Damon Motorcycles Celebrates $90M order backlog “With the Potential of Exceeding $250M”

Back in September, we interviewed Amber Spencer, Damon Motorcycles’ VP of Worldwide Marketing, on anything from personal experiences with a bike, to changes within the company and what’s next for the future of the brand.

Now, a recent press release has listed a new record for the Vancouver-based marque; pre-order backlogs have apparently exceeded $90 million, with new international partnerships (such as the one with Latin America’s ‘Auteco’) potentially spiking that figure up past $250 million.

The numbers don’t lie; more than ever, riders are eager to get their hands on a Damon bike, and have lined up around the proverbial corner in anticipation.

So when can we expect machines to start rolling out?



Damon’s production plant, which is nearing completion. Media sourced from Business Wire.

The production plant where Damon’s bikes will be built has had a recent update, with the 110,000 sq. ft factory set for a summer debut and mass production of both the Hypersport and Hyperfighter projected to start next year, in 2023.

As for the reason for the wait, Damon C-Founder and CEO Jay Jiraud summarizes the conundrum in a few simple sentences.

“You can’t be the future of anything if you’re not better than the past,” says Co-Founder and CEO Jay Giraud.

Damon Co-Founder and CEO Jay Jerald. Media sourced from the Van Tech Journal.

“It was necessary for us to target performance metrics as good or better than anything achieved before, otherwise people aren’t going to go electric in any meaningful numbers.”

“Nobody will trade in for an electric motorbike if it’s not as good as what they already have – people want to trade up.”

The Hypersport and Hyperfighter will represent the EV motorcycle industry’s most advanced safety-driven technology, fuelled by the concerning specs proven in a report from Ian Savage at Northwestern University.

In this report Damon’s press release states that “today’s motorcycle accidents account for 212 deaths per one billion passenger miles, compared with cars at just seven [deaths per one billion passenger miles].”

Damon’s Co-Founders with a Damon electric motorcycle. Media sourced from the Globe and Mail.

“The majority of these accidents occur in intersections caused by car drivers, but are also attributed to a lack of evasive action by motorcycle riders,” adds the press release.

“It was these facts combined with his passion for motorcycling that led Mr. Giraud and Co-Founder Dom Kwong to found the company.”

The Damon Hypersport. Media sourced from Damon’s Twitter account.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.