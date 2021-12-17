AIMExpo: Ricky Carmichael to Attend as Keynote Speaker

We’ve just had word that Five-time AMA Supercross champion and seven-time AMA Motocross Champion Ricky Carmichael will be in the house for 2022’s AIMExpo – and he’s scheduled to be a keynote speaker of the event.

The news comes from a press release from AIMExpo, along with the heads-up that the iconic man will be busy doing his thing Thursday, January 20 at 5pm, “followed by a meet-and-greet on the show floor.”

“Ricky Carmichael embodied success to become the winningest [is that even a word?] professional motocross rider; some of his records may never be broken,” enthuses Andre Albert, director of marketing and events for the Motorcycle Industry Council.

“As our industry leans into expanding, Ricky’s champion mindset will be instructive and inspirational, enabling all participants to walk away with strategies to help them discover their inner champion.”

“Through the years, one thing has separated successful people from the rest of the pack – mindset,” the legend himself says.

“A champion mindset is what drives individuals and teams to reach new heights and do what has never been done before. To push past what was previously seen as a success and achieve a new level of greatness. I can’t wait to headline AIMExpo’s DISRUPTIVE THINKING educational lineup and help everyone embrace their champion mindset.”

AimExpo’s DISRUPTIVE THINKING is an educational series purportedly designed to do what Carmichael is already obscenely good at; to “help dealers approach their business from different perspectives, bringing together current industry need-to-know content with broad, high-level topics that impact all aspects of business and life,” according to the AIMExpo website.

“In addition to changing the timing to coincide with the buying season, new this year is the trade-only focus and the integration of the MIC Symposium into AIMExpo for one, comprehensive powersports event. The education platform will feature a celebrity keynote (Carmichael), panels packed with industry powerhouses, and in depth sessions covering vital topics facing powersports today from electrification and emerging from the pandemic to capitalizing on the tremendous opportunities that lay ahead.”

So excited to see who signs up for this amazing opportunity.

For more information, be sure to head over to AIMExpo’s official website; while you’re at it, be sure to also catch up on everything that went down this year at EICMA, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Hero media sourced from Racer X*