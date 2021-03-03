The 2021 KTM 390 Adventure: Small Engine, Big Adventure
Contents
The 2021 KTM 390 Adventure may have a small engine, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t handle nearly anything thrown at it. That 373cc, liquid cooled, four-valve single produces 43 HP and 26 lb-ft of torque, giving the little bike more than enough grunt to get over or around pretty much any obstacle.
The Austrian company also didn’t skimp on the goodies on the bike just because it’s the introductory model of their “Travel/Adventure” range for 2021. Dakar-rally proven painted chrome-molybdenum steel trellis frame? Check. Suspension provided by racing partner WP Racing? Check. Under-engine bash plate built in? Check. Full on-and-off-road switchable ABS? Check.
And on top of all that, KTM has equipped the 390 Adventure with the same easy-to-read TFT dash, excellent LED all around lighting (headlight, indicators, brake lights), and lightweight but strong aluminum handlebars that all the big adventure bikes also get. For the small displacement adventure rider, this may just be their perfect motorcycle!
The 2021 KTM 390 Adventure starts at $6,399 USD / $6,999 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 390 Adventure in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $6,399 USD / $6,999 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Switchable on-and-off-road ABS (dual-zone regularly, front-wheel-only in off-road mode)
- Multi-mode traction control
- Full LED all-around lights
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 393cc 4-valve single
- Horsepower: 43 HP
- Torque: 26 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: Approx 379 lbs (Approx 158 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
2021 KTM 390 Adventure Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|393cc 4-valve, 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Power
|43 Horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|89 mm x 60 mm
|EMS
|Bosch EMS with RBW
|Power in KW
|32 kW
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Chain
|520 X-Ring
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP APEX 43
|Suspension Rear
|WP APEX – Monoshock
|Brakes Front
|Brakes Rear
|Tires Front
|Tires Rear
|ABS
|Bosch 9.1MP Two Channel-ABS (incl. Cornering-ABS and offroad mode)
|Color
|White, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|Wet Weight
|Approx 379 lbs (Approx 158 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
No Comment