KTM’s Lineup Is Better Than Ever Before

KTM has been making waves the last couple of years. The company has a lot of really good bikes across the range, and it keeps adding to it. The addition of the 390 Adventure for the 2020 model year is an important one.

The company relies on three main powertrains, and you can see this in the motorcycles listed below. The 390 is the bottom rung of the ladder, the 790 sits in the middle and the 1290 is at the top. There are also a couple of others on some of KTM’s more unique bikes. The lineup for 2020 is seriously good, and you should be able to find a ride that suits your needs.

2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R

The 1290 Super Adventure R is the peak of the KTM adventure line. The motorcycle is ready to go just about anywhere, and that’s exactly what the engineers at KTM wanted it to be able to do. It’s an extremely tough and high-powered machine ready for just about anything.

The liquid-cooled V-twin engine has a displacement of 1,301cc. The bike also features a six-speed manual transmission. Pair that with a tubular steel frame and you have a motorcycle that’s strong and powerful.

2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

The 2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is the more road-focused version of the Super Adventure S. The bike is still up for pretty much anything. However, you’ll find the Adventure S is more at home on a twisty highway.

The powertrain is the same. You get the same 1,301cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine. The same six-speed manual transmission. Much of the other equipment is the same, too. If you’re the kind of adventure rider who spends most of your time on pavement, then this is the KTM motorcycle for you.

2020 KTM 790 Adventure R Rally

The 2020 KTM 790 Adventure R Rally is a unique model. It’s a vehicle that’s built with a rally racing design. The company only plans to make 500 versions of the motorcycle around the world. That means you’ll probably have trouble getting your hands on one.

The motorcycle has a liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with a displacement of 799cc. The engine also has a six-speed manual transmission. It’s a bike built for taking on long distances and extreme off-road conditions

2020 KTM 790 Adventure R

The 790 Adventure R is the perfect bike for a wide variety of applications. It’s a bike that offers up good on-road manners as well as some serious off-road chops. It’s a more hardcore off-roader than the regular 790 Adventure.

The bike offers a 799cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. The engine is then mated to a six speed manual transmission. It’s the same powertrain as is in the bike discussed above. However, instead of making a limited number of them, KTM is making as many of these bikes as it can sell.

2020 KTM 790 Adventure

The KTM 790 Adventure is a good adventure bike that is a little more road-focused than the Adventure-R. The bike may be more focused on the road, but the bike still has plenty of off-road capability.

The model features the same powertrain as the Adventure-R. It’s a 799cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. If you need something a little less hardcore, this is a good choice.

2020 KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure is a new bike for 2020, and it’s one that’s highly anticipated. KTM took the 390 platform that it uses for its other small bikes and turned it into an adventure machine. The motorcycle is ready to go anywhere, and it’s small size and nimble handling should make it an excellent commuter bike, too.

The KTM 390 Adventure comes with a 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that offers a six-speed manual transmission with a special anti-hopping clutch. The bike also gets ABS and EMS are Bosch systems.

2020 KTM 690 Enduro R

KTM is arguably best known for killing it when it comes to motocross and enduro bikes. The KTM 690 Enduro R takes that expertise and brings it to the dual-sport segment. The motorcycle is a great bike on the road, but it really shines off-road.

The motorcycle features a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with a displacement of 693cc. The bike also has a six-speed manual transmission and a slipper clutch. Pair that with the WP XPLOR suspension and you have one of the best dual sports out there.

2020 KTM 690 SMC R

If you think the enduro I just discussed was a cool bike, then you’re going to absolutely love the KTM 690 SMC R supermoto. The bike takes what KTM does right and puts it on a supermoto motorcycle that’s street ready and totally badass.

The motorcycle features a 693cc LC4 single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The bike also comes with WP Suspension at the front and rear and some street-ready tires. If you’re a supermoto fan, then there are few bikes that will be as satisfying as this motorcycle.

2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R

The KTM 1290 Super Duke R is the sharp end of the stick when it comes to naked sportbikes for the orange and black brand. The company has made a truly impressive high-performance machine with the Super Duke R, and it’s a bike that blows most other sportbikes out of the water.

The motorcycle features a 1,301cc V-twin engine that’s liquid cooled. That engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with a slipper clutch. The motorcycle also gets a Bosch ABS system with cornering ABS.

2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT

What would happen if you took the 1290 Super Duke R and made if comfortable and added all the equipment you’d need for long rides? You’d get the 1290 Super Duke GT. This sport touring machine is just that. It’s the Super Duke R reimagined as a serious touring motorcycle.

The 1290 Super Duke GT features the same 1,301cc V-twin liquid-cooled engine as is in the Super Duke R. It’s mated to the same six-speed manual transmission and makes the same power and torque. The bike can be had with all kinds of accessories, too, to make your ride as comfortable as possible.

2020 KTM 790 Duke

The 390 Duke does what the 390 Adventure does. It brings the ethos of the model to a different audience by offering a smaller sized package. The 390 Duke is a good package, too. I rode one at AIMExpo 2019 and found it to be a high-quality machine, though not really my cup of tea.

The model features the same 390 engine that’s found in other KTM small displacement bikes. It’s a 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that’s mated to a six-speed manual transmission and has an anti-hopping clutch on it.

2020 KTM RC 390

If you want a more traditional sport bike with some moderate power, then the KTM RC 390 supersport is the bike for you. It’s a fully faired bike with body panels that make it more like a conventional sport bike.

The RC 390 still utilizes the 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that’s in the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure, but this bike is one of the sharpest small displacement sportbike you’ll find on the market. If you want something that is small and will get your blood pumping, this is it.