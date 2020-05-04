Indian Motorcycle’s 2020 FTR Carbon Is Your Premium Flat-Track Inspired Bike

The FTR Goes Carbon

the FTR Carbon is Indian’s latest bike. The company revealed it on May 1. Somehow it slipped past my radar, but I’m catching it now. The bike is pretty much an FTR 1200 S with a lot of carbon fiber on it, and some other premium upgrades.

The bike gets a carbon front fender, headlight case, tank, airbox covers, and pillion cowl. There’s also a new Akrapovic low-mount dual exhaust that comes with a matte black finish. The bike also gets a special FTR Carbon tank-mounted plate.

The engine is the same liquid-cooled 1,203cc V-twin, but Indian fussed with a bit and it now makes 88 lb-ft of torque. So you get one more lb-ft of torque—oh, buddy. Horsepower is said to be 93 kW, which is about 125 hp. That’s a small bump up as well. It gets a power-assist slipper clutch.

The bike also gets cruise control, Brembo ABS brakes, traction control, lean-angle-sensitive stability control, wheelie mitigation control (for you fun-haters), three ride modes, full LED lighting, and 4.3-inch LED touchscreen display with USB charging and Bluetooth. In terms of suspension, you get fully-adjustable, long-travel suspension.

Pricing and full availability haven’t been announced yet, but all that carbon fiber can’t come cheap. The FTR 1200 S costs $13,999, so you can expect the FTR Carbon to be more than that.