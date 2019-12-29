The King Of The Supersport Class: The 2020 Honda CBR600RR

The legendary Honda CBR600RR returns for 2020. Ever since the CBR600RR rolled onto the scene back in 2003, it has become the standard for 600cc supersports motorcycles. Featuring top of the range technology, MotoGP inspired aerodynamics, and the perfect blend of performance and handling, the CBR600RR is a true racing replica to dominate the streets on.

Powered by a tried and tested 599cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that produces 113 horsepower and 48.7 lb-ft of peak torque, the CBR600RR offers exceptional performance in a package that’s light and nimble on the roads. The secret to the CBR600RR’s success isn’t the engine performance; it’s down to the handling.

Built on top of a lightweight twin-spar aluminum chassis, the CBR600RR features top-notch Showa Big Piston forks and a Unit Pro-Link single-shock, combined with Honda’s incredible HESD (Honda Electric Steering Damper) technology that offers optimum damping force, courtesy of the ECU.

It’s no wonder that the CBR600RR platform has chalked up plenty of victories in the World Supersport Championships over the years. It offers ample firepower wrapped in a compact and nimble package. Today’s CBR600RR takes engineering and styling cues directly from the MotoGP winning RC213V, making it more fearsome than ever before!

For 2020, the CBR600RR is available with or without ABS, both in Matte Black Metallic finishes.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 11,799

11,799 Key Features: Anti-lock brakes (ABS) LED lights Honda Multi-Action System

Key Specs Engine type: 599cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder

599cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder Power: 113 horsepower

113 horsepower Wet weight: 410 lbs

410 lbs Seat height: 32.3 Inch Key Competitors Yamaha YZF-R6

Kawasaki ZX-6R

Suzuki GSX-R600

2020 Honda CBR600RR Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 599cc Liquid-Cooled Inline Four-Cylinder Power 113 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 67mm x 42.5mm Compression Ratio 12.2:1 Fuel System Dual Stage Fuel Injection (DSFI) with 40mm throttle bodies Starter Electric Lubrication Wet SUMP DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multiplate Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive #525 O-ring chain; 16T/42T CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm inverted Big Piston Fork with spring preload, 4.3 inches of travel Suspension Rear Unit Pro-Link® HMAS™ single shock with spring preload; 5.6 inches of travel Brakes Front Dual radial-mounted four-piston calipers with full-floating 310mm discs Brakes Rear Single-caliper 220mm disc Tires Front 120/70ZR-17 radial Tires Rear 180/55ZR-17 radial Fuel Tank Capacity 18.17 L (4.8 US gal.) Color Matte Black Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Computer-controlled digital transistorized with 3-D mapping Spark Plugs NGK Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 1369mm (53.9 in.) Ground Clearance 135 mm (5.3 in.) Seat Height 822mm (32.3 in.) Curb Weight 185 kg (410 lb.) WARRANTY Warranty 12-month Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2020 Honda CBR600RR Features

Radial Mounted Front-brake Calipers The CBR600RR uses radial-mounted monoblock front-brake calipers. This construction makes the caliper stiffer, and that means you get better brake feel for more linear, powerful stopping. Each caliper also uses four chromium-plated aluminum pistons for smooth, friction-free operation. 12-spoke Wheels With their consistent rigidity and balance, these sharp-looking 12-spoke cast aluminum wheels work with the fork and enhance suspension feedback to deliver real handling improvements. Electronic Combined Anti-lock Braking (C-abs) The available electronically controlled C-ABS distributes brake force over both wheels, helping to maintain braking confidence in less-than-ideal conditions. The system electronically measures rider input on the brake lever and pedal, and applies only the front or rear brake in some cases or combines both brakes in other situations. Line-beam Headlights Line-beam headlights feature a two-piece reflector design that utilizes two H7 bulbs for optimum light distribution and unique compact design. The result: the headlight helps you see better and also helps make you visible to traffic. Centrally Located Fuel Tank The CBR600RR’s 4.8-gallon fuel tank is positioned in the center of the chassis and low in the frame. This allows for a more compact design, but even more important helps centralize the bike’s mass. Increased mass centralization means the CBR is more responsive to rider input, especially when leaning the bike into a turn or standing it up at the exit. Honda Electronic Steering Damper (Hesd) Most steering dampers only sense handlebar-deflection speed. The Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD) is way more sophisticated. It also detects vehicle speed, and adjusts damping proportionally. That helps maintain low-speed maneuverability while providing excellent, predictable high-speed handling. Honda Multi-action System (Hmas) Inverted Fork The HMAS cartridge fork features an exclusive internal piston construction. The innovative design employs smaller-diameter pistons to keep oil velocity high for improved damping characteristics and an expanded range of adjustability. The result: you get more precise suspension performance, especially over smaller surface irregularities. Unit Pro-link® Suspension By eliminating the frame-mounted top shock mount, Unit Pro-Link® isolates the chassis from bumps, resulting in more precise handling and better traction. Developed on Honda’s championship-winning MotoGP bikes, it’s a perfect example of the CBR’s superior engineering. Dual-stage Fuel Injection Two sets of injectors per cylinder ensure both low- and high-rpm performance. You get near-instantaneous high-rpm response, along with great low-rpm metering and clean running. Dual-stage Ram Air A nose-mounted, two-stage ram air system provides a high volume of cool air to the air box for linear power delivery and superb engine performance.

