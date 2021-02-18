The 2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec is the New Baseline
For the 2021 lineup, Yamaha has trimmed a few models. Fortunately, while the standard Bolt from 2020 has bowed out, the Bolt R-Spec was kept for the foreseeable future. And looking at the features and specs, it really makes sense why Yamaha decided that the R-Spec is now the baseline Bolt.
Compared to the 2020 Yamaha Bolt, the R-Spec comes with adjustable remote-reservoir gas shocks, a better seat, uprated leather, and a blacked out scheme on the wheels and mirrors. It is powered by a 942cc air-cooled V-Twin that pushes out 65 HP and 59 lb-ft of torque, more than suitable enough for a small city cruiser with a sport heritage look.
The Bolt R-Spec is interesting in that it is one of the few “mainstream” Japanese-made motorcycles that uses a belt final drive, instead of o-ring chain or direct shaft. Belt drives are usually found in the customised sector of cruisers and tourers, so to have a motorcycle on the showroom floor with one is definitely a different take!
The 2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec starts at $8,499 USD / $9,699 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $8,499 USD / $9,699 CAD
- Key Features:
- Belt final drive
- Yamaha sport fuel injection technology on a cruiser
- Air cooled engine with mildly oil-cooled transmission
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 942 cc air-cooled SOHC V-twin; 8 valve
- Horsepower: 65 HP
- Torque: 59.3 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 547 lbs (248 kg)
- Seat Height: 27.2 inches (690 mm)
2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|942 cc air-cooled SOHC V-twin; 8 valve
|Power
|65 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
85.0mm x 83.0mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.0:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Final Drive
|Belt
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
Telescopic fork, 4.7-in travel
|Suspension Rear
Dual piggyback shocks, 2.8-in travel
|Brakes Front
Hydraulic single disc, 298mm
|Brakes Rear
Hydraulic single disc, 298mm
|Tires Front
100/90-19
|Tires Rear
|150/80-16
|Fuel Tank Capacity
3.4 gal
|Color
|Raven
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
90.2 in
|Overall Width
|37.2 in
|Overall Height
|44.1 in
|Wheelbase
61.8 in
|Ground Clearance
|5.1 in
|Seat Height
27.2 in
|Wet Weight
542 lb
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
|Extension
TOP FEATURES
The Bolt® R-Spec is stripped down with minimal chrome, epitomizing the “Urban Performance Bobber” look. The compact chassis proudly showcases the 58 cubic inch (942cc), air-cooled, 60° V-twin sitting at the heart of the bike.
Rider-Focused Engine
The Bolt R-Spec uses Yamaha’s technology to create a riding experience superior to other similarly sized machines. Fuel injection and ignition timing maps have been chosen specifically for this bike to deliver class-leading performance with strong low- and mid-range torque that’s sure to bring a smile to every rider’s face.
Compact, Stable Chassis
The slim body and low seat design combine to give the motorcycle light maneuverability and a stable handling feeling. The upright riding posture helps the rider feel the wind, hear the sounds and experience the pulse of the machine.
Ready to Customize
For riders who value personalization, the options for the Bolt R-Spec are limited only by the owner’s imagination. As the perfect canvas for customization, Bolt R-Spec is the ultimate example of customization.
Unique Bolt Persona
Components such as the 3.4 gallon fuel tank, belt drive, front and rear wheels, digital meter and steel fenders combine to create a distinct look in the Sport Heritage lineup.
ENGINE
The 58 cubic inch (942cc) engine is an air-cooled SOHC 60° V-twin with four valves per cylinder, a pent-roof shaped combustion chamber and 9.0:1 compression ratio. The engine is designed to provide excellent power and superior low-end torque.
Low Friction Internals
Special roller-type rocker arms with needle bearings are used to keep friction loss to a minimum, increase durability and help the engine achieve the ideal performance characteristics.
Advanced Cylinder Design
The pent-roof combustion chamber shape was precisely engineered to direct the fuel/air charge to the center of the piston for more efficient combustion and maximum power. Ceramic-composite plated cylinders provide excellent heat dissipation and reduced oil consumption.
Lightweight Performance Pistons
High-quality forged aluminum pistons have a lightweight, high-strength, compact design that contributes to reduced vibration and increased durability.
Fuel Injection
A sophisticated twin-bore fuel injection is used on the Bolt R-Spec to deliver ultimate urban riding fun with strong acceleration. 3D maps for ignition timing and fuel injection deliver outstanding acceleration in the mid- and low-speed ranges.
Compact Air Cleaner
The stainless steel air cleaner cover provides a “raw metal” look that accentuates the Bolt R-Spec’s distinctive styling. In addition, the air cleaner design provides great intake efficiency and enhanced torque characteristics.
Unique Bolt Exhaust System
A 2-into-1 exhaust pipe layout on the right side of the engine contributes to the lively performance and styling of the machine. The minimalist-style exhaust system delivers a throaty and pleasing exhaust note.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
A double-cradle frame enhances city riding enjoyment thanks to the engine mounted to the frame with a rigid mount system that provides precise handling.
Low Seat Height
The low-set seat is a mere 27.2 inches off the pavement, so most riders can easily put both feet firmly on the ground at a stop, as well as enjoy the great riding position the seat provides.
Agile Wheelbase
Bolt R-Spec’s short, 61.8-inch wheelbase contributes to the bike’s great handling, providing precise, tight turns in city riding and solid handling on the open road.
Advanced Suspension
The beefy front 41mm fork tubes offer excellent suspension performance and the twin rear shocks, which include piggyback style gas chambers, have been tuned to provide great comfort and handling while contributing to the machine’s low profile.
Low Maintenance Belt Drive
At just 21mm wide, the drive belt contributes to the slim and clean look of the rear end. The belt has a carbon-fiber core which adds strength and durability for longevity.
Modern Wheels and Tires
12-spoke cast alloy wheels are used to provide strength and toughness. Bridgestone® tubeless 100/90-19 size front and 150/80-16 size rear tires help provide excellent road grip.
Powerful Braking
The 298mm front disc brake and 298mm rear disc brake both use wave rotors, the style usually found on sport bikes. The front brake uses a floating mount for great heat-distortion resistance, contributing to excellent braking performance.
Slim, Stylish Fuel Tank
The 3.4 gallon fuel tank is a traditional teardrop style, with a slim shape that includes a flattened top and side surfaces plus a flangeless design for even cleaner lines that enhance the Bolt R-Spec’s styling.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
LED rear taillight looks cool and adds to the modern bobber appeal.
Slick Instruments
Compact digital LCD meter assembly provides clean styling with excellent visibility.
Real Steel Fenders
Steel front and rear fenders are ideal for personalization, including paint and customization.
Bobber-Style Seat
Solo rider saddle adds to the minimalist bobber look while providing support for longer rides.
1 Comment
I love the look of the Bolt, but the small fuel capacity turned me off.