This ‘Fastest Quarter-Mile Wheelie’ Is An Official Record – The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Now Holds It

A Quarter-Mile Wheelie In Under 25 Seconds

Who said you need high power-figures to pop a bad-ass wheelie? Apparently, you don’t, because a stunt rider named Hrishi Mandke just broke the world record for the fastest quarter-mile wheelie on a little Bajaj Pulsar NS 200. The kicker? It was stock. Of course, it was stock.

The record took place on a reserved section of the Baramati Airstrip, where Hrishi Mandke artfully engaged his flick-of-the-wrist and began doing his practice runs to work up to breaking the record. Hrishi managed to wheelie his way over a total distance of 402.3 meters, and even more surprisingly, this distance was covered in just 23.68 seconds. The Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI) and India Book of Records were both presents on the scene to verify the record.

For riders thinking they need a 1200cc Ducati Monster to get their front wheel in the air, it’s time to reconsider their preconceived notions, because this entire record took place on a bone-stock Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 that produces a face-melting 24.5 horsepower. The only modification to the motorcycle was the removal of the rear-view mirrors and license plate holder.