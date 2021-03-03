The 2021 KTM 390 Adventure: Small Engine, Big Adventure

The 2021 KTM 390 Adventure may have a small engine, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t handle nearly anything thrown at it. That 373cc, liquid cooled, four-valve single produces 43 HP and 26 lb-ft of torque, giving the little bike more than enough grunt to get over or around pretty much any obstacle.

The Austrian company also didn’t skimp on the goodies on the bike just because it’s the introductory model of their “Travel/Adventure” range for 2021. Dakar-rally proven painted chrome-molybdenum steel trellis frame? Check. Suspension provided by racing partner WP Racing? Check. Under-engine bash plate built in? Check. Full on-and-off-road switchable ABS? Check.

And on top of all that, KTM has equipped the 390 Adventure with the same easy-to-read TFT dash, excellent LED all around lighting (headlight, indicators, brake lights), and lightweight but strong aluminum handlebars that all the big adventure bikes also get. For the small displacement adventure rider, this may just be their perfect motorcycle!

The 2021 KTM 390 Adventure starts at $6,399 USD / $6,999 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 390 Adventure in one place.

Model Overview

Switchable on-and-off-road ABS (dual-zone regularly, front-wheel-only in off-road mode) Multi-mode traction control Full LED all-around lights

: Approx 379 lbs (Approx 158 kg) Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer Competitors Kawasaki Versys-X 300

Honda CB500X

BMW G 310 GS

2021 KTM 390 Adventure Specifications

From KTM

ENGINE Engine 393cc 4-valve, 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Power 43 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 89 mm x 60 mm EMS Bosch EMS with RBW Power in KW 32 kW Starter Electric Lubrication Wet sump DRIVETRAIN Clutch PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated Transmission 6-Speed Chain 520 X-Ring CHASSIS Suspension Front WP APEX 43 Suspension Rear WP APEX – Monoshock Brakes Front Brakes Rear Tires Front Tires Rear ABS Bosch 9.1MP Two Channel-ABS (incl. Cornering-ABS and offroad mode) Color White, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance Seat Height Wet Weight Approx 379 lbs (Approx 158 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 390 Adventure Features

Accordion Title A state-of-the-art, liquid cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke 373.2 cc engine powers this agile machine perfectly into KTM’s world of ADVENTURE. The engine is equipped with an electric starter and achieves impressive peak power with incredibly punchy torque. Twin overhead camshafts, four valves and electronic fuel injection are integral to the KTM 390 ADVENTURE’s outstanding power and together with a balancer shaft, deliver the highest levels of smoothness. Its lightweight and compact construction facilitates straight intake channels, allowing for a shortened distance for the intake air to flow into the combustion chamber, as well as to the two catalytic converters. Besides the faster movement of air and gases, this also allows the engine to warm up faster. Additionally, the two catalytic converters and the fuel tank ventilation system (EVAP system) improve emission values and prevent fuel vapors from being released into the environment, making the KTM 390 ADVENTURE extremely eco-friendly and compliant with strict exhaust emission standards.



Slipper Clutch The slipper clutch is a unique feature that saves power and helps in slides. It opens when the engine back-torque becomes too high, preventing annoying rear wheel chatter when braking sharply or decelerating and gives the wheel just that little bit of braking for a controlled rear wheel slide. It also closes with the force of the clutch springs when the throttle is opened, allowing the clutch to be pulled with one finger, which saves energy when riding.



Piston The 89 mm bore piston is DLC coated for extra durability. It performs a stroke of 60 mm, which results in a displacement of 373.2 cc and produces a compression ratio of 12.6:1. The crown is cooled by the oil spray nozzle, while the piston uses a continuous, low-friction, nicasil-coated aluminum wet bushing with open-deck design.



EMS/Ride-by-wire The 390 ADVENTURE is fitted with a state-of-the-art engine management system featuring the most modern electronic fuel injection system with a 46 mm throttle body. Instead of the throttle valve in the electronic injection system being controlled by a conventional throttle cable, the KTM 390 ADVENTURE uses a ride-by-wire process. With the help of electronic sensors, twisting the throttle grip activates the throttle valve through the use of a servo motor. It electronically translates the throttle commands of the rider into the optimum throttle valve position for the current riding situation and for the most linear power delivery.



Frame Similar to the race proven frame of the KTM 450 RALLY, the KTM 390 ADVENTURE features an ultra-lightweight, yet extremely stable trellis frame. It exceeds all requirements for stability and controllability and is the backbone of this nimble adventurer. The forgiving balance of flex and stiffness, combined with a wheelbase of 1,430 +/- 15.5 mm (56.3 +/- 0.6 in) and a 26.5 degree steering head angle, clearly suggest an offroad oriented layout. It is also the basis of its outstanding straight-line stability and precise and agile steering behavior.



Handlebar As on the bigger-displacement KTM ADVENTURE machines, the KTM 390 ADVENTURE is fitted with a high-end, tapered aluminum handlebar that importantly, provides a comfortable riding position and maximum control. The left side features an easily accessible menu switch for the TFT display and for the selection of various different modes and connectivity features. Simply flick “up” and “down” through the menu, select the desired setting with the right button or go a step back with the left.



Bodywork As minimal as possible and as much as needed. The KTM 390 ADVENTURE features a distinctive KTM-style bodywork, providing excellent ergonomics and an aggressive look inspired by the rally bikes. Ready for adventure, the bodywork is produced in color to help keep its appearance looking fresh, even after scratching. The tank spoilers and rear side panels are slightly wider than the seat for good control and also to reduce wear and tear on the seat. The shape of the fuel tank is optimized to offer the rider freedom of movement and the best control. The headlight mask is as reduced as possible, taking design cues from KTM’s rally bike generation to create a slim, lightweight front end. A low front fender assists with good aerodynamics and keeps spray to a minimum when travelling on the road, while a robust engine guard protects the engine and exhaust when venturing off the road into the dirt.



Rider Aids KTM develops electronic rider aids that provide more control and better performance for riders of all levels of ability, with the intention of enhancing the fun in all conditions.



