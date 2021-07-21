Triumph Announces Plans For Competition Off-Road Motorcycles

Triumph has just announced they’re working on a series of off-road competition motorcycles – and who better to contribute than off-road championship giants Ricky Carmichael and Ivan Cervantes?

The all-new competition-level MX and Enduro bikes are currently under development and will purportedly ‘bring all of Triumph’s engineering expertise to riders and racers worldwide.’

Question is, will Triumph pull an about-face and take inspiration for the MV and Enduro series from their next-of-offroad-kin, the Scrambler 1200?

Probably not, but there’s always a company that takes things to the next level – and Triumph seems geared to that level.

Alongside the development of these two new ranges comes an additional perk. Triumph will be building a factory race program to complement the new bikes, committed to championship-level racing for both MV and Enduro.

Here is where Ricky Carmichael and Ivan Cervantes come in. They’ve joined the Triumph family as testers and race preppers – but who knows? Maybe they might show us their stuff at the great reveal of the series in the coming months.

“I am thrilled to announce that I am joining the Triumph family, and even more excited to be a part of their new endeavor into the off-road product category,” says Carmichael.

“This is an incredible opportunity for me to join this historic brand, and I am honored and humbled to be a part of the development and release of their off-road motorcycles. Building something from the ground up is something that really is intriguing to me at this stage of my career.”

“What is impressive to me is Triumph’s dedication and passion for developing a top-of-the-class product. Everyone that I have been involved within this project, from the engineers, design groups, R&D dept., etc., have shown an extreme passion for what they are doing, and that is a recipe for success – something that I love being a part of. We all share that same passion, and that’s to be the best.”

“Not only are these exciting times for me, but it’s an exciting time for the off-road industry to be adding another brand to the mix and the opportunities that lie ahead for all off-road consumers. I can’t wait to see the reactions when these models hit the dealer’s showroom floors.”

Enduro beast Ivan Cervantes, is just as stoked for the new gig:

“I have loved Triumph motorcycles right from being a small kid, seeing them in films and on television…so to be working with Triumph from the beginning of this project is an amazing opportunity for me, not just because it is working with one of the world’s greatest motorcycle brands, but also for being part of building something from zero. It is a dream come true for any racer!”

“Like me, everyone I am working with at Triumph is focused on making the bikes the best they can be. I cannot wait to see the bikes competing at a world level, but I also look forward to when I can stand in a Triumph dealer and know I was part of this very special project.”

Looking forward to the reveal from Triumph in the coming months – we’ll part with some words from Nick Bloor, CEO of Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Triumph brand, which everyone at Triumph is incredibly excited to be part of.”

“We are 100% committed to making a long-lasting impact in this highly competitive and demanding world, with a single-minded ambition to deliver a winning motorcycle line-up for a whole new generation of Triumph riders.”