Triumph’s Joining the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship™!

In recent news, Triumph has decided to scrabble about in the premium dirt that is the SuperMotocross World Championship™ – and the new Triumph Racing Factory Team will be swinging a leg over fresh 250cc 4-stroke beauties for the honors.

We’ve technically known the Brit-based bike brand has been after the off-roading life since July of 2021, when we were given a heads up that Triumph was consulting Off-Road Ambassador Ricky Carmichael and Ivan Cervantes to get everything up and running.

A lineup of those who contributed to the Triumph Racing Factory Team for 2024’s Super Motocross World Championship! Media sourced from RacerX.

Now, according to Triumph’s press release (published on Roadracing World), the new Racing Factory team will be located at a dedicated new state-of-the-art private race facility in the USA, with Bobby Hewitt leading as Team Principal and Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall taking up Team Manager.

We’re also told that Triumph’s starting up a Racing Factory Team in Europe, too, created in partnership with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni and committing to a 2024 debut.

Triumph celebrating their entry into the competitive off-roading races for 2024! Media sourced from Japan News.

“For the 2025 season Triumph will additionally field its new 450cc bike in the SuperMotocross World Championship,” adds the release.

What better way to follow up on all these ‘triumph’s, then, by getting a gander at how everybody’s feeling?

Whether old memories or new, Triumph’s always gunned for the competitive sector. Media sourced from MCN.

Nick Bloor – CEO, Triumph:

“I have no doubt…that this partnership will make an indelible mark on the history of this incredible sport and Triumph’s illustrious brand.”

Bobby Hewitt – Team Principal, Triumph Racing, Supercross & Motocross:

“I always knew I would eventually get back into racing but to be able to do it with an iconic brand like Triumph, and to be able to help build this US Triumph Racing team from the ground up is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Triumph Motorcycles have been a part of my family growing up and to have them now decide to enter into professional off-road racing is a tremendous opportunity for our sport.”

Ricky Carmichael in the consultation of Triumph’s 2024 Super Motocross debut! media sourced from Globe Newswire.

Ricky Carmichael – Global Off-Road Ambassador, Triumph:

“Bobby’s success in our sport as a championship team owner speaks for itself. The team he has assembled is already working with the factory in Hinckley…they are some of the best people to have worked in our paddock and this shows the level of commitment, across the board, in this effort to compete for the SMX World Championship.”

Jeremy Appleton – Global Racing Manager, Triumph:

“Confirming Triumph’s entry into the SuperMotocross World Championship in 2024 here today is a huge step…we look forward to racing with [the team] from January 2024.”

Dave Prater – Vice President, Supercross, Feld Motor Sports:

“We are excited to have a manufacturer with the rich history and racing heritage Triumph has, to invest in the SuperMotocross World Championship. We believe Triumph will quickly make a positive impact on the sport.”

A SX racer doing what he does best. Media sourced from IndyCar.

Tim Cotter – Sr Director of MX Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing:

“The announcement by Triumph Motorcycles, to return to the American motocross racing and sporting environment, marks one of the most exciting additions to these programs in the modern competition era. It’s an honor for our company to welcome the return of Triumph Motorcycles…”

Mike Pelletier – Director of Racing, American Motorcyclist Association:

“It’s rare when a major manufacturer – especially one with such distinguished competition history over the decades – joins our sport’s premier racing series. I can’t tell you how excited I am – and the AMA is – to welcome Triumph to AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross for 2024.”

A lineup of motocross competitors waiting for the green light. Media sourced from Motocross Action Magazine.

All the best to all involved, and looking forward to getting further updates as they trickle down the pipeline.

All the best to all involved, and looking forward to getting further updates as they trickle down the pipeline.