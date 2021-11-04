Yamaha’s Land Access Program Supports New Off-road Riding Areas

Yamaha’s just announced that they’ve got a total of $115,000 USD in grants from their Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) to push toward “grassroots efforts across the country, aiding in protecting and improving access to public land for outdoor recreation.”

Here’s a list of the companies that will be receiving the dough:

Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area: Northumberland, PA

City of Elephant Butte, New Mexico

Northern Timber Cruisers: Millinocket, ME

Range Riders ATV Club: Nashwauk, MN

Stay The Trail: Arvada, CO

Twin Cities Trail Riders: St. Paul, MN

KULR8 tells us that the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has raised more than $350,000 in 2021 alone, with the generosity of the funding directed at, “the development of new off-road riding areas and popular trail systems requiring maintenance to remain open and safe for ATV, Side-by-Side (SxS), motorcycle, and snowmobile enthusiasts.”

“After over a dozen years and $4.5 million donated, Yamaha is steadfast in making our efforts to support powersports enthusiasts and outdoor recreation,” says Yamaha’s Motorsports marketing manager, Steve Nessl.

“Ensuring individuals working in resource-limited areas have what they need to maintain and improve entry to public land for recreation is why the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative exists, and we’re continuing to put in the time and energy to address situations posing a threat to everyone’s ability to get out and enjoy outdoor spaces.”

The report also states that Yamaha OAI is also joining with the Recreate Responsibly Coalition (RRC) so that they can give signage to public land managers, who will then educate visitors on how to care for the trails and riding areas.

Interested in applying for the signs funded by OAI to RRC? Here’s the form: Yamaha OAI / RRC Responsible Use Signage Request.

Submission guidelines and an application for a Yamaha OAI grant is available at YamahaOAI.com.