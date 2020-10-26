Mama Tried and Flat Out Friday Move to a December 2021 Date

Two Motorcycle Events Move

In the early COVID-19 days, Wisconsin’s Mama tried and Flat Out Friday were forced to cancel. At the time, the hope was that the situation with the pandemic would be quickly over. That has not been the case, obviously. The event organizers held out that they could reorganize the events later this year.

It became clear that these events wouldn’t happen in 2020 at all. The events wanted to make a February 2021 date work, but with the way COVID-19 cases are trending and much of the near future up in the air, it makes sense for them to push the date out a bit further still.

The new date for them is December 3 to 5, 2021. Any tickets that were bought in 2020 will be valid for 2021 and refunds are still available through whichever venue you bought.

“We’ll get right to the point, we as a team we have decided that February of 2021 for the rescheduled Show/Race is just too soon. Wisconsin will not be ready for that. And we don’t want to get everyone stoked and start making travel arrangements for another “maybe,” reads the official notice Mama Tried posted on its webpage. So, we are going to push the Show and Races to the December 3rd/4th/5th 2021 weekend.