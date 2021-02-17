The 2021 Yamaha MT-10: Aggressive Styling, Power, and Agility

The Yamaha MT-10 was launched in 2017 as a successor to the older FZ/Fazer series street naked sport bikes. It uses the same engine that is used in the YZF-R1 but has been re-tuned from 198 HP to 160 HP. This retuning allows the engine to have a low to mid range power band, with peak torque at 82 lbs-ft.

For the 2021 model year, the MT-10 has many technical changes including a redesigned intake, exhaust, and fuel injection system to make it more efficient and powerful for street use. Some parts also got picked from the Yamaha Racing program, including the multifunction TFT screen and adjustable suspension. Lastly, the MT-10 comes with the expected dual zone ABS, Yamaha QuickShift, and throttle-by-wire that its R1 cousin uses.

The Japanese-made MT-10 is sure to bring out the enthusiasts this year.

The Yamaha MT-10 starts at $12,999 USD / $16,299 CAD

Model Overview

Fully LED lights all around Standard dual-zone ABS Advanced suspension optimized for sport riding

Main Specs Engine Type: 998cc, liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder; 16 valves

998cc, liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder; 16 valves Horsepower: 160 HP

21.8 lb-ft Wet Weight : 463 lbs (210 kg)

: 463 lbs (210 kg) Seat Height: 32.5 inches (825.5 mm) Competitors BMW S1000R

KTM 1290 SuperDuke R

Aprilia Tuono 1100 RR

2021 Yamaha MT-10 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 998cc, liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder; 16 valves Power 160 Hp Bore x Stroke 79.0mm x 50.9mm Compression Ratio 12.0:1 Fuel System Fuel injection with YCC-T Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet Multiplate assist and slipper clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm KYB® inverted fork, fully adjustable; 4.7-in travel Suspension Rear KYB® piggyback shock, fully adjustable; 4.7-in travel Brakes Front Dual 320mm hydraulic disc; ABS Brakes Rear 220mm hydraulic disc; ABS Tires Front 120/70ZR17 Tires Rear 190/55ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 4.5 gal Color Blue, Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.5 in Overall Width 31.5 in Overall Height 43.7 in Wheelbase 55.1 in Ground Clearance 5.1 in Seat Height 32.5 in Wet Weight 463 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha MT-10 Features

TOP FEATURES Latest Generation Crossplane Crankshaft Engine

The potent 998cc inline 4-cylinder engine features the same Crossplane Crankshaft technology developed in Yamaha’s renowned YZF-R1® superbike. Tuned specifically for the MT-10™, this engine develops awesome low- and mid-rpm torque with arm-stretching top-end power.

Advanced Digital Control

The MT-10 features a range of systems powered by YCC-T®—a ride-by-wire throttle system that provides exceptionally precise engine control. D-Mode allows the rider to select a preferred engine response at the flick of a switch. The Traction Control System (TCS) assists the rider in managing rear tire traction on various road conditions while cruise control improves highway cruising comfort.

Cutting Edge Chassis

Like the YZF-R1 superbike, the MT-10 uses an aluminum Deltabox® frame to create a lightweight and responsive chassis that is built for agility with its ultra-compact 55.1-inch wheelbase. The MT-10 mounts fully-adjustable KYB® suspension – front and rear – for excellent road holding with a tuning range ready for a wide range of street conditions.

Powerful, Controllable Brakes with ABS

An advanced anti-lock braking system (ABS) is mated to high-specification braking components for strong braking power with excellent feedback and control.

Aggressive Ergonomics and Styling

The MT-10 displays raw aggression from every angle, with upright ergonomics that perfectly balance sport riding feedback and relaxed comfort. High-tech LED lighting and an all-LCD instrument panel boost both style and function.



ENGINE R1-Derived Crossplane Crankshaft Engine

The potent 998cc inline 4-cylinder engine features the same Crossplane Crankshaft technology developed in Yamaha’s renowned YZF-R1 superbike. The crossplane design nearly eliminates inertial engine torque to provide a direct connection between the throttle and rear wheel for maximum traction and linear torque feeling. Tuned specifically for the needs of the high-performance street rider, the MT- 10 engine develops awesome low- and mid-rpm torque with arm-stretching top-end power.

Ultra-Modern Engine Design

The MT-10 motor’s engine design creates the ultimate high-performing street sportbike. Engine reliability is ensured with strong, lightweight forged pistons and carburized fracture-split connecting rods that move through an extremely rigid, closed-deck cylinder block. The engine’s cylinders are slightly offset to reduce friction losses, with plated bores for excellent heat dissipation and cylinder sealing. The rocker-arm valve actuation utilizes the lever ratio of each rocker arm to allow for larger valve lifts while using lower camshaft lobes and reduced spring pressure, further boosting power and efficiency.

Compact Stacked Transmission

The 6-speed transmission “stacks” the crankshaft, input and output shafts in a triangular layout to centralize mass and keep the engine shorter front-to-back, with optimal engine placement in the frame for outstanding handling.

Oversized Intake System

A large 12-liter airbox improves rideability, especially when transferring from acceleration to deceleration or vice versa. The 12-hole fuel injectors are angled to optimize combustion chamber filling for improved power and torque characteristics.

High-Capacity Cooling System

A large curved radiator keeps engine heat in check while a compact air-cooled oil cooler ensures stable oil temperatures in any condition. Simplified pipe and hose routing minimizes the need for additional parts and saves weight.

Lightweight Exhaust System

The MT-10‘s stainless steel and titanium exhaust system features a compact midship exhaust chamber for mass centralization and excellent handling. The exhaust flow is regulated by Yamaha’s Exhaust Ultimate Power valve (EXUP®) system to provide optimal exhaust back-pressure across the entire rpm range, further improving efficiency.

Advanced Clutch

Yamaha’s assist and slipper clutch is used to give the rider smoother, more confident downshifts when entering corners aggressively as well as a lighter pull effort at the lever, all while easily handling the torque of the MT-10’s high-output, inline-four motor.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Deltabox® Aluminum Frame

The MT-10 uses an aluminum Deltabox frame derived from the YZF-R1 superbike to create a lightweight and responsive chassis that is built for agility with its ultra-compact 55.1-inch wheelbase. The frame uses a strength-rigidity balance that was developed specifically for the MT-10 and uses the engine as a stressed member of the frame for optimal cornering performance.

Fully-Adjustable KYB® Fork

The MT-10 features an inverted 43mm KYB® front fork which offers full adjustability and 4.7 inches of travel, for excellent front-end feel and road holding along with a tuning range ready for a wide range of street conditions.

Linkage-Type KYB® Shock

The four-way-adjustable KYB® piggyback-style shock uses a rear bottom link pivot position that is strategically placed for optimal handling and excellent transmission of engine torque to the asphalt. Like the front fork, the MT-10’s rear suspension offers a wide range of adjustment and a smooth, well-controlled 4.7 inches of wheel travel.

Powerful, Controllable Brakes with ABS

An advanced anti-lock braking system (ABS) is mated to high-specification braking components for excellent braking power and control. Radial-mount, 4-piston front calipers use sintered brake pads to grip a pair of large 320mm discs for exceptional braking power. With a 220mm rear disc brake in support, the compact ABS module provides rapid and accurate brake force modulation to prevent wheel lock-ups.

Lightweight Wheels and High-Performance Tires

The MT-10 rolls on lightweight 5-spoke aluminum wheels for nimble steering and suspension feel. Bridgestone® Hypersport™ S20 tires—a 120/70ZR17 front and a huge 190/55ZR17 at the rear—are engineered specifically for the MT-10 for chassis-matched handling and grip.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Comfortable, Upright Ergonomics

MT-10 riders look forward to every ride thanks to upright ergonomics that perfectly balance sporty riding feedback and relaxed comfort. The tapered aluminum handlebar, an ideal placement of the seat and footpegs, and a hip stopper brace the rider under maximum acceleration. The sculpted 4.5-gallon fuel tank design allows for a solid feeling of knee grip and lower body control, too.

High-Performance LED Lighting

In addition to LED turn signals, running lights and taillights, the MT- 10 features compact LED headlights for stunning illumination and state-of-the-art style. The mono-focus headlight elements draw very little power but produce a crisp, brilliant beam of light for confidence and visibility in low-light conditions.

Aggressive Styling

The MT-10 displays raw aggression from every angle with its muscular central core that highlights the machine’s power and unmistakable futuristic styling. With its belligerent design and unique elements—including the compact frame-mounted front mask and dynamically shouldered fuel tank—the MT-10 stands out as the king of the MT series.

Ready to Accessorize

The MT-10 arrives ready for personalization. The exposed hardware makes it ideal for mounting a range of Genuine Yamaha accessories, including windscreens, chassis protection and other items. A standard 12V DC power outlet is ready to recharge your personal mobile devices or various electronic accessories.



Electronics Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle

The ride-by-wire Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T®) system senses the slightest throttle input by the rider and instantaneously calculates the ideal throttle valve opening and fuel input. This technology contributes to the rider’s feeling of torque and controllability from the potent 4-cylinder engine.

Refined D-Mode Mapping

Thanks to YCC-T, the MT-10 also offers D-Mode which allows the rider to select a preferred engine response at the flick of a switch. Mode 1 provides the sharpest throttle response, Mode 2 offers a good all-around character, and Mode 3 offers the smoothest, most progressive throttle response.

Adjustable Traction Control System

An advanced Traction Control System (TCS) assists the rider in managing traction on various road conditions by quickly modulating throttle opening, ignition timing, fuel volume and other parameters. TCS Level 1 is intended for sporty riding on clean roads, and Level 2 is configured for normal street riding. Level 3 is tuned for wet roads and other low-traction situations. The TCS can also be disabled by the rider if they so choose.

Quick Shift System (QSS)

The QSS utilizes a shift lever sensor that momentarily cuts engine output when upshifting, allowing riders to select the next gear without using the clutch or closing the throttle for a smooth, lightning fast shift and a more exciting riding experience.

Cruise Control System

The MT-10 includes a cruise control system powered by the YCC-T. Using the left handlebar switchgear, the rider can easily select or adjust a set speed to ease long-distance touring on the highway, improving rider comfort.

All-LCD Instrument Panel

A highly-legible instrument display provides crystal clear information for the rider at a glance. The all-LCD design is lightweight and compact, with a large speedometer display and bar-type tachometer. The panel also includes a fuel gauge and fuel economy readouts, a gear position indicator, clock, odometers and warning indicators. An upshift timing light is also programmable to the rider’s preferences.



