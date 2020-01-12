2020 Yamaha YZF-R6

The Yamaha YZF-R6 was introduced in the 1999 model year, passing through many generations until reaching today’s 2020 model. Historically, it has been one of the best selling and most recognizable sub-1000cc supersport bikes, and we also think it’s one of the best looking as well.

The R6 has a history of being “the first motorcycle to…” including the first over 100 HP at 600cc when it launched in 1999, and it continues to be one of the most powerful of the 600’s with 117 HP in 2020. It also continues to be one of the lightest inline 4 bikes at full wet weight of just 419 lbs.

Pricing for the 2020 YZF-R6 starts at $12,199 US/$14,599 CA

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Yamaha YZF-R6 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 12,199

12,199 Key Features: ABS LED Lighting Traction Control

Key Specs Engine type: 599cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder; 16 titanium valves

599cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder; 16 titanium valves Power: 117 hp

117 hp Wet weight: 419 lb

419 lb Seat height: 33.5 Inch Key Competitors Honda CBR600RR

Kawasaki ZX-6R

Suzuki GSX-R600

2020 Yamaha YZF-R6 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 599cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder; 16 titanium valves Power 117 hp Bore x Stroke 67.0mm x 42.5mm Compression Ratio 13.1:1 Fuel System Fuel injection with YCC-T and YCC-I Starter Electric Lubrication Blue, Tech Black DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate slipper clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm KYB® inverted fork, 3-way adjustable; 4.7-in travel Suspension Rear KYB® piggyback shock, 4-way adjustable; 4.7-in travel Brakes Front Dual 320mm hydraulic disc; ABS Brakes Rear 220mm hydraulic disc; ABS Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 180/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 18 L (4.6 US gal.) Color Blue, Vivid Orange/Matte Raven Black ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Projector Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 54.1 in (1374mm) Ground Clearance 5.1 in (129 mm) Seat Height 33.5 in (850mm) Curb Weight 419 lbs (190 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2020 Yamaha YZF-R6 Features

TOP FEATURES Beauty, Technology, Speed: The YZF-R6 has it all!

On track or street, the YZF-R6® is one of the most advanced supersport machines ever built. Aerodynamic MotoGP® styling wraps up an incredibly intelligent racing machine, complete with ABS brakes, top-shelf suspension and a full suite of electronic rider aids.

On track or street, the YZF-R6® is one of the most advanced supersport machines ever built. Aerodynamic MotoGP® styling wraps up an incredibly intelligent racing machine, complete with ABS brakes, top-shelf suspension and a full suite of electronic rider aids. Unparalleled Racetrack Success

The Yamaha YZF-R6 has won more AMA middleweight races and championships than any other 600cc sportbike, making it the number one choice for amateur and professional racers alike.

The Yamaha YZF-R6 has won more AMA middleweight races and championships than any other 600cc sportbike, making it the number one choice for amateur and professional racers alike. Legendary R6 Handling

The R6 combines superior mass centralization with highly-developed suspension and refined ergonomics to become one of the most nimble machines in the supersport class. The result is awesome road feedback, traction feel, and greater cornering confidence.

The R6 combines superior mass centralization with highly-developed suspension and refined ergonomics to become one of the most nimble machines in the supersport class. The result is awesome road feedback, traction feel, and greater cornering confidence. Thrilling Power and Control

With a class-leading, high-revving four-cylinder powerplant at its heart, and traction control and D-Modes allowing the rider to extract even more performance from the potent engine, the R6 screams across the start/finish line ahead of the pack. ENGINE Cutting Edge Engine Design

The R6 is powered by a compact and lightweight 599cc DOHC liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine featuring the latest manufacturing technology. Sixteen titanium valves, a high 13.1:1 compression ratio and lightweight forged pistons allow for smooth, high-revving power. Linerless, direct-plated ceramic-composite cylinder bores provide excellent heat dissipation and reduced friction. Magnesium engine covers minimize engine weight.

The R6 is powered by a compact and lightweight 599cc DOHC liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine featuring the latest manufacturing technology. Sixteen titanium valves, a high 13.1:1 compression ratio and lightweight forged pistons allow for smooth, high-revving power. Linerless, direct-plated ceramic-composite cylinder bores provide excellent heat dissipation and reduced friction. Magnesium engine covers minimize engine weight. Race-Tested Variable Intake System

The YZF-R6 features Yamaha's Chip Controlled Intake (YCC-I®)—which electronically changes the effective intake tract length to give the benefits of both shorter and taller intake stacks in a single engine—for a broader, more tractable powerband. The twin injector intake system also uses shower-style fuel injectors above the intakes to provide optimum fuel atomization at high rpm.

The YZF-R6 features Yamaha’s Chip Controlled Intake (YCC-I®)—which electronically changes the effective intake tract length to give the benefits of both shorter and taller intake stacks in a single engine—for a broader, more tractable powerband. The twin injector intake system also uses shower-style fuel injectors above the intakes to provide optimum fuel atomization at high rpm. Compact 6-Speed Transmission

A close-ratio six-speed transmission delivers seamless power and maximum acceleration to suit the engine output and is designed to be very compact. The crankshaft, input, and output shafts are "stacked" in a triangular layout to centralize mass and keep the engine shorter front-to-back, which allows optimized engine placement in the frame for outstanding handling.

A close-ratio six-speed transmission delivers seamless power and maximum acceleration to suit the engine output and is designed to be very compact. The crankshaft, input, and output shafts are “stacked” in a triangular layout to centralize mass and keep the engine shorter front-to-back, which allows optimized engine placement in the frame for outstanding handling. Racing-Derived Slipper Clutch

Slipper-type back torque-limiting clutch reduces engine braking effects and eases aggressive downshifting from high speed.

Slipper-type back torque-limiting clutch reduces engine braking effects and eases aggressive downshifting from high speed. Compact Titanium Exhaust

The midship titanium muffler contributes to mass centralization and contains EXUP®—Yamaha’s Exhaust Ultimate Power Valve—for a broad powerband, along with an oxygen sensor for spot-on fuel injection and clean-running emissions. CHASSIS/SUSPENSION GP-Style Deltabox® Frame

The YZF-R6 Deltabox aluminum frame incorporates years of GP development in terms of geometry, engine positioning, and rigidity, resulting in the gold standard in 600-class handling. The R6 combines lightning-fast handling agility with confidence-inspiring mid-corner stability.

The YZF-R6 Deltabox aluminum frame incorporates years of GP development in terms of geometry, engine positioning, and rigidity, resulting in the gold standard in 600-class handling. The R6 combines lightning-fast handling agility with confidence-inspiring mid-corner stability. Magnesium Rear Subframe

A magnesium subframe removes weight from the rear of the motorcycle for increased mass centralization, while the flat and narrow seat makes it easier to reach the ground and gives riders more room to maneuver during aggressive racetrack riding.

A magnesium subframe removes weight from the rear of the motorcycle for increased mass centralization, while the flat and narrow seat makes it easier to reach the ground and gives riders more room to maneuver during aggressive racetrack riding. Aluminum Fuel Tank

The aluminum alloy fuel tank shaves over 2.5 pounds compared to an equivalent steel tank, lowering the bike's center of gravity while improving rider ergonomics. The graceful curves of aluminum are accentuated by hand-welded craftsmanship for a truly beautiful finalized part.

The aluminum alloy fuel tank shaves over 2.5 pounds compared to an equivalent steel tank, lowering the bike’s center of gravity while improving rider ergonomics. The graceful curves of aluminum are accentuated by hand-welded craftsmanship for a truly beautiful finalized part. R1-Derived KYB® Fork

To ensure class-leading front-end feel and confidence, the YZF-R6 features the advanced KYB® 43mm fork found on the R1, tuned specifically for the R6. With excellent damping and awesome feedback from the front tire, the fork offers exceptional adjustability, with all adjustments at the top of the fork.

To ensure class-leading front-end feel and confidence, the YZF-R6 features the advanced KYB® 43mm fork found on the R1, tuned specifically for the R6. With excellent damping and awesome feedback from the front tire, the fork offers exceptional adjustability, with all adjustments at the top of the fork. Advanced KYB® Shock

The lightweight swingarm pivots high in the frame, for increased anti-squat effect and mid-corner stability. The piggyback shock design features four-way preload and damping adjustability for effective wheel control across a wide variety of conditions.

The lightweight swingarm pivots high in the frame, for increased anti-squat effect and mid-corner stability. The piggyback shock design features four-way preload and damping adjustability for effective wheel control across a wide variety of conditions. Powerful Brakes with ABS

The YZF-R6 uses the same components found on the R1, including 320mm front rotors, gripped by four-piston radial-mount calipers, and actuated by a Nissin® radial-pump master cylinder. The result is excellent power with precise control. A lightweight rear caliper supports the front system, and ABS is standard for enhanced braking on imperfect road surfaces. ADDITIONAL FEATURES Aggressive R-Series Styling

The YZF-R6 presents a sleek profile that expresses the next generation of Yamaha R-series styling. The LED marker lights create a striking face centered on the MotoGP®-style ram air intake. Futuristic and aggressive, the R6 stands out compared to anything else on the road or track today

The YZF-R6 presents a sleek profile that expresses the next generation of Yamaha R-series styling. The LED marker lights create a striking face centered on the MotoGP®-style ram air intake. Futuristic and aggressive, the R6 stands out compared to anything else on the road or track today Top-Notch Aerodynamics

The smoothly flowing front 'face' and bodywork achieves the highest level of aerodynamic efficiency of any production Yamaha in history, improving top speed on the racetrack. The cross-layered fairing design also ensures excellent airflow to cool the engine with minimal drag.

The smoothly flowing front ‘face’ and bodywork achieves the highest level of aerodynamic efficiency of any production Yamaha in history, improving top speed on the racetrack. The cross-layered fairing design also ensures excellent airflow to cool the engine with minimal drag. LED Lighting

Like the YZF-R1, the R6 uses compact LED headlights that are tucked away for a less mechanical appearance while still providing brilliant illumination. The front LED turn signals are integrated into the mirrors for a sleeker style, while the rear LED taillight is ultra-compact to match the narrow tail unit.

Like the YZF-R1, the R6 uses compact LED headlights that are tucked away for a less mechanical appearance while still providing brilliant illumination. The front LED turn signals are integrated into the mirrors for a sleeker style, while the rear LED taillight is ultra-compact to match the narrow tail unit. Ready to Accessorize

The YZF-R6 is ready to hit the racetrack straight from the showroom floor, but for riders looking for the extra edge, an accessory Quick Shift System can be installed to allow for clutchless full-throttle upshifts for maximum acceleration. ELECTRONICS Advanced Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle

The ride-by-wire Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T®) system senses the slightest throttle input by the rider and instantaneously calculates the ideal throttle valve opening, and then actuates the throttle valves to actively control intake volume. This technology gives the rider the precise level of control required to push the envelope at racing speeds.

The ride-by-wire Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T®) system senses the slightest throttle input by the rider and instantaneously calculates the ideal throttle valve opening, and then actuates the throttle valves to actively control intake volume. This technology gives the rider the precise level of control required to push the envelope at racing speeds. Adjustable Traction Control System

A Traction Control System (TCS) assists the rider in managing traction on various road conditions by quickly modulating throttle opening, ignition timing, and fuel volume. On the R6, the TCS is designed to intervene extremely smoothly, for minimal disruption to forward drive, with six modes (plus off) to suit various road conditions and rider preferences.

A Traction Control System (TCS) assists the rider in managing traction on various road conditions by quickly modulating throttle opening, ignition timing, and fuel volume. On the R6, the TCS is designed to intervene extremely smoothly, for minimal disruption to forward drive, with six modes (plus off) to suit various road conditions and rider preferences. Selectable Drive Mode (D-Mode)

The YZF-R6 features Yamaha's D-Mode system, allowing the rider to choose the optimum engine character for their riding situation and preferences. The rider can choose from three throttle valve control maps (Standard Mode, "A" Mode, and "B" Mode) for different throttle response characteristics at the push of a button.

The YZF-R6 features Yamaha’s D-Mode system, allowing the rider to choose the optimum engine character for their riding situation and preferences. The rider can choose from three throttle valve control maps (Standard Mode, “A” Mode, and “B” Mode) for different throttle response characteristics at the push of a button. Stylish Instrumentation

The YZF-R6 features a combination analog and digital LCD instrument package that displays a huge range of information, including a programmable shift light, fuel economy, dual trip meters with miles-on-reserve function, and indicators for the electronic rider aids, including TCS and D-Mode.

2020 Yamaha YZF-R6 Photos

2020 Yamaha YZF-R6 Videos