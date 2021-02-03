The Minimalist’s Motorcycle: Husqvarna’s Vitpilen 401

The Vitpilen 401 is a sleek and smart street bike from European manufacturer Husqvarna. While the majority of the 2021 Husqvarna line-up caters towards off-road riding, the Swedish brand has a number of exciting road-focused models for riders looking to experience that classic Husqvarna heritage but on the blacktop. The Vitpilen 401 might be small, but it’s incredibly versatile.

The Vitpilen 401 shares a lot of the same DNA as the smaller KTM street models, since the brand is owned by KTM. That’s the reason why the VItpilen 401 draws power from a modern, compact 373 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 43 horsepower and 27 lb-ft of peak torque. In terms of performance, it’s a direct rival to the likes of the KTM Duke 390.

The main difference between the two models is the Vitpilen’s minimalist aesthetic that’s chock full of Scandinavian design principles. The neo-café racer design is complemented with some top hardware, including BYBRE brakes, WP Apex suspension, 17” anodized spoked wheels, and more. Plus, it can be fully customized with factory parts from the Husqvarna accessories catalog.

For 2021, the Vitpilen 401 is available exclusively in Husqvarna Silver.

The 2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is expected to start at $6,299 USD / $6,999 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $6,299 USD / $6,999 CAD

$6,299 USD / $6,999 CAD Key Features: Distinctive LED lighting Advanced WP Apex suspension Hydraulic BYBRE brakes

Main Specs Engine: 373 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine

373 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine Power: 43 HP

43 HP Torque: 27 lbs-ft

27 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 333 lbs (151 kg)

2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Specifications

Engine Transmission 6-speed Cooling Liquid cooled Power in KW 32 kW Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 89 mm x 60 mm Clutch PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated CO 2 emissions 77 g/km Displacement 373 cm³ EMS Bosch EMS Design 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps Chassis Weight (without fuel) 151 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 9.5 l ABS two channel Bosch 10.1MB Front brake disc diameter 320 mm Rear brake disc diameter 230 mm Front brake Four-piston radial fixed calliper Rear brake Single-piston floating calliper Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ Frame design Chrome-moly tubular space frame, powder-coated Front suspension WP APEX 43 Ground clearance 145 mm Rear suspension WP APEX – Monoshock Seat height 835 mm Steering head angle 65 ° Suspension travel (front) 142 mm Suspension travel (rear) 150 mm

2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Features

Engine & Gearbox The Vitpilen 401 is powered by a modern 373cc single-cylinder engine that is remarkably compact. With 37Nm of torque from low down in the RPM range and a 6-speed gearbox, it is perfect for urban riding. The electronic fuel injection is operated by a ride-by-wire system and delivers a controlled and refined power. With a peak horsepower of 32 kW (44 hp), the VITPILEN 401 is accessible to a wide variety of riders, while its lightweight construction means the power-to-weight ratio will also excite more experienced riders. For added convenience, the gearbox is linked to an Easy Shift sensor which allows the rider to make seamless up and down shifts without the use of the clutch. The sensor works by relaying the moment the rider actuates the gear lever to the ECU which in turn matches engine parameters to allow a simple gear change at any RPM or engine load.



Frame The trellis frame is central to the Vitpilen 401 character and agility. Made from high strength chromium molybdenum steel using hydro formed tubes and robot welding, the frame is not only strong but also lightweight ensuring nimble handling and detailed feedback to the rider. Designed with specific flex characteristics, the frame works in harmony with the WP suspension to offer a comfortable and confident feel combined with a tight turning circle for ease of use in urban environments. The optimized subframe is extended by 40 mm for improved comfort when accompanied by a pillion rider.



Brakes The Vitpilen 401 is fitted with hydraulic ByBre brake callipers, which are manufactured to the highest standards, and in combination with 320mm front and 230mm rear perforated steel discs, deliver controllable and confident braking performance.The Vitpilen 401 is also fitted with a state-of-the-art Bosch ABS system, ensuring the highest level of safety in varying braking conditions.



Suspension The WP suspension on the Vitpilen 401 is made to exacting standards, ensuring the highest level of quality and craftsmanship. The front suspension features 43 mm open cartridge forks, while the rear features a progressive damping system connected directly to the swingarm. The high-quality components offer dynamic handling optimal for challenging urban environments.



Exterior Reduced to an authentic mix of classic thinking and modern design. This Vitpilen 401 is synonymous with the Swedish heritage of Husqvarna Motorcycles. The lightweight and narrow bodywork is shaped into the Vitpilen 401´s progressive design and intelligently allows for seamless movement while riding.



Wheels The 17" anodised spoked wheels are a design highlight of the Vitpilen 401. The wheels offer a unique sense of style and are also very robust, offering premium reliability on unpredictable and challenging urban terrain.



Control Zone and Triple Clamp Clip-on handlebars attach to forged aluminium triple clamps, a central focal point to the Vitpilen 401. In keeping with the minimalistic look and authentic design, the control zone is not obstructed by any fairings and features a digital display unit with the necessary information.



Lights The front and rear lights are distinct elements on the Vitpilen 401 and use the latest LED technology, the lights are more than just designer pieces and offer advanced lighting performance and visibility in urban environments.



Seat The seat of the Vitpilen 401 uses high-quality foam and leather fabric, which, despite its reduced appearance, remains comfortable for the rider. Extending from the main bodywork and seamlessly floating above the rear wheel, the seat adds to the unique riding experience that the Vitpilen 401 provides.



2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Photos

2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Videos