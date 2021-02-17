The 2021 Yamaha XSR900 Delivers Retro Styling in a Sport Package

The Yamaha XSR900 is, for all intents and purposes, an MT-09 wearing a new suit. For 2021, however, it does not adopt the new engine, staying with the 847cc inline-triple that the 2020 Yamaha MT-09 used. This means the retro clothing is still pushed along with 115 HP and 65 lb-ft of torque in this Japanese-made bike.

The XSR900 uses that power nicely. With a mildly forward-leaning riding position, and with the engine more upright than the MT-09, meaning a slightly higher fuel tank, it harkens back to the days of the cafe racer, without actually being a cafe racer. It is still a comfortable, rideable bike, and has earned rave reviews with good reason.

Unlike cafe racers of old, however, the 2021 XSR900 has all the Yamaha technology that the MT-09 carries. This includes traction control, dual-zone ABS, semi-adjustable suspension, anti-wheelie control… the works.

The 2021 Yamaha XSR900 starts at $9,499 USD / $11,299 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha XSR900 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $9,499 USD / $11,299 CAD

Neo-retro LED lighting all around Same stability and traction control as the MT-09 Neo-retro looks and aesthetic

: 430 lbs (195 kg) Seat Height: 32.7 inches (830 mm) Competitors Ducati Hypermotard 950

Kawasaki Z900RS

Triumph Street Twin

2021 Yamaha XSR900 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 847cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline 3-cylinder 4- stroke Power 115 Hp Bore x Stroke 78.0mm x 59.1mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System Yamaha Fuel Injection with YCC-T Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate assist-and-slipper wet clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm inverted fork, adjustable preload and rebound damping; 5.4-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock, adjustable preload and rebound damping; 5.1-in travel Brakes Front 298mm dual hydraulic discs; ABS Brakes Rear 245mm single hydraulic disc; ABS Tires Front 120/70ZR17 Tires Rear 180/55ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.7 gal Color Radical White/Rapid Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 81.7 in Overall Width 32.1 Overall Height 44.9 in Wheelbase 56.7 in Ground Clearance 5.3 in Seat Height 32.7 in Wet Weight 430 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha XSR900 Features

TOP FEATURES A Style All Its Own

The XSR900™ blends Yamaha’s world-class engineering with standout neo-retro style, creating a new type of machine for riders looking for an authentic and honest motorcycle that doesn’t sacrifice performance. Drawing influence from Yamaha’s classic “XS” series of motorcycles, the XSR oozes class with its exposed aluminum details, retro-influenced bodywork, stepped seat and custom lighting and instrumentation.

Advanced Crossplane Crankshaft Concept Engine

The XSR900 features a thrilling 847cc Crossplane Crankshaft Concept liquid-cooled inline 3-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve-per-cylinder engine based on the MT-09™. The compact motor offers the best balance of both 2- and 4-cylinder designs with an exciting, torquey and quick-revving engine character.

Cutting-Edge Electronics

The XSR900 combines a classic heritage with modern performance. Featuring ride-by-wire YCC-T® engine control, adjustable D-MODE throttle response, and an adjustable Traction Control System, the rider can make the most of the potent engine and chassis.

Powerful Braking with ABS

The XSR900 provides exceptional and confident braking power, thanks to its sportbike-spec brakes backed up with the security of ABS.

Compact, Sporty Chassis

The narrow aluminum frame features sport-oriented geometry for light and nimble handling. The adjustable front and rear suspension allows the rider to customize their XSR900 to match the road conditions and personal preferences.



ENGINE Advanced Crossplane Crankshaft Concept Engine

The XSR900 features a thrilling 847cc liquid-cooled inline 3-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve-per-cylinder Crossplane Crankshaft Concept engine based on the MT-09. With a 78mm x 59.1mm bore and stroke and 11.5:1 compression ratio, the compact motor produces a torquey and quick-revving engine character.

Advanced Ride-by-Wire Throttle with D-MODE

The XSR900 is equipped with Yamaha’s Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) for precise throttle control as well as Yamaha’s selectable D-MODE which allows the rider to adjust engine character on the fly. STD Mode is set to accommodate a wide range of riding conditions, A Mode gives the rider a sportier throttle response in the low-to mid-rpm range, and B Mode lets the rider enjoy a softer throttle response.

Adjustable Traction Control

The XSR900’s Traction Control System lets the rider get on the gas with more confidence by regulating the bike’s ignition timing, fuel injection and throttle valve opening based on wheel speeds. Three modes are available: Mode “1” is for minimal intervention, Mode “2” is for maximum intervention, and “OFF” switches the system off entirely.

Vibration Reducing Counterbalancer

To reduce vibration and provide a smooth, modern engine character, the motor uses a geared counterbalancer that revolves in the opposite direction as the crankshaft.

Fracture-Split Connecting Rods

Just like Yamaha’s racetrack-developed supersport models, the XSR900 makes use of fracture-split connecting rods for ultimate precision and performance. The fracture-split method splits the big-end ring of a connecting rod in two by applying a sharp impact which creates a perfectly matching surface when it is bolted around the crankshaft.

Unique Staggered Intake Funnels

To create the XSR900’s potent mid-range torque and unique intake sound, the engine’s intake funnels have been designed with three uneven lengths. Combined with the YCC-T system, the XSR900 gives its rider the ‘right-now’ thrust ideal for street riding.

Compact 6-Speed Transmission

The XSR900’s 6-speed transmission takes full advantage of the low- to-mid-range torque and excellent response of the inline triple while further enhancing the narrow 3-cylinder design.

Assist-and-Slipper Clutch

The XSR900 includes an advanced assist-and-slipper clutch unit that provides both greater clamping force and back-torque reduction. This allows for the use of lighter clutch springs – reducing clutch lever effort by 20% – as well as minimizing rear-wheel hop under aggressive deceleration.



Compact, Sporty Chassis

Underneath the sleek bodywork, the aluminum frame features a sport-oriented wheelbase with rake and trail geometry that works with the compact 3-cylinder engine to achieve light and nimble handling.

Adjustable Suspension

Both front and rear suspension systems feature spring preload and rebound damping adjustments for a truly customizable ride. Up front, an inverted fork with 41mm inner tubes provides 5.4 inches of travel while the rear linkage-type monoshock uses a nearly horizontal layout for improved mass-centralization, along with 5.1 inches of rear wheel travel.

Powerful Braking with ABS

The XSR900 provides exceptional braking power thanks to sportbike-spec front brakes that consist of paired floating 298mm discs with radially-mounted 4-piston calipers and a 245mm rear disc. ABS works to prevent wheel lock under hard deceleration.

Lightweight Wheels

Lightweight 10-spoke cast aluminum wheels are fitted with a 120/70ZR17 front tire and 180/55ZR17 rear tire for excellent traction.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Advanced Instrumentation

The round LCD panel features a ton of information: digital tachometer, speedometer, gear position, eco mode indicator, TCS and D-MODE indicators, ambient and coolant temperature, a fuel gauge and range of trip computer functions including a clock, instant and average fuel consumption, fuel reserve trip meter and the usual trip meters.

Neo-Retro Lighting

Up front, a large, round multi-reflector headlight provides both style and illumination in equal measure, complete with trick aluminum supports while out back, a round all-LED tail and brake light is mounted above the rear fender.

Stylish and Ergonomic Fuel Tank

A compact 3.7 gallon fuel tank with offset fuel filler is shrouded by beautifully-shaped and hand-finished aluminum covers for a timeless design.

Sporty, All-Purpose Ergonomics

A wide, tapered aluminum handlebar, dished saddle and forged aluminum foot controls provide a comfortable upright riding position, making it ideal for urban traffic or hustling down a twisty road.

Unique XSR900 Detailing

Every aspect of the XSR900 shows Yamaha’s attention to detail: the single-piece stepped saddle featuring a stitched “XSR900” logo, the classic teardrop mirrors with excellent rearward visibility, the compact radiator flanked by exposed aluminum covers, and the front fender with its retro-influence aluminum stays. The XSR900 demands a second look, every time.



2021 Yamaha XSR900 Photos

2021 Yamaha XSR900 Videos

