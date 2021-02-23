The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 110R/110R L: A Friendly Off-Roader For Beginners

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 110R and 110R L dirt bikes are designed to be the perfect beginner junior motorcycles for those younger riders that want something to really get the fun going. Powered by a 112cc air cooled, four-stroke single, the bike develops about 7 HP and just a hair under 6 lb-ft of torque. Connected to a four speed centrifugal automatic, it can top out around 45 MPH. Going downhill. With a tailwind.

The KLX 110R is the base spec of the two, aimed more at the beginner. Of course, coming from a Japanese company, the bike is durable, reliable, and easy to operate. An electric start, twist-and-go throttle with the automatic transmission, and being extremely light weight, a beginner off-road rider will learn all about weight transfer, cornering, and trail riding techniques on top of a machine that will not let them down.

The Kawasaki KX110R L is a more advanced bike. With a higher seat height, higher ground clearance, and crucially, a four speed manual and left hand clutch lever, the bike is meant for those that have either learned through smaller junior bikes, or the KLX 110R itself, and want to learn “big bike” techniques. Powered by the same motor, it is a great side-step from the 110R as the bike is 95% the same, so there are no real surprises to confuse the younger rider.

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 110R starts at $2,349 USD / $2,799 CAD, and the KLX 110R L starts at $2,549 USD / $2,999 CAD.

Model Overview

Two versions for different riding levels: automatic or manual Drum brakes front and rear Electronic starter

2021 Kawasaki KLX 110R/110R L Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 112cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single Power Approx 7 HP Bore x Stroke 53.0 x 50.6mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System 18mm Keihin carburetor and screw type throttle limiter on grip housing Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Automatic centrifugal and wet, multi-disc clutch Transmission 4-speed, return shift Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 30mm hydraulic telescopic fork/4.3 in Suspension Rear Swingarm with single hydraulic shock/4.3 in Brakes Front 90mm mechanical drum, cable actuated Brakes Rear 110mm mechanical drum, rod actuated Tires Front 2.50×14 Tires Rear 3.00×12 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.0 gal Color Lime Green ELECTRICAL Ignition DC-CDI Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 61.4 in Overall Width 25.6 in Overall Height 37.6 in Wheelbase 42.3 in Ground Clearance 8.5 in Seat Height 26.8 in Curb Weight 167.5 lb WARRANTY Warranty 6 Months Kawasaki Protection Plus 12, 24, or 36 months

2021 Kawasaki KLX 110R/110R L Features

2021 Kawasaki KLX 110R/110R L Photos

2021 Kawasaki KLX 110R/110R L Videos

