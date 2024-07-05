wBW Weekly News Round-Up: June 27 – July 5 Edition

A very merry 4th of July to all!

We’ve got a unique lineup for this week’s Powersports posit, from the re-emergence of Damon Motors to the reveal of the world’s very first CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) motorcycle, all the way to whispers of KTM working on a bang-up 990 RC R for their Bleedin’ Orange crowd. We’ll even dive into BMW’s new GS 1300 Adventure while we’re here and kicking. 🙂

Are you ready to get some serious intel? Let’s dive in.

Damon Motors Releases Update on Company Status

A view of Damon’s Hypersport EV motorcycle. Media provided by Damon.

Twiddling Thumbs Remains On the Brief… For Now

While it may not seem much, the wBW team has been connected to Damon Motorcycles since we were able to sit with their CEO (and Amber Spencer, their previous Marketing Manager) for a series of interviews on EV bikes and the future of safetyware.

Today, we understand that Damon Motors’ success in manufacturing and selling EV motorcycles will be contingent on whether or not the company can go public with Grafiti Holdings. A new press release from Damon shows everything has been submitted to Nasdaq; now, apparently, we, and the CEOs of both Damon and Grafiti wait:

“We are looking forward to the moment when we can light up the ticker DMN for both Grafiti’s shareholders and the general public at large. This is an exciting time that’s a year in the making.” – Nadir Ali, CEO, Graffiti Holdings ( Damon Motorcycles )

“For years now the motorcycle community has been asking about when Damon will become a publicly traded company, so they can help drive its success. I’m thrilled that we’ll soon be able to make it a reality.” – Jay Giraud, CEO, Damon Motorcycles ( Damon Motorcycles )

Just in case Damon’s decision to go public seems like a bad thing, recall that Damon Motorcycles has, until now, not appeared to have enough funds to make EV bikes for the masses. Should the dynamic duo’s move pay off, here are the perks of Damon Motorcycles going public:

Increased Capital: In going public, both Damon and Grafiti will be able to raise funds by selling stock – bite of company ownership – to the public in exchange for money, which it can then turn around and put back into Damon Motorcycles to fuel growth and pay off debts. Increased Visibility and Credibility: Being a publicly traded label means everything is more visible; ideally, this will mean that more people will back Damon’s company by purchasing shares. Liquidity for Shareholders: Existing shareholders (founders, early investors, employees) will now have the option to sell their own shares on the stock market, cashing out if the desire arises. Increased Scrutiny and Regulations: Public companies are subject to strict regulations, thereby placing the transparency of the company higher on the priority list. Pressure for Short-term Performance: With Damon Motorcycles sold on the stock market, investors will be able to make certain requests or demands (such as quarterly earnings targets); this may cause a bit of chaos, but ultimately, movement within the company will have to change to meet the desires of those in possession of Damon’s shares.

What do you think? Will Damon Motorcycles and Grafiti Holdings succeed in selling Damon’s shares on the stock market, and what will this mean for the direction of the company at large?

Bajaj Reveals the World’s First CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) Motorcycle

Bajaj’s new motorcycle, also the world’s first mass-produced CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) motorcycle. Media provided by Bajaj Auto.

“A Game-Changer For the World”

It’s not often that we get a motorcycle that runs on natural gas… but a mass production model? Bajaj Auto definitely surprised everybody with this one.

According to Bajaj’s own coverage, this new bike is sustainable; to us, it’s small. Still, the potential is there to make a bigger machine, and now that Bajaj has made definitive steps to bring this little kitten out into the wild, we’re hoping others will be similarly inspired to punt out a larger offering.

But back to the bike.

Bajaj tells us that the world’s first mass-produced natural gas motorcycle thrusts forward with 125cc of power from a 2kg tank nestled under the saddle, mated to a 2-liter 0.5-gallon) ga/petrol tank.

The combo will get you around ~207 miles of range, with ~7.5ft-lb of torque to provide decent yank – and the CNG providing that yank is locally sourced to boot, positing a cheaply-manufactured machine that can get any individual from point A to B without having to worry about charging up or paying emission-related levies.

Want to own one of these bikes? The motorcycle—christened the “Bajaj Freedom CNG”—is currently only available for eventual purchase in India, where anyone can purchase for the equivalent of $1,138 USD.

Not a bad pricepoint at all.

Are you excited to see where the Bajaj Freedom CNG bike goes from here?

BMW shows off the 1300 GS Adventure

A view of BMW’s new 1300 GS Adventure. Media provided by BMW Motorrad.

Big-Bore Brawn with ASA (Automated Shift Assistant)

Barely a month has gone by since our man Andrew Jones hoisted up for a taste-and-tell on BMW’s 2024 R 1300 GS Trophy X; the calendar now shows July 5th as the span chosen to reveal a new bit of 1300cc fun: The super-fresh, long-awaited 2024 1300 GS Adventure.

Perks for the new variant carrying BMW’s “most powerful boxer engine ever” include the installation of BMW’s “Automated Shift Assistant” or “ASA,” which we’re told will also be available as an option on the R 1300 GS from model year 2025.

In case you’re curious, BMW’s literally listed every perk you could possibly be asking about on the recent press release.

Here’s the abridged version, as well as a list of what’s new for standard on this machine:

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Highlights (Standard):

The Automated Shift Assistant (ASA)

Completely newly designed boxer engine with bottom-mounted transmission and BMW ShiftCam technology

Power output and torque: 107 kW (145 hp) at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Knock sensor system for optimized travel suitability.

Completely redesigned chassis compared to the predecessor model with sheet metal main frame and aluminium lattice tube rear frame.

New EVO Telelever with flex element and revised EVO Paralever rear wheel guide improves steering precision and riding stability.

Four riding modes (“Rain,” “Road,” “Eco,” and “Enduro”).

Engine drag torque control (MSR), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and Hill Start Control (HSC)

Driving Modes Pro

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)

Matrix LED headlights and newly developed auxiliary headlights integrated into the body

Hand protectors with integrated turn indicators

30-liter aluminium tank.

Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) with brake function

Smartphone charging compartment with integrated USB socket and 12 V on-board power socket

Connectivity: Multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen and numerous features

RDC, Keyless Ride and heated grips

Intelligent Emergency Call as standard (market-dependent).

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Highlights (Optional ex-works):

Additional riding modes

Electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), with dynamic adjustment of the damping and spring rate, and also load compensation.

Adaptive vehicle height control comfort and sport suspension

Headlight Pro with adaptive headlight

Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Change Warning and Rear End Collision Warning (RECW)

Seat heating for rider and passenger for enhanced touring suitability

Handlebar risers up to 30mm

Wide range of seat height variants

Attractive basic variant along with the model variants Triple Black, GS Trophy, and Option 719 Karakorum.

Extensive range of optional equipment, original BMW Motorrad accessories.

Increased range of standard equipment in the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure compared to the previous model:

Heated grips.

Keyless Ride (steering, ignition and fuel tank lock).

Tyre Pressure Monitor.

Engine drag torque control.

BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro.

Cruise control DCC with brake function.

DSA.

Auxiliary headlights.

Bottom line, we’re super excited to try this new adventure bike out.

Are you an adventure rider? If so, what’s your favorite brand and model to ride?

KTM’s Spooling Up to Release a 990 RC R

A view of KTM’s new 990 RC R. Media provided by KTM.

Team Orange Takes Full Fairing Back to the Streets

This new bike is a huge deal for KTM, and anybody who has been salivating over their RC 8C fleets knows exactly why.

A handful of years ago, KTM’s CEO stated that it was the company’s belief that fully-faired speed demons belonged on the circuits, not the streets; fast forward to today, and KTM’s given us a blistering boatload of spiffy nakeds with all race bikes carefully cultivated to perform for the circuit proper.

The move to keep Team Orange sport bikes off the street has certainly been interesting, especially considering the fact that KTM sees itself today as “ the world’s biggest manufacturer of sport motorcycles” (via KTM Careers)… a rather difficult title to carry forward when full-fairing sport bikes are limited to the track… but potato tomato, because that’s all about to change.

We, ladies and gentlemen, are about to witness KTM’s return to the Race Class!

According to coverage from the incomparable Ben Purvis, KTM’s 990 RC R will be accompanied by a 990 RC R Track edition, designed to mimic the successful legacy of KTM’s hyper-exclusive RC 8C (hopefully minus the $39,599 price point).

Heck, you know that this will be the bike to try when even members of KTM’s team can’t stop gushing about the thing’s capabilities:

“The KTM 990 RC R is a groundbreaking innovation for those who live for the thrill of cornering… [and] we believe the KTM 990 RC R will quickly attain cult status because it excels at the two things it was designed for so remarkably well. Success will be evident on the track, but the unparalleled experience for customers on the road will truly set it apart.” – Riaan Neveling, Head of KTM Global Marketing ( CycleWorld )

Expect KTM’s 2025 990 RC R to carry a similar 57 kg EURO5+ ready LC8c to the current Duke 990, meaning we’re looking at around 123hp @ 9,500rpm with 76lb.-ft. of torque available around 6,750 rpm… oh, and KTM says the 990 RC R will be available as of early 2025.

Stay tuned also for that multi-part behind-the-scenes documentary KTM’s filming about “the R&D journey of the 990 RC R and its entry into the Supersport sector.”

Are you going to line up for KTM’s new 990 RC R?