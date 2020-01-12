2020 Yamaha YZF-R6
The Yamaha YZF-R6 was introduced in the 1999 model year, passing through many generations until reaching today’s 2020 model. Historically, it has been one of the best selling and most recognizable sub-1000cc supersport bikes, and we also think it’s one of the best looking as well.
The R6 has a history of being “the first motorcycle to…” including the first over 100 HP at 600cc when it launched in 1999, and it continues to be one of the most powerful of the 600’s with 117 HP in 2020. It also continues to be one of the lightest inline 4 bikes at full wet weight of just 419 lbs.
Pricing for the 2020 YZF-R6 starts at $12,199 US/$14,599 CA
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Yamaha YZF-R6 in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 12,199
- Key Features:
- ABS
- LED Lighting
- Traction Control
Key Specs
- Engine type: 599cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder; 16 titanium valves
- Power: 117 hp
- Wet weight: 419 lb
- Seat height: 33.5 Inch
2020 Yamaha YZF-R6 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|599cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder; 16 titanium valves
|Power
|117 hp
|Bore x Stroke
|67.0mm x 42.5mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.1:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel injection with YCC-T and YCC-I
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate slipper clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm KYB® inverted fork, 3-way adjustable; 4.7-in travel
|Suspension Rear
|KYB® piggyback shock, 4-way adjustable; 4.7-in travel
|Brakes Front
|Dual 320mm hydraulic disc; ABS
|Brakes Rear
|220mm hydraulic disc; ABS
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR 17
|Tires Rear
|180/55 ZR 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|18 L (4.6 US gal.)
|Color
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
|Projector
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Wheelbase
|54.1 in (1374mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.1 in (129 mm)
|Seat Height
|33.5 in (850mm)
|Curb Weight
|419 lbs (190 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
2020 Yamaha YZF-R6 Features
TOP FEATURES
- Beauty, Technology, Speed: The YZF-R6 has it all!
On track or street, the YZF-R6® is one of the most advanced supersport machines ever built. Aerodynamic MotoGP® styling wraps up an incredibly intelligent racing machine, complete with ABS brakes, top-shelf suspension and a full suite of electronic rider aids.
- Unparalleled Racetrack Success
The Yamaha YZF-R6 has won more AMA middleweight races and championships than any other 600cc sportbike, making it the number one choice for amateur and professional racers alike.
- Legendary R6 Handling
The R6 combines superior mass centralization with highly-developed suspension and refined ergonomics to become one of the most nimble machines in the supersport class. The result is awesome road feedback, traction feel, and greater cornering confidence.
- Thrilling Power and Control
With a class-leading, high-revving four-cylinder powerplant at its heart, and traction control and D-Modes allowing the rider to extract even more performance from the potent engine, the R6 screams across the start/finish line ahead of the pack.
ENGINE
- Cutting Edge Engine Design
The R6 is powered by a compact and lightweight 599cc DOHC liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine featuring the latest manufacturing technology. Sixteen titanium valves, a high 13.1:1 compression ratio and lightweight forged pistons allow for smooth, high-revving power. Linerless, direct-plated ceramic-composite cylinder bores provide excellent heat dissipation and reduced friction. Magnesium engine covers minimize engine weight.
- Race-Tested Variable Intake System
The YZF-R6 features Yamaha’s Chip Controlled Intake (YCC-I®)—which electronically changes the effective intake tract length to give the benefits of both shorter and taller intake stacks in a single engine—for a broader, more tractable powerband. The twin injector intake system also uses shower-style fuel injectors above the intakes to provide optimum fuel atomization at high rpm.
- Compact 6-Speed Transmission
A close-ratio six-speed transmission delivers seamless power and maximum acceleration to suit the engine output and is designed to be very compact. The crankshaft, input, and output shafts are “stacked” in a triangular layout to centralize mass and keep the engine shorter front-to-back, which allows optimized engine placement in the frame for outstanding handling.
- Racing-Derived Slipper Clutch
Slipper-type back torque-limiting clutch reduces engine braking effects and eases aggressive downshifting from high speed.
- Compact Titanium Exhaust
The midship titanium muffler contributes to mass centralization and contains EXUP®—Yamaha’s Exhaust Ultimate Power Valve—for a broad powerband, along with an oxygen sensor for spot-on fuel injection and clean-running emissions.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
- GP-Style Deltabox® Frame
The YZF-R6 Deltabox aluminum frame incorporates years of GP development in terms of geometry, engine positioning, and rigidity, resulting in the gold standard in 600-class handling. The R6 combines lightning-fast handling agility with confidence-inspiring mid-corner stability.
- Magnesium Rear Subframe
A magnesium subframe removes weight from the rear of the motorcycle for increased mass centralization, while the flat and narrow seat makes it easier to reach the ground and gives riders more room to maneuver during aggressive racetrack riding.
- Aluminum Fuel Tank
The aluminum alloy fuel tank shaves over 2.5 pounds compared to an equivalent steel tank, lowering the bike’s center of gravity while improving rider ergonomics. The graceful curves of aluminum are accentuated by hand-welded craftsmanship for a truly beautiful finalized part.
- R1-Derived KYB® Fork
To ensure class-leading front-end feel and confidence, the YZF-R6 features the advanced KYB® 43mm fork found on the R1, tuned specifically for the R6. With excellent damping and awesome feedback from the front tire, the fork offers exceptional adjustability, with all adjustments at the top of the fork.
- Advanced KYB® Shock
The lightweight swingarm pivots high in the frame, for increased anti-squat effect and mid-corner stability. The piggyback shock design features four-way preload and damping adjustability for effective wheel control across a wide variety of conditions.
- Powerful Brakes with ABS
The YZF-R6 uses the same components found on the R1, including 320mm front rotors, gripped by four-piston radial-mount calipers, and actuated by a Nissin® radial-pump master cylinder. The result is excellent power with precise control. A lightweight rear caliper supports the front system, and ABS is standard for enhanced braking on imperfect road surfaces.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
- Aggressive R-Series Styling
The YZF-R6 presents a sleek profile that expresses the next generation of Yamaha R-series styling. The LED marker lights create a striking face centered on the MotoGP®-style ram air intake. Futuristic and aggressive, the R6 stands out compared to anything else on the road or track today
- Top-Notch Aerodynamics
The smoothly flowing front ‘face’ and bodywork achieves the highest level of aerodynamic efficiency of any production Yamaha in history, improving top speed on the racetrack. The cross-layered fairing design also ensures excellent airflow to cool the engine with minimal drag.
- LED Lighting
Like the YZF-R1, the R6 uses compact LED headlights that are tucked away for a less mechanical appearance while still providing brilliant illumination. The front LED turn signals are integrated into the mirrors for a sleeker style, while the rear LED taillight is ultra-compact to match the narrow tail unit.
- Ready to Accessorize
The YZF-R6 is ready to hit the racetrack straight from the showroom floor, but for riders looking for the extra edge, an accessory Quick Shift System can be installed to allow for clutchless full-throttle upshifts for maximum acceleration.
ELECTRONICS
- Advanced Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle
The ride-by-wire Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T®) system senses the slightest throttle input by the rider and instantaneously calculates the ideal throttle valve opening, and then actuates the throttle valves to actively control intake volume. This technology gives the rider the precise level of control required to push the envelope at racing speeds.
- Adjustable Traction Control System
A Traction Control System (TCS) assists the rider in managing traction on various road conditions by quickly modulating throttle opening, ignition timing, and fuel volume. On the R6, the TCS is designed to intervene extremely smoothly, for minimal disruption to forward drive, with six modes (plus off) to suit various road conditions and rider preferences.
- Selectable Drive Mode (D-Mode)
The YZF-R6 features Yamaha’s D-Mode system, allowing the rider to choose the optimum engine character for their riding situation and preferences. The rider can choose from three throttle valve control maps (Standard Mode, “A” Mode, and “B” Mode) for different throttle response characteristics at the push of a button.
- Stylish Instrumentation
The YZF-R6 features a combination analog and digital LCD instrument package that displays a huge range of information, including a programmable shift light, fuel economy, dual trip meters with miles-on-reserve function, and indicators for the electronic rider aids, including TCS and D-Mode.
