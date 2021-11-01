UK Police Use Harley Davidson’s LiveWire One to Patrol 2021 COP26

With 2021’s United Nations Climate Change Conference UK now well underway, it’s only natural that such a large gathering would warrant safety patrolling. Electrek says that this conference is a big mile marker – the most important climate summit to date, in fact, since it “serves as the first official deadline for the Paris Agreement promises made at COP21 in 2015.”

So what better beastie to choose for the law-bound motorcycle segment then the LiveWire One?

The tricked-out LiveWires were purportedly modded by technical teams from both Harley-Davidson EU and the Scottish Harley-Davidson dealers in Edinburgh and Glasgow, with the end result being smart, safe, and emissions-friendly additions to the force.

“Where possible we have taken measures to ensure that COP26 is policed in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way,” states Police Scotland Superintendent Darren Faulds.

“Our work to improve our sustainability has been enhanced thanks to the support of Harley-Davidson, and we welcome these electric motorcycles as an addition to our existing road policing assets to help with the delivery of a safe and secure event.”

Tasks for the boys in blue over the next few weeks will include escorting VIPs at the COP26 climate summit, answering emergency calls and ensuring general, overall safety at the event – and since they’re good for around 150 miles of range, the force determined they’d be the best bet for the job, since they’d only need a quick recharge towards the end of the day (30 minutes to get back up to 80%, in fact).

This isn’t the first time that electric motorcycles have been chosen as the ultimate tool for safety and emergency projects. Currently there’s a firefighting motorcycle concept set for tunnel emergencies, as well as CFMoto, who has come out with an electric police motorcycle variant for China’s constabulary forces. The report also states an increased use of electric motorcycles in the military – a logical move, considering ‘stealth’ is the middle name of electric-run bikes.

Let us know what you think, and if you could ever see our own police forces turn electric; in the meantime, here's some motorcycle safety articles from our archives, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.