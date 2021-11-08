Wisconsin: Mama Tried Moto Show Ready to Rumble for December 3, 4, 5

Belt up, folks – Mama Tried is officially set for Q4 of this year, and this event promises to be the biggest one yet.

For those of you less familiar with this event, the Mama Tried Show (presented by Harley-Davidson) is described by their website as “an indoor invitational that connects motorcycles and builders to fans and riders alike, keeping the fire stoked all winter long…[featuring] over 100 motorcycles from builders of all calibers—flat-tracker, hill climber, chopper, and bar hopper.”

With the 2020 show being canceled due to unprecedented limitations (and this year being moved from its usual Q1 date), everybody’s raring to get back on track – literally.

“We know it’s not in our usual winter/February time frame, but since not much is normal anymore AND that’s the soonest we could get a slot at the Fiserv Forum for Flat Out Friday Racing…December 3rd/4th/5th 2021 it is.” says the Flat-Out Friday website in collaboration with the Mama Tried Show.

“…We will be working on some interim fun stuff for this spring and summer, some small events to stay active and keep the love of bikes flowing. As we’re sure, all of you will be too. Everyone has had lots of time and looks like we’ll have plenty more to contemplate what the future can look like. So stay in touch with your builds and rides and backyard project dreams, and we will do the same.”

The press release states that the Mama Tried Show will air at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with the tickets purchased for the canceled 2020 event counting toward this year’s festivities.

Stay tuned for more information; make sure to hit up the official Mama Tried Show website for tickets and teasers, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.