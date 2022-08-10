Triumph’s Daytona Poised for Big Updates

Triumph’s Moto2 765 sweetheart is about to get a series of engine upgrades – and with the better power, we’re also hoping for the same (or better) reliability.

If you haven’t already heard, Moto2 is considered one of the more dangerous categories in which to race. Casualties are a higher statistic here, to accompany the youthful endorphins and young blood training their talents for the test of the season; it stands to reason, then, that reliability of the machine needs to be absolutely rock-solid, to give the rider a tool to translate all those torquedos.

A view of Triumph’s Daytona 765 Triple, which is poised for engine updates. Media sourced from Triumph.

“To help enliven the competition, Triumph will bolster the triple’s top end, providing riders with more flexibility and performance,” states a report from RideApart.

“A higher rpm comes by way of a new cylinder head, increased valve lift, a revised camshaft profile, updated valve springs, and a higher compression ratio.”

“Fortified pistons, conrods, and crankshaft should help the trusty triple maintain its excellent reliability record as the revs rise.”

For comparison, we’re to keep in mind the absolutely stellar 68 lap records made in the past three and a half seasons, as well as the first purported 300+ kph (186 mph) top speed in Moto2 history. Yes, it’s more important now than ever for the Hinckley-based bike brand to keep momentum – hence the reason why thy are also extending their contract with Dorna into 2024.

“Since the start of the Triumph era in Moto2, we’ve been very satisfied with the performance, and reliability, of the Triumph 765cc triple and the lap records speak for themselves,” states Dorna Sports’ Managing Director, Carlos Ezpeleta.

“It’s important that Moto2 is a spectacle in its own right and that it provides a relevant platform to develop the next generation of MotoGP riders and this new announcement of more engine power goes even further in achieving both of those objectives.”

With a 2023 reveal for the Daytona’s surgery, we look forward to hunkering down for tangible, rubber-down updates on what the Brit-based marque has done to her triple heart.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.