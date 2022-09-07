Triumph’s Online Store Debuts in France

If you live in France, you may qualify for free shipping from Triumph’s e-store, which just debuted in the country.

We should be clear; while access to the e-store is a novel thing for the citizens of France, it’s already common in the UK and other parts of Europe.

But that’s not the interesting part.

Two Triumph riders with visors down always mean business. Media sourced from The Coolector.

According to RideApart, the month of September comes with free shipping so you can get used to the store’s digital environs…or simply make another excuse to get that leather jacket you’ve been eyeing.

Categories for said apparel fall under Triumph’s ‘Modern Classics’ range, as well as their ‘Adventure Bikes’ and ‘Sporty Roadsters’ sectors, which can be found on the website’s Lifestyles Collection, Motorcycle Wear and Casual Wear, respectively.

A male model astride a Triumph motorcycle. Media sourced from WE ARE MERCI.

As the Hinckley-based brand continues to prepare for 2023’s lineup, tinker in their electric lab on brainchildren of the recent electric Triumph TE-01 prototype and bathe in their successes surrounding the all-new hit action flick, “No Time to Die” (2022) starring Danial Craig as James Bond, we look forward to see what direction the marque pivots for the new quarter.

Triumph’s gear and clothing collections are debuting in new countries every year. Media sourced from Triumph Motorcycles.

