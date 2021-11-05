Yamaha: 2022 XSR900 Headed for Europe

Yamaha’s got a retro beastie headed for the EU – and the MT-09-lookalike’s 1980’s-themed makeover harkening to Christian Sarron’s racing days (its first big facelift since 2016) is just the thing to pair with the updated Euro5 compliance.

The XSR900 has always followed in the footsteps of its sibling, the MT-09. Now that the MT-09 is compliant with Euro5 standards (with a big overhaul that was debuted last year), we kind of expected the XSR900 to follow suit.

According to MCN, Yamaha’s 2022 XSR900 now has an updated Deltabox frame (like the MT-09), though the headstock will be a bit lower to accommodate the lower handlebar, as well as a slightly longer swingarm for better balance and heft (55mm longer, to be exact.

The 889cc transverse triple engine has also been borrowed from the MT-09 – and that includes the extra 4 ponies pushing the peak power figure to 119bh. Should the torque figures be the same as the MT, we’re also looking at 93 Nm – and the report reminds us that the XSR’s now sporting a fresher, tuned exhaust system that might add a bit of extra punch not stated in the current specs.

Other features include the mandatory Brembo radial master cylinder brakes, a fully adjustable, gold-finished inverted pair of KYB forks, front air intakes, and race-style filler.

Additional perks include the snazzy new ‘spin-forged’ cast wheels (700g lighter than the previous), as well as an additional riding mode (bringing the count up to four), a quick-shifter, a 3.5inch, full-color TFT dash, 15-litre MotoGP-inspired fuel tank, and a six-axis IMU that gives us three-way lean-sensitive traction and slide control plus anti-wheelie and cornering ABS.

The slimmer, more rigid dimensions that Yamaha has promised also guarantee a more nimble, responsive ride -now all we have to do is get Brandon Jackson to swing a leg over for comparison purposes (he covered our review for Yammie’s 2016 XSR900 – make sure to give it a read.)

The 2022 XSR900 is expected to be on markets for February 2022; no pricing is given yet, though we can use the general comparison of 2021 machines below to guesstimate the dint it will make in your pockets.

From $9,399

From $9,499

Make sure to read up on other projects Yamaha has in the pipeline, and as always, stay safe on the twisties.