Subtle Upgrades For The 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour

The 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour has a few cool upgrades for the New Year, but if you’re expecting a completely overhaul then prepare to be disappointed. The Gold Wing line’s upgrades might not be as significant or as exciting as other models on the roster, but the Gold Wing doesn’t need fantastic updates to steal the headlines.

The first noticeable difference is the addition of fog lights, which now come as standard on all Tour-designated models to improve safety and visibility in inclement weather. Next, Honda has added a new and improved grab handle for pillions, increasing comfort and boosting ergonomics. Passengers will also benefit from the Gold Wing Tour’s updated suspension, which has been modified for better pillion comfort.

Another improvement comes in the form of saddlebag USB port that was once only available in the Gold Wing’s Airbag trim, which is now available on all models. A software upgrade for the navigation software, and a new center storage pocket button round off the major changes for 2020.

The 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour is available in two finishes: Candy Ardent Red with black accents, and a Pearl Glare White which now comes with a blacked out engine, frame, and wheels option too.

Model Overview

General Info Price: Est $27,500

Est $27,500 Key Features: ABS and Dual-Combined Braking System (D-CBS) LED fog lights 50-Liter Travel Trunk

Key Specs Engine type: 1833cc Liquid Cooled 6-cylinder

1833cc Liquid Cooled 6-cylinder Power: 97.9 Rear-Wheel horsepower

97.9 Rear-Wheel horsepower Wet weight: 838 lbs

838 lbs Seat height: 29.3 Inch

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 1833cc, Liquid-cooled, SOHC, 6-cylinder Power 97.9 Rear-Wheel Horsepower Bore x Stroke 73mm x 73mm Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Fuel System Starter Integrated Starter Generator system Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Transmission 6-Speed Manual Transmission Final Drive Shaft CHASSIS Suspension Front Double Wishbone Suspension Rear Pro Link Brakes Front Dual hydraulic 320mm disc Brakes Rear Single hydraulic 316mm disc Tires Front 130/70-18 Tires Rear 200/55-16 Fuel Tank Capacity 21.1 L (5.57 US gal.) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transistorized Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 1695mm (77 in.) Ground Clearance 130 mm (5.11 in.) Seat Height 744mm (29.3 in.) Curb Weight 365 kg (804 lb.) WARRANTY Warranty 36-month unlimited mileage limited warranty Extension Up to 8 years extended coverage available

with Honda Protection Plan.

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Features

Engine Features The Gold Wing’s horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine is famously smooth and powerful. The latest version is an 1833cc design that’s over 13 pounds lighter than the previous generation (more than 8 pounds for the DCT versions). Aluminum Cylinder Sleeves High-strength aluminum cylinder sleeves help reduce weight, increase cooling efficiency, and reduce engine length. The 73mm cylinder bore and short, high-strength crankshaft also help make the engine more compact. Unicam Cylinder Head Design The Gold Wing’s engine uses four-valve, Unicam® cylinder head design. That improves engine performance and power, and also contributes to the engine’s weight reduction from its previous generation. The four-valve per cylinder design is also a big part of the Gold Wing’s superior fuel efficiency. 6-Speed Manual Transmission Want a manual transmission? The latest Gold Wings offer the best conventional gearbox in Gold Wing history. Case in point: an overdrive sixth gear so highway cruising is smoother than ever. Slipper Clutch We’ve given our manual-transmission Gold Wings a slipper clutch, just like our premium sportbikes. It only makes sense—the 1833cc engine delivers tons of power, and the new chassis lets you ride this Gold Wing like a sportbike. Twisty roads? Bring ’em on! Double-Wall Exhaust Pipes You may think this is just for cosmetics, but on a hot day single-wall exhaust pipes can throw off a lot of heat. The Gold Wing’s twin-wall design keeps things cooler. Plus, this is the best sounding Gold Wing we’ve ever built! Fuel Efficiency Because the 2020 Gold Wing is light, you’d expect it to be fuel efficient. But its weight is just the start. Combined with the bike’s engine, intake system, and four-valve design, estimated fuel economy is up 22 percent from the previous generation.* Want to really squeeze the last mile out of every drop? Try the “Econ” ride mode setting. *Honda’s fuel economy estimates are based on EPA exhaust emission measurement test procedures and are intended for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors. Walking Mode All Gold Wings with DCT transmissions feature “Walking Mode,” which lets you creep forward under power at a walking pace. Think how easy it will be to get in and out of tight parking spots with a fully loaded bike. Cruise Control Of course the 2020 Gold Wing still features cruise control—it was one of the first touring bikes to offer the feature. And now, with our stellar throttle-by-wire system, it’s better than ever.

