at the press of a button (very polite for suburban streets after hours).

Fittingly, the official unveiling of the Indian Challenger Venum will not be at a traditional motorcycle show, but at an exclusive event during WOW FC 25 at the Madrid Arena in Spain on December 13, 2025.

For more information on the limited-edition Indian Challenger Venum and its unique features, be sure to check out the official press release from Indian Motorcycle France.

Fast Filings: KTM 1390 Super Duke RR Breaks Cover

Paperwork Shows Big-Bore Liter Bike with Lightweight Design

A view of KTM’s 1290 Super Duke RR, the predecessor to KTM’s incubating 1390 Super Duke RR. Media sourced from KTM.

Despite a year of financial turbulence, recalls, and software updates, KTM is back on track with product launches, and European approval filings have just revealed that the Austrians are working on a new 2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR!

Based on what we’re told from sightings of European approval documents on CycleWorld, this higher-spec machine will follow the same successful, limited-edition formula as its 1290 predecessor; by that, we mean all the power of the base model, only lighter.

The documents confirm that KTM’s new 1390 RR will produce the same power/yank ratio – 188 hp and 107 lb-ft of torque – as the standard R, minus the fact that this baby is purportedly only going to weigh a scant 450 pounds with a full tank of fuel; a slight weight rating indeed, considering the previous R model’s 467-pound rating.

On to the big question: What is KTM doing to create such weight reduction for the 1390 Super Duke RR? Apparently, the stock exhaust is being replaced with a lightweight, road-legal Akrapovič titanium muffler complete with twin stacked outlets. This liter bike is also anticipated to carry a similar heady cocktail of parts and components as that of KTM’s previous 1290 Super Duke RR: A lithium-ion battery, a carbon-fiber heavy body kit, a single-seat tail, and forged wheels that shave approximately three pounds from overall rotating mass.

As for the bike’s general silhouette, dimensions will more or less remain unchanged; we’re told the papers show the usual 58.7-inch wheelbase, with certain platforms guessing that we will also see electronic damping in favor of fully adjustable, track-focused WP Apex Pro suspension duties.

Although KTM’s launch schedule is slightly delayed, the European approval documents list this as a 2026 model, suggesting a debut within the next few months. Hang tight and we will be sure to keep you updated!

For a detailed analysis of the type-approval filings for the new 1390 Super Duke RR, be sure to check out the full report on CycleWorld.

Polaris Drops 2026 Model Lineup with Slingshot

New Colourways Join Premium Componentry & Badging

A view of Polaris’s Slingshot GT, 2026 model year. Media sourced from Polaris.

Here in Canada, Polaris’s three-wheeled offerings are considered “motorcycles,” so we thought to bring a bit of seasonal cheer and an extra bit of rubber to the bi-wheeled community.

Polaris Slingshot has officially introduced its 2026 model year lineup; according to their recent press release, the debut is headlined by a vibrant range of premium paint colors and the exciting reintroduction of the limited-edition Grand Touring model, which comes with Polaris’s usual plethora of bells and whistles.

If you’re curious about the Polaris Slingshot GT, expect to fork over an MSRP of around $41,999; for this price point, you’re getting a motorcycle – autocycle? – built upon the high-performance R model foundation, complete with the 204 hp ProStar 2.0L engine. The go-go juice is accompanied by a unique two-tone Viper Black and Green Venom iridescent paint scheme; riders looking to include the luxury package will also look forward to that sweet-looking, color-matched Slingshade and rear fender, custom-stitched heated and cooled seats, and a Rockford Fosgate Stage 3 Max + Lighting audio system complete with 700 watts of sound.

As for electronics, the Grand Touring includes RIDE COMMAND+ with real-time weather, traffic overlays, and vehicle diagnostics. Per previous articles, we do want to specify here that this program does come with a subscription – meaning that you cannot access all the features unless you pay extra – but Polaris has come a step further to the client with an offer for the rider’s first year free!

Beyond the Grand Touring, Polaris has also amplified style across the entire 2026 lineup. The SL, SLR, and R models all debut new paint colors, with three paint schemes across the lineup, including the R model’s Radiant Gray with Red Indy Pearl, incorporating Slingshot’s signature iridescent finish.

New for 2026, the SLR and R models come with new five-spoke honeycomb wheels, which enhance performance by increasing airflow for improved brake cooling; for the R model, these same wheels are debuted in a black gloss finish (all the better to show off those pretty Brembo® brakes, we think).

Naturally, Polaris President is as much behind the debut as the rest of the team:

“From first glance to every mile behind the wheel, the Slingshot is engineered to make the most of every moment – delivering a ride experience second to none. With new colors, premium finishes, and the return of our exclusive Grand Touring model, the 2026 lineup elevates that one-of-a-kind experience to new heights.” – Josh Hermes, Polaris Slingshot Vice President

Shipments to dealers begin this month, so stay tuned!

To explore the exclusive Grand Touring model, new colorways, and full lineup specifications, check out the official press release on Polaris’s website.

America’s 2025 Top Selling Motorcycle Brand is…

…Green!

The shifting sands of the American motorcycle market have officially revealed a new champion for 2025: Kawasaki!

According to year-to-date figures through September (via a report from Powersports Business), Team Green has surged to become the top-selling motorcycle manufacturer in the U.S., overtaking both Honda and Harley-Davidson in one fell swoop (Honda was #1 last year). Currently, Kawasaki is first, with Honda coming in second and Harley-Davidson coming in third.

Perhaps one of the reasons why Kawi’s results are so impressive is due to the unfortunate fact that this year has been terrible for bike sales; in fact, we’re told that this year has carried one of the toughest sales climates in the past decade. You can imagine, then, the phenomenal mountain of challenges every bike brand has faced to keep numbers in the black (or less in the red) as we barrel toward 2026 – and while the overall U.S. motorcycle market remains under pressure, down 6.5% YTD (including the worst first half in 10 years), Kawasaki continues to show off considerable momentum.

Here’s the official list of America’s 2025 top-selling motorcycle brands:

Kawasaki: +14.2%

Honda: -8%

Harley-Davidson: +15.9%

Indian: +4.9%

All told, Kawi’s sales are up a massive +14.2%; the comparison is quite stark when we put Kawasaki against #2 – Honda, showing an -8% decline – and #3, Harley-Davidson, who fell to third after a steep -15.9% drop in sales thanks in part to internal turmoil and revenue challenges.

Apparently, part of the sales successes Kawasaki celebrates are due to strong demand for the affordable and reliable Ninja lineup and the Vulcan S cruiser, which continues to provide stunning value (the new keyword of 2026, we think) in lists around the internet, for beginner and experienced riders alike.

Further down the list, American icon Indian Motorcycle remains a bright spot, posting a +4.9% growth.

Included in this article, then, we post the following confirmations as we go into 2026:

Riders continue to be swayed by rides that offer value and accessibility. Dealers are seeing customer priorities shift toward the perfect blend of affordability and dependability.

Based on the above, we will be curious to see how brands like Royal Enfield do in America’s markets in the coming months.

For a detailed look at the 2025 sales figures and the shifting market trends that put Kawasaki on top, check out the full report on Powersports Business.

FIM’s JuniorGP Cup is Now Open for Applications!

Moto2, Moto3, Moto4 and More

A view of a track connected to the Fim Junior Cup Championships. Media sourecd from FIM.

Are you that grid-happy hoonigan looking for your next fix of asphalt, dreaming of twisties and beating that one insufferable BMW that treats track day straightaways like his own personal runway? Well then, future champions, gather around the 2026 FIM MotoJunior World Championship applications, which are now officially open!

According to a recent press release from RoadRacing World, prospective riders can now apply for entry into the following categories:

FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Moto2 European Championship Stock European Championship Momoven Moto4 European Cup

The key deadline to remember is January 26, 2026; this is when half of the total application fee must be paid (except Momoven Moto4 European Cup applicants) and when all applications close, after which confirmation of selected riders will be sent via email by February 16. If you’re new to this whole process, all good – just remember that both the team and the rider are considered for being accepted, and if you make changes after registering, it’ll likely cost you an extra fee or so.

This open application period is the first step toward the 2026 global racing season! The final registration deadline is March 16th of next year, so be sure to find someone to sign up!

For further information about the 2026 application conditions, entry fees, and to apply, be sure to check out the details on MotoGP’s press release, published to RoadRacing World.