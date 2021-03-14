2021 Yamaha Super Tenerse ES: A Dakar Rally Bike For Your Own Adventures

It is a known fact that a lot of modern automotive and motorcycle technology first passed through the crucible of motorsport. Yamaha Motorcycles decided to test their idea of an adventure bike in quite possibly the single toughest motorcycle event in the world, the Dakar Rally. And through the knowledge gained from over two decades of racing, the Super Tenere ES (or Tenere 1200 in some markets) was born.

Using a 1,199cc parallel-twin jam packed with technology and knowledge from desert racing, the 2021 model year Super Tenere ES gets 110 HP and 84 lb-ft of desert crushing torque. Most of that torque is tuned to be available in the mid-range of the engine, giving it great crawling and trail touring power, as well as being able to go completely off the trail if needed.

As expected of a bike derived from an extreme event, the Super Tenere ES has a bevy of features that impress. A kickstand and a center stand make it easy to maintain and repair in the middle of nowhere. Dual-zone ABS with a unified braking switch, meaning the front brake will also apply the rear brake at a ratio determined on the fly by the onboard computer. Throttle-by-wire with failover protection.

The best part, however, is what the ES in the name stands for: Electronic Suspension. This Japanese-inspired technology is fully adjustable, electronically controlled suspension allows you to dial in the bike for whatever terrain you’re on, even while in motion. And if the control system fails for whatever reason, there is a secondary control system that operates in diagnostic, or commonly called “limp home,” mode.

The 2021 Yamaha Super Tenere ES starts at $16,299 USD / $18,599 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $16,299 USD / $18,599 CAD

$16,299 USD / $18,599 CAD Key Features:

Fully controllable, failover-redundant electronic suspension Dual-zone ABS with unified braking available Race-proven technology in the engine and bike as a whole

Main Specs Engine Type: 1,199cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin DOHC; 8 valve

1,199cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin DOHC; 8 valve Horsepower: 110 HP

110 HP Torque: 86 lb-ft

86 lb-ft Wet Weight : 584 lbs (265 kg)

: 584 lbs (265 kg) Seat Height: 33.3 to 34.3 inches (845 to 870 mm) Competitors KTM 1290 Super Adventure R

Honda CRF1100 Africa Twin Adventure Sports

BMW R1250 GS Adventure

2021 Yamaha Super Tenere ES Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 1,199cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin DOHC; 8 valve Power 110 HP Bore x Stroke 98.0mm x 79.5mm Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Fuel Injection with YCC-T Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Shaft CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm inverted fork; electronically adjustable compression and rebound damping; 7.5-in travel Suspension Rear Monoshock; electronically adjustable preload and rebound damping; 7.5-in of travel Brakes Front Dual 310mm hydraulic disc, Unified Brake System and ABS Brakes Rear 282mm single disc, Unified Brake System and ABS Tires Front 110/80R19 Tires Rear 150/70R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 6.1 gal Color Matte Raven Black ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 88.8 in Overall Width 38.6 in Overall Height 55.5 in Wheelbase 60.6 in Ground Clearance Seat Height 33.3 or 34.3 in Wet Weight 584 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha Super Tenere ES Features

Top Features Compact and Powerful Engine

With an exceptionally compact 1199cc parallel twin and a unique 270° crank for excellent torque and traction, the Super Ténéré® ES is built for adventure. Engine mass is kept low for great handling. Narrow 2-cylinder inline engine is slim and compact for carving tight lines in twisty mountain roads.

Electronic Suspension

Electronically adjusted suspension makes finding the right setting as easy as pushing a button. With four pre-load settings, three damping presets and an additional seven fine-tuning damping adjustments, the Super Ténéré ES suspension can be dialed perfectly to meet the needs of the rider, passenger and cargo amount and terrain.

All-Purpose Drivetrain

Wide-ratio 6-speed transmission has the right gear, whether on the open highway or off-road. The durable enclosed shaft drive is protected from the elements while providing a direct, responsive connection to the rear wheel.

Advanced Fuel Injection

Twin downdraft throttle body fuel injection with YCC-T® (Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle) delivers optimum throttle control and acceleration. Two-position “D-Mode” (Drive Mode) throttle response allows the rider to adjust mapping for conditions or preferences.

Traction Control

Traction control lets the rider get on the gas with confidence. This very advanced system regulates ignition timing, fuel injection and throttle valve opening based on wheel spin, providing a smooth response that is not abrupt like the competitors. Three modes are available to match rider preference, including off.

Assured Braking

The Super Ténéré ES has both an anti-lock braking system (ABS) and Unified Braking System (UBS). With UBS, squeezing the front brake lever also provides some rear-wheel braking while pressing the rear brake first overrides UBS for traditional separate front and rear braking action.

Convenience and Comfort

Whether riding across town or crossing a continent, rider comfort and convenience are important. Super Ténéré ES delivers with its cruise control, adjustable seat height and windshield, tunable front and rear suspension, low-maintenance shaft drive, centerstand and more.



Engine Crossplane Crankshaft Engine

The 1199cc parallel twin, liquid-cooled engine features a unique 270° crossplane crankshaft for superior traction. It’s almost like having a big-bore thumper without the uncomfortable vibration.

Adventure-Ready Motor

The compact engine design uses a dry-sump oil supply inside the crankcase to boost ground clearance while a side-mounted radiator makes the Super Ténéré ES surprisingly narrow, protecting it from rocks and debris.

Advanced Fuel Injection

The downdraft twin bore fuel injection system with 12-hole injectors is tuned for on- or off-road adventures and is equally made for at-home commuting as it is on long stretches of open highway.

Traction Control

Proven YCC-T fly-by-wire technology allows for an advanced traction control system by regulating ignition timing and fuel injection volume and throttle valve opening based on rear wheel spin. Three rider-selected modes are available to match conditions and the rider’s preference.

Cruise Control

The Super Ténéré ES includes a cruise control system powered by the YCC-T. The rider can easily select or adjust a set speed to ease long-distance touring on the highway.

D-Mode Throttle

Yamaha’s D-Mode throttle offers two response settings: “T-mode” for Touring and general riding to give a softer response and “S-mode” for Sport riding for when the rider wants the most performance possible.

All-Purpose Drivetrain

Wide-ratio 6-speed transmission has gear ratios optimized for everything from slow dirt roads to higher speed sport riding. The durable enclosed shaft drive is protected from the elements while providing a direct, responsive connection to the rear wheel.



Chassis/Suspension Electronic Suspension

Electronically adjusted suspension makes finding the right setting as easy as pushing a button. With four pre-load settings, three damping presets and an additional seven fine-tuning damping adjustments, the Super Ténéré ES suspension can be perfectly dialed to meet the needs of the rider, passenger and cargo amount and terrain.

Robust Steel Chassis

The steel frame is designed to reduce rider fatigue during long rides. Using a steel main frame offers the best balance of strength and flexibility, so it can help absorb jolts from uneven road surfaces.

Assured Braking

The ABS and Unified Brake System (UBS) work together to help prevent wheel lock during braking. This system allows the rider to operate front and rear brakes together by simply pulling the front brake lever, which is especially helpful when riding while standing on the pegs. Applying the rear brake first overrides UBS to provide traditional separate front and rear brake control.

Customizable Comfort

The Super Ténéré ES comes equipped with both adjustable windshield and seat height. One inch of seat height adjustment provides a lower height for shorter riders or a roomier riding position for taller riders in the high position while the windscreen can be easily adjusted 2.3 inches vertically without tools.

Adventure-Ready Ergonomics

The grooved foot pegs show Yamaha’s attention to detail. While the rider is seated, rubber cushions provide excellent comfort. When the rider stands to tackle more technical riding conditions, the rubber compresses which lets the rider’s boots contact the metal foot peg surface.



Additional Features Luggage Ready

The optional flexible luggage system design has three possible setups: standard with no top case or side bags, top case installed, or side cases installed. Included in the bike’s design, these accessories enhance the look of the Super Ténéré ES.

Beefy Controls

Wraparound handlebar brush guards come standard and are attached to a tough rubber-mounted handlebar.

Standard Centerstand

Both side stand and centerstand are provided for complete parking convenience.



2021 Yamaha Super Tenere ES Photos

2021 Yamaha Super Tenere ES Videos

