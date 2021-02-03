The Minimalist’s Motorcycle: Husqvarna’s Vitpilen 401
The Vitpilen 401 is a sleek and smart street bike from European manufacturer Husqvarna. While the majority of the 2021 Husqvarna line-up caters towards off-road riding, the Swedish brand has a number of exciting road-focused models for riders looking to experience that classic Husqvarna heritage but on the blacktop. The Vitpilen 401 might be small, but it’s incredibly versatile.
The Vitpilen 401 shares a lot of the same DNA as the smaller KTM street models, since the brand is owned by KTM. That’s the reason why the VItpilen 401 draws power from a modern, compact 373 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 43 horsepower and 27 lb-ft of peak torque. In terms of performance, it’s a direct rival to the likes of the KTM Duke 390.
The main difference between the two models is the Vitpilen’s minimalist aesthetic that’s chock full of Scandinavian design principles. The neo-café racer design is complemented with some top hardware, including BYBRE brakes, WP Apex suspension, 17” anodized spoked wheels, and more. Plus, it can be fully customized with factory parts from the Husqvarna accessories catalog.
For 2021, the Vitpilen 401 is available exclusively in Husqvarna Silver.
The 2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is expected to start at $6,299 USD / $6,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $6,299 USD / $6,999 CAD
- Key Features:
- Distinctive LED lighting
- Advanced WP Apex suspension
- Hydraulic BYBRE brakes
Main Specs
- Engine: 373 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine
- Power: 43 HP
- Torque: 27 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 333 lbs (151 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.9 in (835 mm)
2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Specifications
Engine
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Cooling
|Liquid cooled
|Power in KW
|32 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Bore and Stroke
|89 mm x 60 mm
|Clutch
|PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
|CO2 emissions
|77 g/km
|Displacement
|373 cm³
|EMS
|Bosch EMS
|Design
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
Chassis
|Weight (without fuel)
|151 kg
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|9.5 l
|ABS
|two channel Bosch 10.1MB
|Front brake disc diameter
|320 mm
|Rear brake disc diameter
|230 mm
|Front brake
|Four-piston radial fixed calliper
|Rear brake
|Single-piston floating calliper
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Frame design
|Chrome-moly tubular space frame, powder-coated
|Front suspension
|WP APEX 43
|Ground clearance
|145 mm
|Rear suspension
|WP APEX – Monoshock
|Seat height
|835 mm
|Steering head angle
|65 °
|Suspension travel (front)
|142 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|150 mm
