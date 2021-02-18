The 2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec is the New Baseline

For the 2021 lineup, Yamaha has trimmed a few models. Fortunately, while the standard Bolt from 2020 has bowed out, the Bolt R-Spec was kept for the foreseeable future. And looking at the features and specs, it really makes sense why Yamaha decided that the R-Spec is now the baseline Bolt.

Compared to the 2020 Yamaha Bolt, the R-Spec comes with adjustable remote-reservoir gas shocks, a better seat, uprated leather, and a blacked out scheme on the wheels and mirrors. It is powered by a 942cc air-cooled V-Twin that pushes out 65 HP and 59 lb-ft of torque, more than suitable enough for a small city cruiser with a sport heritage look.

The Bolt R-Spec is interesting in that it is one of the few “mainstream” Japanese-made motorcycles that uses a belt final drive, instead of o-ring chain or direct shaft. Belt drives are usually found in the customised sector of cruisers and tourers, so to have a motorcycle on the showroom floor with one is definitely a different take!

The 2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec starts at $8,499 USD / $9,699 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $8,499 USD / $9,699 CAD

$8,499 USD / $9,699 CAD Key Features:

Belt final drive Yamaha sport fuel injection technology on a cruiser Air cooled engine with mildly oil-cooled transmission

Main Specs Engine Type: 942 cc air-cooled SOHC V-twin; 8 valve

942 cc air-cooled SOHC V-twin; 8 valve Horsepower: 65 HP

65 HP Torque: 59.3 lb-ft

59.3 lb-ft Wet Weight : 547 lbs (248 kg)

: 547 lbs (248 kg) Seat Height: 27.2 inches (690 mm) Competitors Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Kawasaki Vulcan S Cafe

Indian Scout Bobber

2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 942 cc air-cooled SOHC V-twin; 8 valve Power 65 Hp Bore x Stroke 85.0mm x 83.0mm Compression Ratio 9.0:1 Fuel System Fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission 5-speed Final Drive Belt CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic fork, 4.7-in travel Suspension Rear Dual piggyback shocks, 2.8-in travel Brakes Front Hydraulic single disc, 298mm Brakes Rear Hydraulic single disc, 298mm Tires Front 100/90-19 Tires Rear 150/80-16 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.4 gal Color Raven ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 90.2 in Overall Width 37.2 in Overall Height 44.1 in Wheelbase 61.8 in Ground Clearance 5.1 in Seat Height 27.2 in Wet Weight 542 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Features

TOP FEATURES Urban Performance Styling

The Bolt® R-Spec is stripped down with minimal chrome, epitomizing the “Urban Performance Bobber” look. The compact chassis proudly showcases the 58 cubic inch (942cc), air-cooled, 60° V-twin sitting at the heart of the bike.

Rider-Focused Engine

The Bolt R-Spec uses Yamaha’s technology to create a riding experience superior to other similarly sized machines. Fuel injection and ignition timing maps have been chosen specifically for this bike to deliver class-leading performance with strong low- and mid-range torque that’s sure to bring a smile to every rider’s face.

Compact, Stable Chassis

The slim body and low seat design combine to give the motorcycle light maneuverability and a stable handling feeling. The upright riding posture helps the rider feel the wind, hear the sounds and experience the pulse of the machine.

Ready to Customize

For riders who value personalization, the options for the Bolt R-Spec are limited only by the owner’s imagination. As the perfect canvas for customization, Bolt R-Spec is the ultimate example of customization.

Unique Bolt Persona

Components such as the 3.4 gallon fuel tank, belt drive, front and rear wheels, digital meter and steel fenders combine to create a distinct look in the Sport Heritage lineup.



ENGINE Air-Cooled V-Twin

The 58 cubic inch (942cc) engine is an air-cooled SOHC 60° V-twin with four valves per cylinder, a pent-roof shaped combustion chamber and 9.0:1 compression ratio. The engine is designed to provide excellent power and superior low-end torque.

Low Friction Internals

Special roller-type rocker arms with needle bearings are used to keep friction loss to a minimum, increase durability and help the engine achieve the ideal performance characteristics.

Advanced Cylinder Design

The pent-roof combustion chamber shape was precisely engineered to direct the fuel/air charge to the center of the piston for more efficient combustion and maximum power. Ceramic-composite plated cylinders provide excellent heat dissipation and reduced oil consumption.

Lightweight Performance Pistons

High-quality forged aluminum pistons have a lightweight, high-strength, compact design that contributes to reduced vibration and increased durability.

Fuel Injection

A sophisticated twin-bore fuel injection is used on the Bolt R-Spec to deliver ultimate urban riding fun with strong acceleration. 3D maps for ignition timing and fuel injection deliver outstanding acceleration in the mid- and low-speed ranges.

Compact Air Cleaner

The stainless steel air cleaner cover provides a “raw metal” look that accentuates the Bolt R-Spec’s distinctive styling. In addition, the air cleaner design provides great intake efficiency and enhanced torque characteristics.

Unique Bolt Exhaust System

A 2-into-1 exhaust pipe layout on the right side of the engine contributes to the lively performance and styling of the machine. The minimalist-style exhaust system delivers a throaty and pleasing exhaust note.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Handling-Focused Frame

A double-cradle frame enhances city riding enjoyment thanks to the engine mounted to the frame with a rigid mount system that provides precise handling.

Low Seat Height

The low-set seat is a mere 27.2 inches off the pavement, so most riders can easily put both feet firmly on the ground at a stop, as well as enjoy the great riding position the seat provides.

Agile Wheelbase

Bolt R-Spec’s short, 61.8-inch wheelbase contributes to the bike’s great handling, providing precise, tight turns in city riding and solid handling on the open road.

Advanced Suspension

The beefy front 41mm fork tubes offer excellent suspension performance and the twin rear shocks, which include piggyback style gas chambers, have been tuned to provide great comfort and handling while contributing to the machine’s low profile.

Low Maintenance Belt Drive

At just 21mm wide, the drive belt contributes to the slim and clean look of the rear end. The belt has a carbon-fiber core which adds strength and durability for longevity.

Modern Wheels and Tires

12-spoke cast alloy wheels are used to provide strength and toughness. Bridgestone® tubeless 100/90-19 size front and 150/80-16 size rear tires help provide excellent road grip.

Powerful Braking

The 298mm front disc brake and 298mm rear disc brake both use wave rotors, the style usually found on sport bikes. The front brake uses a floating mount for great heat-distortion resistance, contributing to excellent braking performance.

Slim, Stylish Fuel Tank

The 3.4 gallon fuel tank is a traditional teardrop style, with a slim shape that includes a flattened top and side surfaces plus a flangeless design for even cleaner lines that enhance the Bolt R-Spec’s styling.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Modern Lighting

LED rear taillight looks cool and adds to the modern bobber appeal.

Slick Instruments

Compact digital LCD meter assembly provides clean styling with excellent visibility.

Real Steel Fenders

Steel front and rear fenders are ideal for personalization, including paint and customization.

Bobber-Style Seat

Solo rider saddle adds to the minimalist bobber look while providing support for longer rides.



2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Photos

2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Videos