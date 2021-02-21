2021 Yamaha TT-R110E Caters to a Younger Crowd

The 2021 Yamaha TT-R110E is the bike that is meant for the young teen (under 13) to get their faces muddy and their wrists cranking for some off-road trail-riding fun. An evolution of the TT-R50E, Yamaha bikes are designed to be easy to ride, making trail riding and some dirt biking fun and accessible to the younger market.

Japanese reliability is evident in Yamaha’s bikes. The TT-R110E is powered by an air-cooled, 110cc, 2 valve 4-stroke engine that is linear and powerful, but with restraint. Torque is rated at 5.8 lb-ft, enough to get the bike moving at a good rate, as well as hop over small logs and up hills without much effort.

The 2021 Yamaha TT-R110E starts at $2,299 USD / $2,999 CAD.

Model Overview

Three speed automatic clutch to help beginners learn shift points Lightweight but sturdy, designed for the trail Electric starter

2021 Yamaha TT-R110E Specifications

ENGINE Engine 110cc air-cooled SOHC 4-stroke; 2 valves Power Not provided by manufacturer Bore x Stroke 51.0mm x 54.0mm Compression Ratio 9.3:1 Fuel System Mikuni® VM16 carburetor Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission Constant-mesh 4-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 31mm telescopic fork; 4.5-in travel Suspension Rear Monocross® shock; 4.3-in travel Brakes Front Drum, 95mm Brakes Rear Drum, 110mm Tires Front 2.50-14-4PR Tires Rear 3.00-12-4PR Fuel Tank Capacity 1 gal Color Team Yamaha Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition CDI Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 61.6 in Overall Width 26.8 in Overall Height 36.3 in Wheelbase 42.5 in Ground Clearance 7.1 in Seat Height 26.4 in Wet Weight 159 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha TT-R110E Features

TOP FEATURES Electric Starter

The convenient electric starter effortlessly starts the bike.

Accessible Performance

Big fun for the whole family, the YZ-styled, four-stroke-powered TT-R110E begs to be ridden by everyone.

Low Seat Height

A seat height of only 26.4 inches makes the TT-R110E accessible to most riders, but the 7.1 inches of ground clearance and great suspension at both ends means it can almost anywhere too.

Auto-Clutch Convenience

Four-speed auto-clutch transmission has an easily accessible gear for nearly any terrain.



ENGINE Torque-Rich Motor

Powerful 110cc air-cooled SOHC four-stroke powerplant is tuned for maximum off-road performance in a wide range of trail conditions.

Compact Cylinder Design

Compact hemispherical combustion chamber with 9.3:1 compression produces max torque at 4000 rpm and max horsepower at 7500 rpm.

Auto-Clutch Convenience

Four-speed gearbox with automatic clutch has the right gear for wherever you ride.

Electric Starter

Convenient electric starter for effortless starting and backup kick starting.

Digital Ignition

CDI ignition system is ultra-reliable and never needs maintenance.

Low Maintenance Engine

Automatic cam chain tensioner means minimal maintenance and longer engine life.

Easy Serviceability

Easy-access, tool-free air filter adds extra convenience during maintenance.

Forest-Friendly Exhaust

Lightweight exhaust system features quiet, USFS-approved spark arrestor.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Robust, Compact Frame

Steel backbone frame ties steering head and swingarm pivot together via a straight line, with the engine mounted at three places for optimum strength and high ground clearance.

Well-Damped Front Fork

The 31mm fork with high-tech internals including a damper valve with oil lock provide excellent damping and great bottoming resistance with 4.5 inches of smooth travel.

Advanced Rear Suspension

Monocross® rear suspension pivoting on a strong, 12mm shaft, along with a gusseted steel swingarm, provide excellent rear wheel control through 4.3 inches of travel.

Stylish Aluminum Top Clamp

Die-cast aluminum top triple clamp provides light, precise handling and looks great, too.

Trail-Ready Dimensions

The 26.4-inch seat height and 7.1 inches of ground clearance inspire confident performance on rugged trails.

Enclosed Drum Brakes

Front and rear drum brakes deliver strong, dependable stopping power.

Nimble Wheels and Tires

The 14-inch front and 12-inch rear wheels inspire great rider confidence by keeping the seat low and the steering light.

Durable Knobby Tires

Knobby tires offer superb grip and exceptional wear.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Low Seat Height

The long, YZ-style gripper seat is low and comfortable and allows for easy rider movement.

Racing Style

Team Yamaha-inspired colors and graphics and front and side number plates create styling similar to larger YZ lineup.

Grippy Foot pegs

Large folding, cleated foot pegs provide excellent footing, even in wet or muddy conditions.

Standard Security

Key-type ignition switch deters unauthorized riding.



2021 Yamaha TT-R110E Photos

2021 Yamaha TT-R110E Videos

