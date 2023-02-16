World’s Largest Custom Motorcycle Show a Huge Hit

The world’s largest custom motorcycle show has officially concluded its 2023 triumphs – and the round-up includes dates for 2024, as well as specs showing just how big this event has become.

More than 160,000 people purportedly attended the 2023 Motor Bike Show, with 720 companies represented (80 if which were international companies); 35 different countries spread out over a very nice “100,000 square meters of exhibition space (80,000 indoor and 20,000 outdoor).”

2023’s Motor Bike Show. Media sourced from the Motor Bike Show’s Facebook Page.

The homage to our good industry also used 7 pavilions, 5 outdoor areas, and hosted breathtaking shows with “hundreds of demo rides, more than 100 scheduled events and more than 3,000 motorbikes on display.”

In short, a wild experience – and the attendance shows great potential for January 19-21 of 2024.

“We are very pleased with Motor Bike Expo,” says Andrea Silva, the Communication Manager of BMW Motorrad Italy.

“It is a perfect stage, with a very competent target group of Visitors.”

“Our stand in Hall 6 was literally stormed by enthusiasts, it was so full that it was impossible to see the floor,” adds Suzuki’s Marketing Manager, Andrea Simari.

Have you been to the Motor Bike Expo?