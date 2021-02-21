2021 Yamaha TT-R110E Caters to a Younger Crowd
The 2021 Yamaha TT-R110E is the bike that is meant for the young teen (under 13) to get their faces muddy and their wrists cranking for some off-road trail-riding fun. An evolution of the TT-R50E, Yamaha bikes are designed to be easy to ride, making trail riding and some dirt biking fun and accessible to the younger market.
Japanese reliability is evident in Yamaha’s bikes. The TT-R110E is powered by an air-cooled, 110cc, 2 valve 4-stroke engine that is linear and powerful, but with restraint. Torque is rated at 5.8 lb-ft, enough to get the bike moving at a good rate, as well as hop over small logs and up hills without much effort.
The 2021 Yamaha TT-R110E starts at $2,299 USD / $2,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $2,299 USD / $2,999 CAD
- Three speed automatic clutch to help beginners learn shift points
- Lightweight but sturdy, designed for the trail
- Electric starter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 50cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve
- Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer
- Torque: 5.8 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 159 lbs (72 kg)
- Seat Height: 26.4 inches (670 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CRF110F
- Suzuki DR-Z125L
- Kawasaki KLX110R
2021 Yamaha TT-R110E Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
110cc air-cooled SOHC 4-stroke; 2 valves
|Power
|Not provided by manufacturer
|Bore x Stroke
51.0mm x 54.0mm
|Compression Ratio
9.3:1
|Fuel System
Mikuni® VM16 carburetor
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch
|Transmission
Constant-mesh 4-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
31mm telescopic fork; 4.5-in travel
|Suspension Rear
Monocross® shock; 4.3-in travel
|Brakes Front
|Drum, 95mm
|Brakes Rear
Drum, 110mm
|Tires Front
2.50-14-4PR
|Tires Rear
3.00-12-4PR
|Fuel Tank Capacity
1 gal
|Color
|Team Yamaha Blue
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
CDI
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
61.6 in
|Overall Width
|26.8 in
|Overall Height
|36.3 in
|Wheelbase
42.5 in
|Ground Clearance
7.1 in
|Seat Height
26.4 in
|Wet Weight
159 lb
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
2021 Yamaha TT-R110E Features
TOP FEATURES
The convenient electric starter effortlessly starts the bike.
Accessible Performance
Big fun for the whole family, the YZ-styled, four-stroke-powered TT-R110E begs to be ridden by everyone.
Low Seat Height
A seat height of only 26.4 inches makes the TT-R110E accessible to most riders, but the 7.1 inches of ground clearance and great suspension at both ends means it can almost anywhere too.
Auto-Clutch Convenience
Four-speed auto-clutch transmission has an easily accessible gear for nearly any terrain.
ENGINE
Powerful 110cc air-cooled SOHC four-stroke powerplant is tuned for maximum off-road performance in a wide range of trail conditions.
Compact Cylinder Design
Compact hemispherical combustion chamber with 9.3:1 compression produces max torque at 4000 rpm and max horsepower at 7500 rpm.
Auto-Clutch Convenience
Four-speed gearbox with automatic clutch has the right gear for wherever you ride.
Electric Starter
Convenient electric starter for effortless starting and backup kick starting.
Digital Ignition
CDI ignition system is ultra-reliable and never needs maintenance.
Low Maintenance Engine
Automatic cam chain tensioner means minimal maintenance and longer engine life.
Easy Serviceability
Easy-access, tool-free air filter adds extra convenience during maintenance.
Forest-Friendly Exhaust
Lightweight exhaust system features quiet, USFS-approved spark arrestor.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
Steel backbone frame ties steering head and swingarm pivot together via a straight line, with the engine mounted at three places for optimum strength and high ground clearance.
Well-Damped Front Fork
The 31mm fork with high-tech internals including a damper valve with oil lock provide excellent damping and great bottoming resistance with 4.5 inches of smooth travel.
Advanced Rear Suspension
Monocross® rear suspension pivoting on a strong, 12mm shaft, along with a gusseted steel swingarm, provide excellent rear wheel control through 4.3 inches of travel.
Stylish Aluminum Top Clamp
Die-cast aluminum top triple clamp provides light, precise handling and looks great, too.
Trail-Ready Dimensions
The 26.4-inch seat height and 7.1 inches of ground clearance inspire confident performance on rugged trails.
Enclosed Drum Brakes
Front and rear drum brakes deliver strong, dependable stopping power.
Nimble Wheels and Tires
The 14-inch front and 12-inch rear wheels inspire great rider confidence by keeping the seat low and the steering light.
Durable Knobby Tires
Knobby tires offer superb grip and exceptional wear.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
The long, YZ-style gripper seat is low and comfortable and allows for easy rider movement.
Racing Style
Team Yamaha-inspired colors and graphics and front and side number plates create styling similar to larger YZ lineup.
Grippy Foot pegs
Large folding, cleated foot pegs provide excellent footing, even in wet or muddy conditions.
Standard Security
Key-type ignition switch deters unauthorized riding.
2021 Yamaha TT-R110E Photos
