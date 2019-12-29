Practical Performance: The 2020 Honda CBR650R

The 2020 Honda CBR650R is the latest practical sports machine from Honda. It’s a model that bridges the gap between sports-oriented performance and everyday practicality. Like the older CBR650F model, the new CBR650R is fast, fun, and incredibly versatile. The “R” designation simply indicates that the CBR650R takes more DNA from the “RR” stable than ever before.

As you can see from the design, the CBR650RR takes as a lot of stylistic cues from the current CBR1000RR. Though it’s certainly aggressive in appearance, the CBR650R offers a more restrained ride experience that carefully toes the line between trackday hell-raiser and sensible day-to-day commuter.

Powered by a 649cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine, the 650 might be bigger in displacement than the likes of the CBR600RR but the engine has been tweaked to offer more practical power, resulting in reduced peak horsepower overall, but more power where you actually need if for city riding. Still, the CBR650R still boasts a potent 94 horsepower and 47 lb-ft of peak torque.

With responsive handling, a suite of modern rider aids, comfortable and practical riding ergonomics, and more than enough power, the CBR650R is a rare beast indeed: half-racer, half-practical runaround, but with no compromises on either side.

Fitted with ABS for 2020, the CBR650R is available in Honda’s Grand Prix Red.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 9,699

9,699 Key Features: Anti-lock brakes (ABS) LED lights Special Engine Tuning

Key Specs Engine type: 649cc liquid cooled inline 4 cylinder

649cc liquid cooled inline 4 cylinder Power: 94 horsepower

94 horsepower Wet weight: 458 lbs

2020 Honda CBR650R Specifications

ENGINE Engine 649cc liquid cooled inline 4 cylinder Power 94 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 67mm x 46mm Compression Ratio 11.6:1 Fuel System PGM-FI with 32mm throttle bodies Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multiplate, A.S.clutch Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive #525 O-ring chain; 15T/42T CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm fork; 4.25 inches of travel Suspension Rear Showa Single Shock; 5.04 inches of travel Brakes Front Dual 320mm discs with radial-mount four-piston calipers; ABS Brakes Rear Single 240mm disc; ABS Tires Front 120/70-17 Tires Rear 180/55-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 15.4L (4.1 US gal.) Color Grand Prix Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transisterized Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 1447mm (57 in.) Ground Clearance 130 mm (5.11 in.) Seat Height 810 mm (31.9 in.) Curb Weight 207 kg (458 lb.) WARRANTY Warranty 12-month Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2020 Honda CBR650R Features

649cc Dohc Engine Engines like this are what Honda does best. The four-cylinder design makes it smoother and faster revving than most twins, and offers ample low- to midrange torque, plus plenty of power through the entire rev range. Sportbike Styling The CBR650R looks just the way a modern sportbike should—all business, with a generous dose of style. Check out MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez’s dominating Honda RC213V, and you’ll see where the CBR650R gets its good looks. Plus, the bodywork is aerodynamic and refined, so you can tuck in at speed. 4.1-gallon Fuel Tank A bike as versatile as the CBR650R needs plenty of range, and the 4.1-gallon fuel tank provides just that. Instruments In addition to the usual speedometer and tachometer, the full-flat instrument panel features an LCD readout with indicators for gear position, water temperature, peak-hold display of engine RPM, upshift indicator, and more. Led Headlight The CBR650R uses an eye-catching dual-lens LED headlight that casts a powerful, scientifically tuned beam. It’s both brighter and smaller than a conventional design, and contributes in a big way to the CBR650R’s sense of style. MUFFLER Mufflers need to accomplish four things: They need to quiet the engine without robbing power, they need to help tune engine output, they need to sound great, and they’re a huge style element on any bike. The CBR650R’s exhaust knocks it out of the park on all counts, and sounds like only an inline four can. Y-spoke Aluminum Wheels The aluminum wheels feature helps reduce unsprung weight. These lighter hoops have a greater influence on handling than the numbers alone suggest. Honda Selectable Torque Control (Hstc) With Honda Selectable Torque Control System (HSTC) the CBR650R offers you peace of mind during aggressive riding conditions. The system adjusts engine power to optimize torque at the rear wheel, reducing rear-wheel slip. And here’s the best part: you can turn it on or turn it off with a handlebar-mounted switch. Twin-spar Frame The CBR650R refines a classic Honda design. The twin-spar frame incorporates pivot plates, engine hangers, seat rails, and other components that all reduce weight. It’s light, strong, and provides the basis for the CB650R’s stellar handling. Four-into-one Exhaust Power, style and an unmistakable growl—you get all three with the four-into-one exhaust system on the CBR650R. Rear-disc Brake A 240mm hydraulic disc at the rear complements the twin front discs for plenty of stopping power. Refined Intake System The CBR650R features a twin-duct intake design, engineered to ram cool, dense air into the airbox, increasing horsepower. Six-speed Transmission Smooth, Nearly Seamless Shifts And Gear Ratios Matched To The Way You Want To Ride: Those Are Two Of The Characteristics That Make This Honda So Much Fun To Ride. Slipper Clutch The Assist Slipper Clutch Lightens Clutch Operation By Approximately 12 Percent Compared To Previous Models, And That Reduces Rear-wheel Hop During Rapid Downshifts. Special Engine Tuning Finely-tuned Valve Timing And Piston Shapes Improve Engine Response, Especially From The Idle To 8000 Rpm. This Delivers A Big Advantage In Urban Environments. Sporting Riding Position Comfortable For Casual, Weekday Use And More Aggressive Weekend Sport Rides Alike. The Seat/bar/peg Relationship In Any Motorcycle Is Critical, And With The Cbr650r, You’ll Truly Feel Like A Part Of This Bike.

